Your daily horoscope for July 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Moon remains in the zodiac sign of Leo all day, and the Sun will be in the sign of Cancer.

The Moon will conjunct Venus and Mars in the sign of Leo which can stir intense emotions and over-the-top reactions.

If your birthday is on July 12, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You are bold and determined. You have a great power to you and people love to hear what you have to share.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include Pakastani activist Malala Yousafzai and American author, Henry David Thoreau.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes things are meant to be, and you just have to be open to so you can capture the moments when they happen.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of spirituality, and the universe is moving in ways that help you mightily.

So, pay attention to the little things, Aries. The synchronicity of life takes place all around you, and all you need to do is be willing to join in when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There are people who would do anything for you, and even though they don't say it aloud, their hearts are full of love for you and your situation.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of friends, and there's never been a better time to ask for what you need.

Something special is going to happen, Taurus. When you have that special connection with someone, you know it was meant to be, and you should take advantage of it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If you want things to happen, then you have to be the one to make it work. Life does not come chasing you down to give you success, you have to search for it.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of career and social status, so every little effort counts, and if it's just a revamping of your resume, do it.

A miracle and a strike of good luck is coming your way, Gemini. Be ready.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have a lot of growing up to do, and adulting is hard.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of higher learning, and there's no reason for you to go it alone. Hire a mentor.

Some lessons you don't have to learn by experience. You may just get a download of information from the universe, and a human who is where you want to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's a world full of plenty, Leo, and your scarcity mindset is what's holding you back. Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of shared resources, so the only excuse as to why you don't have something is your energy. It's time to own it.

If you need one thing to break this pattern of negativity, take a risk and buy a lottery ticket, Leo. Even if you don't win today, who knows what your luck can bring tomorrow. Just act.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need to decide what you want to have and what you don't, Virgo. It's your decision how this life turns out.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of commitment, and you don't need a piece of paper to make you feel loved, if that's what you're looking for.

A lot can be read behind the words of someone you love, and you may hear things you didn't expect from a partner. Accept what you have or decide to look for something else.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There are so many things that you need to do and try, but why do you think you have to do it all on your own.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of daily duties, and you can barter, trade, or hire someone to help you. There's no reason not to.

So many things need your attention right now, and the amount of things you need to do can be astounding. Take a few items off your plate and let someone else do the work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Honor yourself with a little bit of fun and don't let the day go by without expressing yourself in a new way that lifts your spirits.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of creativity, and the summer is the perfect time to art, give into your imagination and play.

You have a lot of fresh ideas and all of them seem viable to try. It's definitely a time to get artsy. Whatever makes you happiest, get into.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of home, but what does that look like for you?

You're trying to create a space that feels like home and is full of love, and for you, this can also be a way to redefine what it means to be part of a family.

Spend time with your family, Sagittarius. So many good memories can be created at your kitchen table or living room.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of communication, and there are times when you are dead silent, but not today.

The words flow naturally for you right now. You are going to be so surprised by how much you have to say, once you let your thoughts flow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of money and personal property, and this is an especially lucky time for you to make deals and big decisions.

Signing a contract without checking the bottom line can get you into trouble, Aquarius.

You need to make sure that you are doing things that you are comfortable with, and once that is in place, expect manifestation to work well in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You sometimes try too hard to blend in or to avoid creating waves when you're around others, but this can create a crisis of belief, especially as it relates to who you are.

Mercury trines Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to your solar house of identity, and lots of questions can come up for you that involve confidence and self-love.

First you might want to ask yourself: Who do you want to be? If you don't like the answer, Pisces, you may want to change some things about your life, starting with the way that you look.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.