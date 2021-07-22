3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Love Life During Leo Season Starting July 22, 2021

Three zodiac signs are going to have the best love life during Leo season starting on July 22, 2021. And, there are wonderful things to come in love and relationships.

We all look forward to catching a lucky break in the love department.

So tired of being left on read or having potential matches swype you on the wrong direction, you want to believe in love wholeheartedly, but this year has been brutal for a few zodiac signs.

Love has run dry, and but now like a free-flowing river romance and all the glitz that comes with it will come pouring down like a monsoon.

The Sun in Leo is expressed in all its purity. Leo is ruled by the Sun and the fifth solar house in astrology.

So for Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius, good things will come to those who wait.

Since you've been ever so patient, here's what you have to look forward to starting on July 22nd, when the best love life comes your way during Leo season.

Zodiac signs who will have the best love life during Leo season starting July 22, 2021:

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, what can we say? You've been so patient lately, and yet it feel as though it doesn't matter how much you've waited nothing has worked.

But, now the Sun is in your sign, and better yet, Venus is in Virgo. Venus in Virgo during Leo season brings you money and that means you can pay willingly for the things you know you need to look your best.

You'll have time and energy to purchase the clothes you want and to go out. To meet people, Leo you have to mingle.

Jupiter is moving back into your seventh solar house of marriage, and that brings lots of eligible dating partners your way, too.

Your love life is going to require that you get back out into the game, and that does require some money, but there's even more things to look forward to starting July 22.

Mercury will soon be entering your sign, and that opens the door to communication. Your texting game and your ability to chat with people online will get a boost.

Your luck might be found online for the best love life this month, so good luck, Leo! You won't need it, but it's there for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Romance is the name of the game for you, Sagittarius, and when the Sun enters Leo, you're going to really have the best love life ever.

The Sun in Leo highlights your romance sector. So, there's a call to adventure but in the love department.

You will feel the need to go out and to be creative. Everyone is going to want to know what you're up to.

And with Mercury moving into Leo, this enhances your charm when it comes to words.

You're naturally honest, and that is a trait so rare to find. This will surely put you at the top of any competition when it comes to online dating.

Jupiter moving into Aquarius may mean luck in love locally or on a trip, or even on the web.

So, update your dating profile, Sagittarius... great things are coming your way soon, too!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this month could start with a breakup, just after the Full Moon comes in your sign the day after Leo season begins.

But, there are signs that reveal you may have needed to let go of a toxic relationship in order to make room for true love that is coming your way.

Leo season may feel like it's harsh at first, but quite the contrary. The best love life is coming just after heartache, and you need to detach from what was and look forward to what will be.

Jupiter entering your sign this month is a sign that you're about to get super lucky, and that is a great thing for love.

And, when Mercury enters Leo, don't be too surprised when you hear "I love you" from the person of your dreams.

And, they will truly mean it!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.