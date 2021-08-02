3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On August 2, 2021

We hope for a good day, but sometimes things work out in ways that bring tension, disruption, and a bit of fear or anxiety.

And when these moments happen we try to find the silver lining to the cloud that seems to hang above waiting to downpour more rain.

For three zodiac signs a rough day arrives on August 2, 2021.

Saturn, Uranus, and Mars are to blame. In astrology, all three of these planets are called 'malefic', a fancy way of saying 'bad'. And, when they start causing problems, it really does feel that way.

These are tough times in astrology due to the location of these malefic planets, and that includes the degree that each of them are in.

The planet of war is at 2 degrees, which is an improvement from Sunday, but 2 is not out of the water. We still have one more week to go before work feels less stressful.

Then, there is Uranus in Taurus at 14 degrees which is a critical degree. Uranus shakes things up to spawn change, so this planet has been quite the pot stirrer since the beginning of last year.

Saturn in Aquarius is at 10 degrees, and this has felt like a squeeze on humanitarian efforts. We feel like we are making progress here and there but not without a ton of effort.

And for three zodiac signs who have a rough week, the day feels as though life is just plain hard for no reason at all.

Yes, for Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn, things start to become even more intense on Monday, August 2. And, it's more than just a rough day overall. It's a day where anger, frustration, and even disappointment can hit like a ton of bricks.

Zodiac signs who will have a rough day on August 2, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday is a rough day for you because the bottom line is you're tired. You have been putting out tons of energy in various areas of your life and the results do not seem to be showing up just yet.

All year Uranus has been in your sector of money, so it's easy come easy go as it relates to finances. You are no stranger to work so you aren't afraid to roll up your sleeves and get things done but the problem is when you start to feel that the results do not equal the effort, this is discouraging for you.

And even though Mars has entered your house of work, which can be promising, this day may not feel hopeful to you.

Mars in the sixth house means that you feel like the day is an uphill climb full of daily battles. With Puto in your tenth house of career, you are working hard because you know that this is what you have to do.

But with your ruler at a critical degrees the results just aren't starting to show up fast enough for you.

This has left you feeling deflated, and on Monday you may finally hit a wall. With Saturn sitting in your sector of friendships, you may feel as though you have no one you can truly talk to right now. In fact, with Saturn involved, it may feel as though you have quite a bit of judgment headed your way from people whom you work with.

You may be asked questions to hold you accountable for the things that you've been responsible for at work - and that is 'results'. However with these astrological energies at bay, you will feel as though you are turning up empty-handed.

This can make Monday an exceptionally difficult day for you, Aries. However, better days are coming. Once Mars gets further along in the house of work, things will start to feel more energized.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are ruled by the moon, so it stands to reason that you are slightly more intuitive, moodier, and sensitive than others. Today, on Monday, the moon is entering a new zodiac sign and when this happens the moon does not communicate with any planets for a short period of time.

This is problematic for you. First off, you need something to ground your energy.

So, when you feel as though you are just floating around picking up energy from everyone around you it just makes the day very difficult. Also, the moon entering Gemini on Monday requires quite a bit of energy from you, more than you feel like you have to give.

We just enjoyed several days with the moon and its house of exaltation, so now you're being asked to think, do more, and be more. This will make Monday exhausting for you.

As much as you like to chat with friends and family, there comes a point where you just want to curl up quietly and watch your favorite shows.

Quiet time may feel out of reach for you on Monday, which means you can't replenish your energy, making August 2 over all a very rough day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, change has become quite a thing in your life and it's not that you don't mind improvement, but you need to understand the purpose.

With Pluto sitting in your sign for the rest of this year you feel as though everything is up in arms and in a constant state of flux.

It's hard to make money when Saturn is in your second house, and without anything to anchor yourself to while Pluto is in your sign, the day feels longer than ever before - in fact, you might say the entire year.

The moon in an odd degree nearly opposite of Pluto on Monday, means things aren't changing yet, and limbo creates a sense of foreboding for no reason at all.

Relationships may change on a dime, or at least feel that way. You may feel as though you lack the support you need and want, and that makes you frustrated, too.

It will be a difficult time for you because you're not used to being so emotional or clingy. However, this day will require you to consider carefully what you need and what you want, and even though you're willing, time to spare just won't be there for you, perhaps not until tomorrow.

And, you don't know if that will work either because on August 2, the only consistency you have to hang on to is change.

All this craziness is going to make Monday feel very rough for you. In fact, you'll be glad when the day is over.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.