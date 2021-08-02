3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On August 2, 2021

Monday is slated to be a great day for three zodiac signs. What makes Monday so awesome is that love, hopes and dreams are getting support from the planets in astrology.

For quite a few signs Venus in Virgo is not the best place to be, but on Monday there's energy to focus and get things done with a bit of hope.

Three zodiac signs will have a great day on August 2, 2021, and it's because of Venus and Neptune.

For Virgo, Pisces, and Leo, Monday will bring tremendous opportunities because of Venus in Virgo.

On Monday, August 2, Venus is at 13 degrees, a critical degree. 13 degrees is a turning point for work, health, and habits. So, we can safely say that she is exactly where she needs to be.

Venus in Virgo at a critical degree is positioned to bring money, love, and partnerships in business, and she's getting some help from Neptune who says, "Learn from problems, and more than that - master these lessons."

Yes, starting on Monday, Venus opposite of Neptune breaks a wall of bad luck. Restrictions start to break, and even if they don't, the loop hole needed to 'find a way' begins to appear.

Neptune is the planet of dreams, psychic energy, and deterioration.

Neptune is part of the solution to the problems we have faced. This dreamy ruler of Pisces helps to break chains, and Neptune at 22 degrees Pisces is even more powerful than ever before.

22 degrees is often called the kill or be killed degree. It's the master number of the Master Teacher, and the universe is opening the gateway of goodness for all zodiac signs, but specifically for Virgo, Pisces, and Leo.

This is where the goodness starts, and it opens the door to chance and opportunities that ordinarily would be hidden from them.

Zodiac signs who will have a great day on August 2, 2021:

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday, August 2, you hit the ground running trying to keep up with a variety of things you have on your plate.

There will be lots of energy for you to get your work done because Mars is also in your sign, but what makes this day a cut above the rest is that you have so much support coming to you from Neptune who is sitting across Venus.

When Neptune speaks to Venus while both planets are at a critical degree, something wonderful starts to take place.

On Monday, you cross a sense of urgency in a matter related to business. This can mean big money for you Virgo, and opportunities like this come only once in a lifetime.

A conversation, a check in the mail, or some sort of deal could come through for you.

And, even if it doesn't, the loss teaches you how to position yourself in such a way that you find out how to make things happen better than they would have been before.

Monday is going to be a great day for you overall. In fact, this whole week could be fantastic just based on everything you learn on Monday.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you really need a good day this week and on Monday it finally arrives. This could be because Jupiter has finally moved out of your zodiac sign and back into Aquarius.

While Jupiter in Aquarius can escalate problems related to your past, this is nothing unusual for you. In fact, problems from the past are easy for you to handle.

What was difficult for you was the fact that you kept having crazy dreams, which led to sleepless nights, and a strong sense that something bad was going to happen in the future.

Starting on Monday you get the benefit of Virgo opposite your ruling planet.

Venus opposite Neptune is like having a friend right there with their arms around you saying everything is going to be OK. On Monday, August 2, much of what you thought would happen finally comes to pass, and yet it will still be a good day.

But what makes this day an exceptional day for you is the fact that it's not as bad as you thought it would be. It's also nothing out of control.

You will be able to handle the problems without much fanfare. In fact, Monday night may be the first night in a long time when your head hits the pillow and you have the deepest sleep because your heart is no longer filled with worry. This will put down in the books: Monday was a great day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What's better than having the Sun in your zodiac sign? Venus, the planet of money, love, and partnerships in your second house. Venus is pulling hard for you to make your future profitable. She is speaking directly with Neptune, the planet of dreams in your house of shared resources.

Leo, in plain terms what this means for you is that not only will you make money of your own, but someone close to you will be cashing in big and you somehow get to enjoy the benefit of their hard labor.

This is not something that just happens to you, but the result of seeds you have been planting all year. In fact, your hard work is the only reason why you are even being considered for this benefit.

One of the things you will notice right now is that you are having to work three times harder than you normally would, and you have been for quite some time. That is because the teacher of karmic lessons, Saturn is in your house of relationships all year.

Whatever Saturn is in your house of relationships, nothing feels easy especially in love or business, but because you are faithful with other people's things, Saturn is going to leave a gift for you.

And when it does, it's going to be huge. The car, the house, the marriage partner, all this is coming for you, Leo, and it's going to be related to the people you know in your life.

And, starting Monday, you are going to get a glimpse into what that might be… And for you that means August 2 is going to be a great day, and it's going to give you a hint as to why 2022 is going to be your year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.