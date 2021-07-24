3 Zodiac Signs Whose Desires Get In The Way Starting July 24, 2021

Want can make people feel irrational, and starting July 24th, and for the three zodiac signs whose desires get in the way during the Sun semisextile Venus, life gets (more) complicated.

Depending on which sign we fall under, we may experience the next week or so feeling deeply frustrated, thanks to Sun semisextile Venus.

Oh, it sounds so convoluted, this transit, and while it does have bring its share of confusion and disorientation, it's mainly about delivering personal conflict.

We're looking at how we can and will be self-sabotaging. For those of us who are passionate about what we believe in, we may be the ones who suffer the most from this transit.

And why? Because it's our passion that is about to stand in the way of something important, and it's our passion that can and will take us off course.

Say for instance, you want to pass a test that's being given tomorrow morning. An old friend comes to town and wants to go out and party.

This excites you - you want nothing more than to rock out with this person, which jeopardizes your chance for being super alert for the test.

Sun semisextile Venus is the reason for this. If you follow your desire at the expense of being practical, you will end up paying dearly for your mistake.

Zodiac signs whose desires get in the way during the Sun semisextile Venus starting July 24th, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

First of all, Venus is your planet, which instantly makes all things Venusian somewhat relatable to you.

And - you're one of the most passionate and desirous signs of the Zodiac, which means that during this semisextile, you're going to live up to your status as a bull - but not just a bull - a bull in a china shop, knocking everything down in your search to find the piece you really want.

While that's an obtuse example, impulsive actions will happen, and in essence, things will be broken because of your lack of grace.

You're the kind of person who sets their mind on something and must have it, then, there and now. There is no plan, no precision - there's just pillage the village and take no prisoners.

You are going places where you haven't been invited, Taurus. Your desire to be there may be mighty, but that doesn't mean it's right - y.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You've never taken "no" for an answer, especially if you're counting on "yes."

While you think it may be cute to be so demanding, what's really going on is that you can't handle rejection, and even a simple "no" is the equivalent of being stabbed in the back.

You are passionate and a little overbearing at times, Leo, and it will be during this Sun semisextile Venus event that you will not only be told "no," you will completely ignore the reasons why you were told so.

This is where the egomaniacal Leo comes front and center; you have to learn how to deal with rejection, especially if it's no big deal. You can't take everything to heart; it's not personal.

And that's your biggest problem; you take everything personally and way too seriously.

Your desires get in the way because you want something so badly that you can't mentally or emotionally accept anything that even slightly challenges you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Desire is your playing field, and when you're up at bat - you know exactly what you want out of the other players; unmitigated respect and while they're there, a little humble worship to seal the deal. You expect it, and oddly enough - you get it.

That's the Scorpio way; you get what you want and what you want is usually pretty intense. Lucky you - or perhaps not - not during the Sun semisextile Venus transit.

This event will dull your shine a bit; those who usually find you godlike may see in you something they don't like, or approve of.

Your desire to control their perception is going to be your undoing, Scorpio. Know this: you're not responsible for what others think of you, and if you force someone into believing in you, you will end up with a Judas; someone who will turn on you at a later date.

Do yourself a favor - believe in your own self, and don't worry about what others think of you.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.