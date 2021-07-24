Your daily horoscope for July 25, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo, and the Moon will spend the day in Aquarius.

Mercury is in the sign of Cancer and it continues to oppose Pluto in Capricorn bringing innovation and rapid changes at work for many zodiac signs.

If your birthday is on July 25, 2021:

You are a Leo ruled by the Sun.

People are naturally attracted to you and your charming personality. You have no problems making friends, and many of them remain lifelong.

Famous Leos who share your birthday include American actor Matt LeBlanc and American actress Estelle Getty.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes you have to put your foot down, even when other people seem not to like your stubbornness.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships and networking, and you may be the one to seems to rub people the wrong way in social settings.

But, this is what happens when you're a strong person, and even though you may do well with tempering this part of your personality, the impression will last.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Once you've made a decision that you want something, that's it. You are steady and focused on a goal, and you won't stop until it's fulfilled.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status, and this brings you lots of luck and benefits with all your hard work. Long hours might not be fun, but for now, it works for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Difficult times can make it so easy for you to lose hope, but stick around a while your second wind is coming soon.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning and beliefs, and it can be a smile, a kind word, or a timely situation that restores your faith.

Everyone has moments where they feel like nothing good can happen any time soon, but when you're patient, the clouds part and the sun shines again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

What you need is coming to you. In fact, it's already yours. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources and inheritance.

Slow and steady is how you need to view things. Even money that someone has promised you might not come as soon as you expected, but that doesn't mean you won't get paid at all. It just means you have to wait.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Happiness is not always promised, but there's something fulfilling to know that you're fighting a battle with the person you love by your side.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment and marriage, and its challenges bring you to a place where you see the hardships of life as two people facing the world together. It won't be easy, but if you remember that you're on the same team, it does get easier.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even when you mess up on a commitment you've made to yourself, you have to not give up on yourself. Get back in the game to try again.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties and health, and you may struggle to remain contentious to your plan of action.

But practice really does make perfect, and the more you redirect yourself back to what you said you would do the quicker your mind will adjust and become more committed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's something sweet and predictable to a routine, and even if it's not flashy and filled with all the glam, it speaks volumes of your desire to make something happen.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity and romance, and it's good to make each day beautiful in its own way. Do small things that bring goodness into your life, including practicing gratitude.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Blood may be thicker than water, but some friends are truly like the family you never had. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home.

The day brings you to place of acknowledgement of the people in your life that make you feel like you have a place in this world. Say thank you. Let your friends know how thankful you are to have them in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life is sweeter when it's less complicated. A road trip to see the sights and to enjoy the simplicity of a car ride with the windows down and the music playing what you need.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication and local travel. Give yourself the gift of a simple outing even if you are just doing a quick run for coffee. Enjoy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's not wrong to ask for what is yours, Capricorn. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money and personal property. You may be thinking about an item you loaned to a friend but not bothered to ask for it back.

It's time to send out the text to request a return of your item. You don't need to feel bad or embarrassed for bringing it up. Who knows. Maybe they just forgot and you saying something will be welcomed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Remain confident, Aquarius. Your inner strength is what makes you so special. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity, and you know who you are deep down inside.

You know that you didn't make it all this way for nothing. You're here to make your mark in the world, and until you do, you will keep bringing your best to each day. You're here to get what is yours.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes things will not work out for you even if you want them to. And, there are moments when you have to accept defeat despite your willingness to persist.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of spirituality and hidden enemies, and the day brings challenges your way. You may face all the things you worried about, but it's not for you to fight anymore. It's time to let go.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.