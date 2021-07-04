Your daily horoscope for July 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus entering Gemini in the late evening.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune and this can challenge points of view not rooted in reality.

There can still remain some tension in the air as the Moon works in harmony with transformative Pluto.

If your birthday is on July 5, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

You love to chill out with friends and family. You enjoy being at home and resting for long bouts of time, especially before a big event.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe and American DJ/Television personality, Pauly D.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, July 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Keep a little bit to yourself at the start of the week. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of communication. Gemini rules this house, and you'll be more openly expressive than usual.

But, you're also likely to speak more openly than usual, even when you don't realize it.

While it's s a great day for negotiations, debate, and sharing information with data, it may not be the time to speak too much about yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Time to change your mindset about money and the way you use it. Your sign is the "I have" and you love to have enough for emergencies, collections, and pleasure. But, it is time to draw a line.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money. And, this is a great chance to look at your past spending habits, especially areas where you've been overly indulgent.

What tripped you up before causing a problem in your budget could be an area to cut back. What helps you to save? Find your current strengths and maximize them to have more in your pocket than what you spend on stuff.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You always seem to have a pulse on what's popular, and that does not mean you should follow the trend. Listen to your instincts, and be open to change - especially if it seems to fit what you need out of life.

On one hand, you know that it's not about you all of the time, but for now, it is good to focus on your wants, and the next few days bring the focus to yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity. So work on self-improvements. Sign up for a class you would enjoy. Go to the gym. Practice being a better person. Do things you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies, and it's important to listen to your gut during the next few days.

A person can present themselves as a friend when in actuality, they aren't even remotely looking out for you, and this truth may become more apparent as we close in on the upcoming New Moon in your sign next week.

Pay attention to body language and things that are said that seem to have an undercurrent of motive or malintention.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There are times to socialize and have a good time, and this week is the perfect season for enjoying yourself. Go out and have fun, Leo. Socialize, Entertain, and embrace play.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships, and it's a happy energy to get you out of a funk if you've been working too hard.

Break away. Give yourself some time to think. Get into a new routine that balances work and fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Want to change jobs? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career.

Look for opportunities. You may find things that you are interested in, but in places, you didn't expect to look before. Or, if you're entrepreneur minded, this is the time to think of your future plans.

If you're looking for new opportunities, check out community boards, Facebook or any other location that helps to share what's open. Let others know you're searching and start putting your energy toward your goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Stay curious,, Libra. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of learning.

Your mind is wide open for new information right now. You may enjoy indulging yourself in educational classes at a higher level or starting a course that leads to a certification or new hobby.

it's a wonderful time to start researching colleges, programs, or online courses that give you what you need to learn a skill you're eager to use.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're a private soul, and you need to know that your inner world is safe from others unless you open it up to not be.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of secrets, and this energy is known to be one that causes talk to run rampant in the wrong ways.

Gossip often leads itself to places you do not want the conversation to go.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Be careful not to open up about your situation or any private thing that you don't want public knowledge. Telling a secret without considering the consequences can be a door that leads to gossip if your conversations are not be kept private.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The pressure is on for you to choose a path, Sagittarius. But maybe you are unsure. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment, and the direction you take now can change the course of your life.

You may realize that you're not ready to make a big decision and leap from a relationship or project that you're not passionate about.

The need to explore and have more life experiences could bring out the wanderlust in you. Things may change, but for now, your freedom could appear to be too precious to give away.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of routines. And there are lots of things that pile up on your to-do list.

Multitasking is not a good friend, Capricorn. There can be loose ends, false starts, and incomplete endings that trip up your week and progress if you're not careful.

Try to close the door to focus when you need to. Leaving an opening at the start of the week may help you to avoid being pulled in too many directions. Set clear boundaries for yourself when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Make memories, Aquarius. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of fun, so try to enjoy the sillier side of life this week.

Do what makes you laugh and that you find entertaining without feeling guilty for not working all of the time.

It's your time to shake things up a little bit and change the way you do things. Look for ways to incorporate some pleasure activities daily, and even invite a friend to help you stay accountable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family first, Pisces. You may feel the pull of drama in your home. life, and it can cause you to stop and repair relationships that were damaged by an argument this weekend.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home and whatever roots are lacking in your family structure may show more prominently.

Things are in a state of flux and this can be tough to live with. But a little bit of love can go a long way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.