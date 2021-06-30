Only when we’re free from our past will we be free to move into our future, and this is one of the lessons our monthly love horoscope for July 2021 is here to teach us.

Once we welcome in the Cancer New Moon the first week of July we will be keenly aware that we are entering a new chapter of our lives.

Sometimes growth happens with loud announcements of never looking back but more often than not it arrives softly as a whisper of hope for what is to come.

This is the theme of your zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope for July 2021

The slow unraveling of the strings that we had woven bound us in place to the life we thought we had to live and the people that we had no choice but to become.

Yet as we have leaned into the difficult times the first half of this year and moved through them in quiet reflection it’s opened a portal for us to choose differently.

As the month progresses, we will become more aware that not only is there no going back, we also no longer want to.

Gone are the fanciful what if’s that have tugged on our wounds. Gone are the ideas that anything could have possibly gone differently and what arrives is a tentative peace.

The thing with July is that while we move through it becoming more aware and clearer of what this new path is showing us, August will be the second act.

This is thanks to back-to-back Aquarius Full Moons that will enable us to fulfill those intentions that we set back in February, and which will allow us the independence and freedom to strike out on this new chapter in our romantic lives.

So instead of getting discouraged this month if it doesn’t seem like things are happening fast enough, focus on all that has changed and know that come to the end of August we will understand why they say that the best things take time.

Because as we all are building something that we hope will last forever, these quiet moments of revelation and opportunities for small steps forward this month are all part of creating something that will never crumble.

Monthly love horoscope for July 2021: What is happening by transits, planet, and date

Friday, July 9th, 2021 - New Moon in Cancer

Now that the dust has settled from the eclipses, we will be able to focus on what we have learned about what it is we value most.

Whether this is related to a physical home, our relationships, or even what our needs are, this moon will highlight the themes in our life that mean the most to us and will allow us to begin a brand-new chapter in our romantic lives.

Sunday, July 11th, 2021 - Mercury moves into Cancer

With the planet of communication moving into the sign that governs home commitment, family and fertility expect thoughts and conversations to turn towards these themes.

An excellent time to make plans with a current or prospective partner.

Thursday, July 15th, 2021 - Chiron turns retrograde in Aries

The asteroid that is responsible for our wounds and healing turns retrograde allowing us to face those beliefs or events that are still holding us back from putting the past behind us.

Expect opportunities for reflection and conversation that will allow us to move forward, feeling more at peace.

Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 - Venus enters Virgo

The planet of love enters the detailed sign of Virgo inspiring us to get busy making plans for what is next.

While not an overly romantic placement this is an opportunity to talk about our dreams with our partner so that we can start planning what steps we need to take in order to accomplish them.

Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 - Sun enters Leo

The beginning of Leo Season and a return to passion and following our hearts. While beneficial for us so that we can more easily move through obstacles, be wary of being more over the top than necessary.

Speak your truth, but also remember that it’s possible to do it with grace and kindness as well.

Friday, July 23rd, 2021 - Full Moon in Aquarius

The first of two back-to-back full moons in Aquarius is connected to the great stellium in Aquarius which included the new moon back in February.

Expect themes around freedom and choice in love to surface as well as a new way to move through previously discovered obstacles. We are not only ready to do things differently this time around, but we’re also determined to.

Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 - Mercury moves into Leo

Now that we’ve had time to sit with our feelings, it’s time to act on them.

But this isn’t the passing fancy of frivolous encounters or rollercoaster relationships but the solidly grounded truth of where our hearts are and the desire to follow them at all costs.

Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 - Jupiter retrograde moves into Aquarius

Our sneak peek of what Jupiter in Pisces will bring next year ends as we now have about five months to take the necessary steps to ensure that we are ready for it.

This is the time when we get to step away from anything or anyone that isn’t part of this new path and start to embody so many of the lessons we’ve been learning over the past year.

Thursday, July 29th, 2021 - Mars enters Virgo

Alongside his cosmic lover, Mars joins Venus in the stable earth sign of Virgo. This means that not only will we have love on our side as we enter August, but we’ll have action as well.

Things may start to pick up in our lives around this time after a relatively quiet period, but it’s also safe to expect that this chapter will be the best one yet.

Monthly love horoscope for July 1-30, 2021, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Acknowledge even the inconvenient truths, Aries.

Just because you tell yourself that everything is fine in your relationship this month doesn’t mean it is.

There is a new truth that is beginning to form around what truly feels in alignment with who you are and what doesn’t.

