3 Zodiac Signs Whose Luck Improves When Jupiter Trines Mercury, July 8 - 21, 2021

Jupiter, the planet of good luck and miracles will trine Mercury in Gemini starting July 8th to July 21, and it's three weeks of luck and bounty for all zodiac signs, but for Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio specifically.

Per astrology, it's all about the good news, this week - and while certain zodiac signs will reap the benefits of the Jupiter trine Mercury transit, all of us will more than likely receive some kind of positive news or experience. A good week indeed, for all of us.

What Jupiter trine Mercury in Gemini implies, in human terms, is an upgrade in communication skills - and that's nothing to balk at.

We all know that Mercury is representative of speech, conversation, connection and all things communicative, and while it's preparing to leave Gemini its energy gets more intense.

When Mercury trines with Jupiter, the planet of growth, expansion and limitless imagination, what we're looking at is smooth sailing for those of us who are about to either make a speech, give a talk, write an essay or have a heart-to-heart with a friend or lover.

When it comes to Jupiter in the sign of Pisces, spiritual things begin to happen.

Sometimes 'luck' isn't about winning the lottery; it's about saying the right thing at the right time and getting the right result for our well-planned efforts.

This is also a good time for a few of us to get away, or to plan a getaway. Travel is great this week, and so are the plans that get us there.

Take risks, get involved and trust in your own ability to speak your mind so that others may understand your intention.

It's a good week for all, but for these three zodiac signs, noticeable positive effects will be taking place - in abundance.

Zodiac signs whose luck improves during Jupiter trine Mercury starting July 8 to July 21, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's almost as if you've been waiting for this moment; and like a revelation, you'll find yourself clearheaded and finally ready for new information.

What's meant by this is that Jupiter trine Mercury is going to give you that mental doorway, the one that you can open to discover a new you waiting.

You've figured out what isn't working for you, and even though you let that knowledge fall into neglect, this trine is knocking way too hard on your door for you to ignore it.

You're at the point of no return now, and mentally, you are starting to realize that you can't go backwards.

This life of yours is progressive, it moves forward in a linear way, and you can finally see that your future depends on what you do today - that you are the author of your own life.

Once you recognize this, it will hit you like a bolt of lightning: seize the day! Oh, Jupiter is working you, my friend - there is no going back now.

You need to open that door and discover the path you were meant to be walking. You are the sum of all your experiences, thus far - now it's time to write the next chapter - thank you, Mercury!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

With your dualistic nature, you, Gemini, never really know which path to choose, and often times you find yourself disappointed when you finally do get around to choosing.

The good news is that your luck is about to change when it comes to decisions and the ease you'll have in making them.

That's what's going to surprise you during this transit - Jupiter trine Mercury; you're going to have a very easy time choosing what's best for you, and oddly enough - your choices will not be regrettable. This has the chance of playing out financially as well.

If Mercury is around, Gemini will be affected - after all, it is your ruling planet, but when it trines with Jupiter, you'd be foolish not to do something financially risky, like playing the lottery.

You aren't being led to the roulette table, but the stars are letting you know that you could very well win a bundle, if you play a number or two.

Also, choose your words well this week, Gemini. You may not always be golden-tongued, but you might win the silver this week while communicating your intentions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Anyone who knows you, Scorpio, knows how intense you are - when it comes to communication and thought process.

You are not an easy person to get along with simply because you are too intelligent for others to 'get' you, at times.

You've tried to dump yourself down, in the past, simply to get and keep friends, but that wacky ol' hyper-intelligence of yours tends to frighten people away, leaving you alone with your thoughts, isolated and perhaps even a little lonely.

Sometimes you use sex as a way to connect with others, and the approval you get in that department always makes you feel...better.

What's different about this week is that Jupiter trines Mercury, and for you this means you have a chance to be yourself - and to be accepted as you are, superior intellect and all.

Everyone thinks Scorpios want to intimidate - and they do, under the right circumstance. But Scorpios aren't monsters, they're human beings, who need love and understanding - just like everyone else.

When Jupiter, the planet of huge ideas trines Mercury, the planet of communication, for Scorpio, this only means one thing: You will be understood during this transit.

You will be loved, respected and honored...and intimacy may actually have very little to do with it.

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.