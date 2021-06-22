Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 23, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Sun will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and the summer solstice is off to a great start with the Moon now in the sign of Sagittarius.

The Moon opposes Mercury pulling back our wanderlust a bit, and the Sun will trine Jupiter bringing courage to say no to more than what we need.

Where Cancer loves things that are familiar and at home, Sagittarius prefers to be out on an adventure learning about the world.

This interesting energy dynamic makes it great for traveling if you're on vacation.

Search for that perfect souvenir or trying new things while stepping outside of your comfort zone.

If your birthday is on June 23, 2021:

You are a Cancer zodiac sign ruled by the Moon.

Sweet and tenderhearted, you can also have an unpredictable personality and often find that without your downtime you can be moody and disagreeable.

Famous Cancers who share your birthday include American actress Selma Blair and singer/songwriter Jason Mraz.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Scorpio and Pisces, and Taurus or Virgo.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life is often rush to wait, and with the Full Moon in Capricorn just a day away, you're ready to jump to the next project, but today's Moon sextile Saturn says right not that it's best to wait.

Write your dreams. Work on them and form a plan. You could grow beyond your expectations, but don't go without a plan.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are ready to share your vision with the world, and the conviction in your heart has you bubbling with enthusiasm.

However, strong maturity is needed right now with the Moon in Sagittarius speaking to stoic Saturn. Even if you choose to speak boldly and bluntly, there may be some delays in reactions and results.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in your solar house of relationships is struggling to get things in order now that it is opposing Mercury in your sign.

Things are still a bit raw after Mercury rx, but that doesn't mean you can't get it right soon. It will just require a little more effort on your part.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your heart is in the right place, and your desire to do amazing things is right where it needs to be.

You have big dreams, great plans, and a lot of ambition. These emotions start to grow as the Sun in Cancer speaks with Jupiter in Pisces. This is luck on steroids in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Sagittarius has you feeling harmonious about life, love, and everything in between. But there are needs you have to address, and Saturn in Aquarius refuses to let you forget to be responsible.

Despite the fact that your ruler, the Sun in Cancer is urging you to take up any challenge, it may be good to keep things on the practical side until you have all things in place and know what it is that you must finish.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in your solar house of home and family, and this is where you excel when you apply your energy.

The Moon in harmony with Saturn can give you a boost of confidence as you try to win others over. There's a lot of positivity and people backing up your efforts all week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in your solar house of communication can bring out the chattier side in you, and this can be a wonderful time to renegotiate contracts, to make deals, or to inquire about things you are hoping to buy that are extensively involved.

The Moon will oppose Mercury so be careful before signing. Be certain to double-check the fine print and if needed, have a lawyer review your contract.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes saying less is more, and when the Moon in your sector of money and property harmonizes with Saturn, if you can avoid a topic, it may be useful.

The next few days encourage you to do research and to learn from others. And even if you do know quite a bit, listen to advice that you hear and ponder it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your sign brings a lot of focus to appearances and how you think and feel about yourself.

The Moon works adversely with Mercury in your sector of relationships, and sometimes people who are in your life may provide feedback or say something that gives you a reason to pause and wonder if what they are saying is true.

You may discover a useful tidbit of information that helps set your week in a positive way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're much stronger than you give yourself credit for right now.

The Moon in your house of hidden enemies can give you the impression that not all is how you'd like it to be, but you have the solution close by, and it may involve you taking the high road.

The Moon harmonizes with Saturn helps you to stand strong against adversity and to be true to yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun in Cancer gives you lots of encouragement to do things in healthier ways. It's summer and tackling an area that you want to improve can be a great way to kick start the hotter months.

The Sun in harmony with Jupiter is positive with a warning. Be careful not to overspend on things that you need for the home in the name of self-improvement.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon in Sagittarius emphasizes learning opportunities at work, and if you take advantage of them they could expand your reach or even lead to a raise.

Ask or drop a hint that you're willing to learn more and to grow. Even if there's nothing that. you can do it now, something may open up for you once Jupiter goes direct again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.