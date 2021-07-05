Your daily horoscope for July 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in Cancer. The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The Moon will square Jupiter and Neptune on Tuesday. These planetary energies can bring some intensity to changes that need to be done.

Anticipate confusion with direction and a need to provide facts to prove your point.

The Moon in harmony with Saturn emphasizes taking responsibility and applying well-thought out action.

If your birthday is on July 6, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You have a powerful personality paired with a kind and caring disposition. People tend to underestimate your strength.

Famous celebrity Cancers who share your birthday include Mexican painter and artist Frida Kahlo and American actor/director Sylvester Stallone.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, July 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Nothing lasts forever, so enjoy things while they last. The Sun brings emphasis to your home life, and it harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of money and personal property. Between family and finances now is an erratic time and priorities need to shift. You need to take time to enjoy life and what you have. Soon you'll be making changes that alter your focus.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you want is still waiting to be defined. The Sun harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of identity and self-development, and you are learning what it is that makes sense for you professionally and personally. Anticipate that good things will come your way soon, but first life may feel chaotic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of hidden enemies and spiritual growth, and you could see what you waste money on for reasons that are unwise or challenging.

You learn through experiences, and sometimes there's a little heartache involved. The Sun in your sector of money brings insight into your emotional attachments. A few changes can give you an entirely new outlook on the status of your relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Put yourself out there to meet new people. You never know whose path you may cross. The Sun in your sign this month brings you luck and emphasizes self-awareness. The Sun harmonizes with unpredictable Uranus in your solar house of friendships and networking and good luck comes your way. A miraculous chance encounter is on the horizon, and you do not want to miss it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You never know what fate has in store for you when you start making small changes in your life. The Sun harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of career and social status, and you could experience a shift in your job or hear back from an employer about an opportunity you thought had passed you by.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's best to do things with conviction than to feel nothing at all. The Sun harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of personal beliefs and education, and your passion is being observed. Don't just live on both sides of the fence. State what you're all in over and what it is that you're not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Cancer Sun in your solar house of career harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of shared resources and secrets, and a discovery could be made that relates to your job.

Be open to give and to be charitable with others, and if you have some authority in a matter, use it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of commitment and marriage, and what you feel needs to be heard.

State the facts, Scorpio. It's one thing to be interested in a new person, but to say "I love you" or that you're interested in a future together can throw you off guard and wondering what's the catch. You may be off put by someone's statements of love that appear too soon for your liking. If you don't feel the same way, just say so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Cancer Sun harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of health and daily responsibility, and today, you'll have lots of energy to set priorities straight when it comes to your goals and dreams. Uranus in Taurus brings an allure to dramatic changes that you could find exciting. An adventure may be underway.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Let your ideas flow, and if they are fresh, even better. There's plenty to do with a partner or friend during the Cancer solar season.

The Cancer Sun emphasizes partnerships, and today it harmonizes with Uranus in your solar house of creativity and romance. What's better than doing something memorable with a person you love? Today's the perfect for painting a bedroom or doing something fun and crafty to gift on an upcoming holiday.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Family first, Aquarius. Your values are in line with what you admire and respect in yourself and others. The Cancer Sun emphasizes work and it harmonizes with your ruler Uranus in your solar house of home and the family. This tension can have you feeling pulled in two different directions, but it's also an opportune time to put a plan in place to steady the madness you're dealing with this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Go with the flow, and when you can't a little walk or drive can help you to clear your mind. The emotional Sun in Cancer harmonizes with dynamic Uranus in your solar house of communication and short distance travel, and it's the perfect time to do things that let you separate yourself from the noise of life and ponder the greater meaning of things.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.