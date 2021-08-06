3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 6, 2021

August 6, 2021 is going to be stellar for three lucky zodiac signs who will have a great day.

Aquarius, Capricorn, and Gemini will feel like Friday, August 6, 2021 was really good.

The reason that this day is so important for these three zodiac signs is not because something completely unexpected takes place.

It's because there's a strong sense of direction that was not present before amidst the storms that was lacking all week.

Each of these three zodiac signs has some hits and misses just like everyone else on Friday.

But the difference is in how they react to their problems.

For shapeshifter Gemini, there will be no impulsivity or speaking beyond what is needed, a feat that the sign of the Twins will say is a miracle in and of itself.

Workaholic Capricorn will be flexible and thoughtful before taking action and perhaps even leaving work a bit earlier than usual to end the day.

And antisocial Aquarius, who is often unmoved by workplace drama may finally put their foot down when it comes to tolerating gossip from others.

Yes, this is what begins to turn the ship around on Friday, August 6, and it has all of astrology applauding because heroic acts become the defining moment for the entire day.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 6, 2021:

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've had some big beef with the universe since the beginning of this pandemic. While you have not been one to bite your tongue about what you perceive to be inaccurate information, you have been restrained in many ways and beyond patient with family and friends whom you disagree with greatly.

On Friday, August 6, something inside of you is going to say 'no more'. This could be that your ruling planet is passing through the karma sector of the zodiac on Friday.

But when Mercury square Uranus takes place, all hell is going to break loose and this could result in an argument or a heated debate and you will feel so satisfied that you finally got your anxiety off of your chest.

But what makes this a truly remarkable day for you is that this big blow up will not create any problems in your life as you had once feared.

Jupiter opposite your ruling sign provides some protective value to you. Call this walking into an open opportunity when the door has opened moment, Gemini because that's pretty much what this is.

You get the benefit of clearing the air and still maintaining your social place with the group, win-win.

And, that is why Friday is going to be a great day for you overall.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you have been quite a go-getter and truly you need a vacation or some sort of break that allows you to relax and let things go for a bit.

There are a lot of planetary squares taking place that affect your ruling planet Saturn, and because this is happening on Friday, chances are you will get little to no work accomplished at all.

The Midheaven is squaring your sign, so don't be surprised if you're asked to cut out of work sooner than you would have expected, or maybe you'll call out for tomorrow and decide not to go in at all this weekend.

With Mercury squaring Saturn, you aren't in the mood for travel or trips. So rather than run a bunch of errands at the end of the day, you may decide not to battle heavy traffic and just go home. Tomorrow will come soon enough, you may reason.

All these moves for you add up to a great day on August 6 for your zodiac sign, and that is why you'll find Friday to be good.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Something truly good is coming your way, and it could involve money, love, a date or some sort of investment that finally pays off.

Your ruling planet, Uranus will square the Sun, and this is not something you back down from easily. You're going to go for what you want, and you may even be more aggressive. This could be checking out your day tradiing and being nonstop until you have recovered a loss.

You may finally decide to reopen an account from social and see that you have a connection you never thought would happen.

With Venus trining Uranus the unexpected, the miraculous, and happiness are within reach.

You're going to stand up for yourself, and even put yourself first, Aquarius. This bravery is going to fuel other areas of your life, too.

Friday is not a day to sit at home and do nothing. It's a day for buying a scratch off ticket or picking up the phone and giving someone you like a call.

Why? Because Friday you've got the Midas touch and everything you do has some benefit for you.

Friday, August 6 isn't just good for you, Aquarius. It's fantastical. It's great.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.