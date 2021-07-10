Love Horoscope For Sunday, July 11, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on July 11, 2021.

The Sun, and now Mercury are in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and we are simply delighted by things that touch the heart.

Mercury in the sign of Cancer brings out our softer side - words of kindness and making your house feel like a home are two simple ways to show you care, especially for the next two weeks.

How will astrology effect your zodiac sign starting Sunday?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

No matter how brave you are about love, it's still tough to make the first move, Aries.

It's not that you are afraid of being rejected, but that moment when everything changes is a bit frightening for you.

This is where you have to be honest with yourself. Is taking a chance worth it?

If you don't think so, they perhaps nurse your feelings in private until you truly feel the timing is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might want to be that person who is always there for your family, but when work or your responsibilities call, off you go to work to earn the money.

People may not understand your dedication and determination, but what they don't get to see behind your smile is how hard this is for you.

Still, you'll do what you know needs to get done, even if you don't get the support you need right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're talking a good game when it comes to saying that you're ready to leave. Deep down inside you know that you want this relationship to work out.

You're sending mixed signals, Gemini, and this is going to backfire on you.

You need to just be honest with how you feel, and if the other person does not show you respect, perhaps it's time to let them go.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Invest in quality time not just quantity time, Cancer. You're throwing money at a problem that you know it cannot solve. What your loved one wants from you is more of you.

Spending time together. Talking to each other. You may not feel the connection, but if you really want things to grow, you need to invest your energy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your priorities have shifted lately. When you thought you wanted to spend more time with your friends you're now realizing that is not necessarily the case.

You want balance; more me-time. You need a little more space and a lot more love and support.

This is something worth striving toward, So, don't just settle for what you don't want. Work on making your situation better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love can feel like enemy territory when you're with someone and it's not the same. You know that it's time to call it quits. So, why are you still trying to hang on?

Things change. People do, too. It's not that you did something wrong or that the other person is no good. You are just headed in different directions, and it's time to turn the page.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been focused on your friends more and more lately, and this has worked out fine for you while single, but now you're thinking that you need to change because someone else has captured your attention.

It's going to be tough to start telling your friends you're not available to hang out as usual. You might not be ready to introduce this new person to your social circle, but just come clean, Libra... say you might be falling in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need respect, and no, it's not too much to ask of someone that you love. You understand that people can have a tough day and a rough time, but that is still no excuse for being unkind to you.

There's a line you have to draw in the sand, Scorpio, and if they walk away when you start showing your self-respect, then they weren't the person you needed in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When things aren't going right for you at home or in your love life, you might find it helpful to channel your energy in an area where you can succeed.

You might not be able to talk about your problems openly with colleagues at the office, but having something that keeps you feel productive an useful and gives you positive feelings is a great way to build your confidence back until you're ready to make changes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money isn't love, but it can buy you romance, Capricorn.

You can share a special moment with your significant other by making your time together special.

Pick up flowers or order in your favorite meal. Go out to see a movie and splurge a little more than you usually would do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You're being pulled in two different directions lately. A part of you wants to take a relationship to the next level, but there are things that command your attention and if you don't invest your time wisely, you might lost an opportunity.

At the end of the day, what will matter most to your future or your family - it might not be what you enjoy short term, but the sacrifices you're going to make are worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love is found in the day-to-day parts of life.

You can't fix every problem that you encounter, and you might not even be able to talk about it. But, you can search for connection and forgiveness.

These things are what can build a bridge where your love has fallen short of being what you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.