Love Horoscope For Monday, July 26, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 26, 2021.

Venus continues to transit the zodiac sign of Virgo. Venus in Virgo is focused on work, the act of loving and the routine of being part of a couple.

Not very romantic to some, and the feeling that there has to be more can be strong on Monday as Venus opposes the planet the Moon in Pisces all day.

What does astrology have in store for your love horoscope this Monday?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Forgive them, Aries. You have told your friends, and vented enough already. You are still angry, but at the end of it all, the only person your grudge hurts is you.

If you didn't feel so passionate about your relationship it would not matter but it does, and for that reason, it's best not to late anger fester and become hate.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When home is at odds with work, it can feel as though you'll never be able to make your partner happy.

Life is too short and complicated right now, so you bury your head in the sand hoping that better things will come around, even if not today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are a communicator, and as such, you need a lover you can talk to, and one that opens up to you as well.

You may be feeling that things are not going right and to get your significant other to open up is impossible.

So, here you are making plans despite the energy. It's often best to just keep the focus on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When you cannot be with the one you love it's always nice to spend some 1 on 1 time with your pet.

You may find comfort in the solace of a furry friends unconditional love. There's rarely anything more fulfilling or sweet than to love your dog or cat knowing that they love you back as well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, take the problem. Sometimes you have to allow the 'sleeping dog to lie'. It's stirring the pot and creating difficulty when you bring up a subject you know others are sore over.

You don't have to do it, but it's a good idea to let things rest for a little while instead of rushing to solve a problem that others don't realize is there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you are a leader when it comes to love, so when you know that a relationship has become toxic and borderline unhealthy, you may be the first to start separating yourself from a person.

You might even love them or like them, and want to help in any way you can. But, when you sense that they don't want that from you, pull your self back and wait for them to come around.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, someone may be dropping hints that they like you as more than a friend. This little bit of news can make you feel awkward or eager to see where things go.

Wait though, and see. Perhaps you are going to see a few new signs to confirm what you already realize as real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes you just don't feel like you can trust a person, even when they have never give you a reason to doubt what they do.

So Scorpio, look deeply into your situation. It's going to require a lot of research on your part, and you may be doing some super sleuthing to confirm that someone you love is not cheating but fully committed to you.

This may feel like you're going down a rabbit hole or prying, but if it affects you, you may decide it's worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Have faith, Sagittarius. With Jupiter in a water sign, you're a little more go with the flow right now.

You're open to new ideas and to having fun that's unencumbered and less defined. You don't have to try anything that you don't want to do, but nothing is truly off the table if you're in the right frame of mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This relationship can feel like you are nursing a little child back to life after a lot of hurt you both went through.

You may not see the problem (or solution) before your eyes, and then a major change takes place. For now, practice paying attention, and you may see that your relationship works well even during the difficult times because you are learning to understand each other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

When you and your partner are at odds with one another someone has to be optimistic, and that might as well be you, Aquarius. You are the one who is going to bring out the best during this situation.

Your quick smile will bring all the stress levels down to nothing and help you both to see that what matters is your relationship instead of all the fluff that is trying to get in the way of your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

An ex can try to rain on your parade today, and make you feel unsteady, but don't fall for it, Pisces.

You know better than to let a person who is no longer in your life dictate how you feel from a distance.

They are in your past, and the future is full of love, light and honesty - the type that you give to yourself and will manifest once you let negative things fall to the wayside.