While you may not be ready to make sweeping changes just yet, you can still honor these new feelings while you explore what they mean.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be willing to let go of a love that’s more work than joy, Taurus.

At the end of the day as much as it may hurt to realize, it’s only yourself that you can blame for the level of happiness or satisfaction within your relationship.

While you’re not responsible for how another chooses or not chooses to show up for you, you do get to always decide what you will accept.

Remember that you don’t have to simply stay because it’s easy and that no matter how much work you put into it, you can’t make a relationship work if it’s not meant to.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Just because you want it doesn’t mean you need it, Gemini.

Make sure that what and who you’re focusing on is doing the same for you. It’s like that adage, everything that glitters isn’t necessarily gold.

Sometimes in love, you attend to be attracted to what shines the brightest to you, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s meant for you or that it’s even any good for you.

But a big part of realizing that is knowing yourself and what you truly need, this month lean into that truth and let it guide you forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Honor how you feel, and you’ll know what to do, Cancer.

The one thing that we can never escape from is our feelings, no matter how challenging they may be.

If there has been discord or even pain as of late instead of trying to merely get over it or tell yourself to move on, be in those feelings.

See what they have come to tell you and try to use them as a bridge to greater awareness and growth.

There likely are changes ahead for you in your relationship realm but you must be ready to take those first steps.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Proceed slowly but confidently in the direction of your heart, Leo.

When you realize what you truly need from a relationship, the next step is then to get it.

As empowered as you may feel this month, try to balance it out by taking your time.

Whether it’s new steps in an existing relationship or the creation of a new one, there is no reason to rush, especially if we know that our hearts are leading us in the right direction.

Use this slower time to reflect on how you’re going to do things differently this time and what you’ve learned from all the times love has never worked out before.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A clear heart will always make space for a new start in love, Virgo.

This is a brand new you and a brand-new time in your life. You’re claiming your power and sovereignty over your heart.

No more are you trying to fit yourself into someone else’s story or choke on your own needs while others feel fulfilled.

You’ve not just stepped into your truth but into your worth. As much as you may have been able to move on from those who didn’t know how to love you, it’s now time to welcome those that will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If it doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not, Libra.

Only you know your heart which means that it’s only your voice that you should be listening to.

While others may deem to help or support you, not all words of encouragement will steer you in the direction you’re meant to go.

Be wary of guidance this month, even from a current lover, that steers you further away from yourself. The right relationship will help you be more of who you already are-not less.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Stop fighting so you can start loving, Scorpio.

You will never have to fight for the love that’s meant for you. You will never have to have scraped knuckles and bloodied hands from holding on to a love that’s also holding onto you.

Recognize the signs of your ego trying to make something work that isn’t versus putting in effort for someone who’s doing the same for you.

Neither love nor relationships can be one-sided. If you’re feeling more exhausted than energized by your romantic life, that is the only truth you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Don’t give up on your heart, Sagittarius.

It’s time to remember who you are. You are the weaver of dreams, the light that radiates the path before you, and the truth that calls you back to yourself no matter how far you may drift.

It’s okay to take detours in love, but just remember that not all will lead to the destination that you are dreaming of.

Take time to call your energy back to yourself this month as you prepare for a brand-new life path to take shape.

You don’t want to miss out on what’s meant for you because you’re distracted by what isn’t.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love should make you come alive, not just in promises but in action, Capricorn.

All the promises in the world don’t matter if you’re reluctant to put in the work when the time calls for it.

While you don’t mind putting in the effort, don’t get stuck in the trap of doing what you’re supposed to and miss out on what you’re meant to do.

Big changes in life and love don’t just happen. They occur when we take the steps to invite them into our lives when we are willing to put risk over comfort.

Don’t miss out on what you know you want for what you know you can easily get.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Your love needs roots as well as wings, Aquarius.

There’s no way to prepare for the unexpected because that is the purpose of it after all.

To come in suddenly and interrupt the plans that you have so delicately laid out.

But you can become rooted in yourself so that no matter what happens around you, you are never shaken.

The next two months will be a pivotal time of growth that began the moment you started choosing yourself.

Trust in all the ways you’ve chosen to do the work even when it was hard, and you will start to see all your efforts truly pay off.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Believe in love, Pisces.

Stay focused on what’s in front of you, not what is behind you.

If you’re living in a space where you are constantly in fear of what from the past could happen again you will never truly be in the space to accept what will be given to you in the future.

This month it’s about freeing yourself and opening space so that you can fully receive all that love wants to give you.

It’s safe to open and to believe in the possibilities that are coming your way.

