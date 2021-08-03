Love Horoscope For Wednesday, August 4, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on August 4, 2021.

During our love horoscope this Wednesday, we get caught up in our feelings as the Moon squares Neptune in Pisces. This can prompt lies and deception, so be forwarned.

The Moon leaves Gemini which has a reputation for gossip when poorly aspected. Be careful to not say things without facts until after 5:30 p.m. EST.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Wednesday? Find out.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, August 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your love life feels unpredictable right now, and what you need is stability. You aren't a stranger to change, but when what is happening around you is out of your control it can cause you to feel anxious inside.

Home may not feel like it should, but that doesn't mean you need to be elsewhere. What can help is for you to be the consistent in your life, even when the rest of the world is not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sometimes you find love, and other times it finds you. There is no formula for true love, Taurus, and today your number one job is to live your best life.

It's a mystery, but as you do what you are here to do, someone special will cross your path. There will be sparks and emotions will soar, but until then, nothing fabricated by force will last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Family comes first for you today. The day can become easily consumed by the wants and needs of family members, and because you're always so well connected with how people feel, you will sense their needs intuitively.

From giving a friend a big healing hug to saying the right words that bring hope to the heart, you're the center of peace in the middle of storm that is strong but won't do lasting damage.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You come across as all business today with the way you focus on the things you have going on in your life.

You are working hard for the people you love, but in the name of progress your loved ones may feel isolated, distant, and disconnected from you.

There is something that you can do to rebuild the gap that is caused by losing sight of your work life balance.

Be there fully, without distraction once you realize how much emptiness your absence can leave.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Money is not love, Leo. Repeat. Money is not love, and even though it can buy you things that attract beautiful people, it will not give you the love that you want.

That being said, there is no harm in buying the 'stuff' that makes you happy. Fine clothing, the shoes, the comforts... all this makes you feel good, and when you feel sexy, it's definitely attractive to others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need to know what you want before you can have it. Even if you get what you need, if it's not what satisfies you, you'll always be looking for more.

You have to come to a place where you're not rushing around so busy wondering when your happiness will come to you. It's within you, Virgo, and that is why your heart is the place to start.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You're starting to become skeptical about love, Libra.

It's not that you don't believe in its power or that it exists, it's that you're tired of the cliches that come with dating, getting to know people, and then seeing the relationship end almost in the same way it did before.

You want love that grows from something pure and organic. And, this is why friendship may be the best place for you to start looking.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are finally starting to get the sense that your friends are right. You may have been resisting their advice but now that it's all plain to see, you accept things without a fight.

It's hard to admit that you were fooled by a friend who you thought loved you, but these things do happen, Scorpio.

Don't beat yourself up over it. Learn and grow from the experience instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You don't want to be disrespected any longer, and when you give someone your whole heart, you know that you deserve to be treated like a human being, not a door mat.

So, right now, you're ultra sensitive to the way that you are received by your partner. You are speaking up about it, but if things don't change soon, you will do more than speak. You just may walk.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's one thing to say that you've found your soulmate, and it's a completely different thing to know that whatever it is that you're experiencing it just feels right.

You don't need fancy labels to define your feelings of love growing for another person. Embrace it and relish these moments. They are so rare, and when you have a chance to experience them yourself, why question it?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When it is time to being practical, you know that you have to just do what it is that needs to be done. You aren't built to be swayed by emotions or logic alone.

You need the whole picture in front of you. That's when you will say that a relationship is meant to be. Until then, for you, it could all be speculation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are going through the motions right now, and you may not mind it much if you know that this is just a phase you're going through. You're no stranger to relationships going through periods of doubt and confusion.

It's just that you're ready to take things to a new level emotionally, and if your partner is too busy to see that in you, they may miss out on all that you hope to give.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.