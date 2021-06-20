Love Horoscope For Monday, June 21, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 21, 2021.

For Monday's love horoscope deceptions start to fall and we see things for what they are, not as we hope them to be.

Venus in Cancer continues to knock on the heart's door and ask whether or not home is peaceful, restful, serene, and a place of comfort (not strife).

But being honest is hard. And, on Monday, Venus in harmony with Neptune in Pisces can wake up even those in heavy denial about their love life.

Once the scales start to fall from eyes that failed to see, things start to change. But, this time instead of feeling afraid to make changes, we are hopeful and optimistic.

It's nice when astrology provides a new path that brings an opportunity to evoke greater love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Forgive when you can. Aries, all families have their dark sides and tensions, and you may not want to maintain a relationship with individuals who are toxic in nature no matter if they are your relatives.

But during Venus in Cancer trine Neptune in Pisces, releasing with love is advised. It's not good for your own health to harbor resentment.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The day's Venus trine Neptune is a great reminder of how talking things through with a friend always seems to help.

It's the freest form of therapy, and no one knows your past like a friend is inclined to do.

There's something healing and cathartic about sharing your feelings and thoughts with a friend who loves you. And with so many changes on the horizon, a sounding board is what you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Share the wealth, Gemini. The best part of working is getting to have fun with the money. you make.

You have good things coming your way, and things are starting to look up for you and your relationships.

Splurge a little. Perhaps treat a friend who has picked up the bill when you were in a tough spot.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Invest in yourself, but also use what you learn to understand others and to be a better human.

Venus in your sign works sweetly with Neptune in Pisces, and it's such a dreamy time for you astrologically.

Neptune can help to break away old ways of thinking and help you to see opportunities, even if they are just there for a short period of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Good things come to those who wait, and you've been so patient, Leo. Out of the blue, something good can come to your aid.

Venus in Cancer brings a bit of spiritual energy to the air, and things take a turn for the best.

When you wish to have a blessing that you never dreamed you could have, something magical still takes place reviving your belief in the universe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The best relationships are those that happen between two friends, and when that connection is gone it can feel like you don't know each other anymore.

There's hope to restore what was lost when Venus trines Neptune in Pisces and positive illusions can be part of the process.

You may have to recall those special moments when things were better, especially if in your heart you're feeling like there's a chance to rebuild your relationship, not to where it was but to better than it ever has been.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are a natural caretaker, and Venus in Cancer makes you want to be there for someone special.

We do things for others out of a spirit of love. You have a sweet, nurturing nature and this comes out in the things that you often say or do to make your partner happy.

The more you show this sweeter side to your personality, the greater joy you feel in the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You understand what it means to be an intensely emotional being, and sometimes your love is bigger than life.

When you see a friend or partner hurting, you want to show them that the world can be a better place, but they have to hang in there to see it.

Scorpio, your attitude for today is that love was meant to be shared, and you have a big enough heart to be that person to turn to when a kind word, a hug, or a shoulder to cry on is needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The planet of love and beauty continues to transit your solar house of resources. Venus also rules money and personal property, so this is a wonderful time in your life.

You are on the receiving end, and this could include tokens or gifts from family members, bonuses from bosses, or people who know you for all the good that you do.

When Venus trines Neptune this week, don't reject an offer that comes from the heart. It's the universe's way of saying "I'm watching".

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Could wedding bells be ringing soon? Venus brings a lot of energy to your love life as it transits your sector of marriage and partnerships.

The planet of love and beauty speak to Neptune and its sweet influence could have a wish of yours coming true.

From finding the right ring to getting asked 'the question' something magical could happen in your life this week or before the end of the month.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's not what you have that matters, but who you are when you don't have what you think you need.

The day can feel slightly stressful for you and others, Aquarius, but the right attitude goes a long way.

You may not be able to fix every problem you face, but you can at least try to make the experience as good as it can be for yourself, and everyone else involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you don't get what you need from others, it's up to you to do things that put a smile on your own face. You know what it means to be romantic and creative, and being single should not put a damper on how often you experience these things.

While waiting to meet the right one or for your partner to step up to the plate and do what you'd like, be the initiator in your world and grab on to that feeling that you can't resist.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.