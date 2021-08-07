3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 7, 2021

We all want to have a good weekend, so of course, Saturday is one of the best times to start letting the good times roll.

Three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 7, 2021 can thank Jupiter and Vesta for being on their side.

There's a lot of good things going on in astrology this weekend, and starting on August 7, big changes start to take place.

The Moon will be leaving the zodiac sign of Cancer where it is home, and then it will enter the zodiac sign of Leo.

The Moon in Leo is bold and brazen. It's loud and 'look at me' focused.

And the Sun just so happens to be in the same zodiac sign.

Mercury has also shifted into the sign of Leo, and we have so much to look forward to while Leo season is in full swing.

The Moon conjunct the Sun is when a new lunar phase starts. The New Moon in Leo brings positive energy to three zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 7, 2021.

Change is important, and it's not always initiated without some sort of a fight, but for three particular zodiac signs a turn in a new direction is embraced.

The day is filled with opportunities to extend astrological blessings, and for Aries, Leo, and Libra life looks up.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day starting on August 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon and the sign of Leo is actually a very good time for you. Leo rules the fifth solar house of astrology and this is where your ruling planet is exalted.

With a concentrated amount of energy and the sign of Leo you feel empowered in so many ways. You're not only going to experience a surge of amazing energy but you will be doing circles around others when it comes to work.

For starters you're really planet Mars is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Mars governs motivation and determination, and one in an earth sign you have major grit. Right now your planet Mars is opposite of Jupiter which means that everything you do grows.

If you are trying to make something happen, August 7 is the time for you to do it. Not only will you find that you are driven just by the idea of getting something important done, but you have the blessings of the universe at your disposal, too.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Every once in a while the universe decides to throw you a bone, but not only do you get one bone today you get three. You have the sun in your zodiac sign where it rules.

The sign and your sign gives you a lot of attention, some of it may be unwanted but for you attention is always a good thing. With mercury in the same sign as the sign everything you say gets paid attention to. This is when you need to take advantage of your good luck.

Because right now you have lots of it. Across from your son is Jupiter and your house of relationships.

This means that people want to be around you and they want to help you. Now as the Moon enters your zodiac sign this weekend to culminate in a New Moon, this is your chance. It's your chance to hit the reset button and get a do over.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The do over can be in love or it can be in business. Wherever you decide to utilize your Goodwill today, it's going to come back and blow you away with amazing blessings that you never dreamed possible for you all starting on Saturday.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, it just so happens that today is going to be an extremely successful day for you in fact one that you may not have expected.

It isn't because of the fact that you were doing anything in particular, instead it's the fact that there is support for you to finally make up your mind.

You often go back-and-forth debating on situations that you are involved in. However because of one asteroid in your sign today, that all comes to a stop.

With the asteroid Vesta, you are positioned in such a way that you were able to focus on a particular task that promises amazing energy for you and that's why Saturday for you is going to be a very good day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.