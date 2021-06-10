Your horoscope for tomorrow, June 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

A part of you will want to stay home, but if it's beautiful outside you might not be able to resist the call to adventure.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer. The Sun will be in Gemini.

Mars is now in Leo.

The day is wide open for making important decisions before Mars goes invisible for the next 6 months while in the sign of Leo in Western astrology, and in Cancer for sidreal astrology.

If your birthday is on June 11, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You have an optimistic personality. You enjoy the arts and have many talents and interests.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American actor Gene Wilder and American NFL football player Joe Montana.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, going out may feel like the last thing you want to do today.

There's nothing like finding a reason to be lazy around the house and hang out doing things in your own space.

The Cancer Moon trines Jupiter, and it will take everything you've got to not cancel plans and stay at home.

From doing domesticated things like house cleaning to cooking meals that you love to make, quiet and peaceful is what your heart longs for.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You'll find plenty to talk about as the Cancer Moon trines Jupiter, and you're beyond emotional today.

Where you usually are the strong and silent type, you become the total opposite under this astrological energy.

You may be texting too much before the day ends. You want to share how much you feel with others, and the words seem to flow so easily, especially if your love language is quality conversation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter brings luck, joy, and blessings during this time.

You want to spoil yourself and if you live with someone, people get to enjoy the beautiful home you have built together.

Money and being generous with what you have is central to your life while the Cancer Moon trines Jupiter.

The law of attraction is at work, and the more you give, the more goodness is given to you as a result.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Favor of the stars comes your way. The Moon is in your sign, and this brings a delightful quality to your day.

The Moon rules you, and so despite the fact that you are feeling things so intensely, perhaps down to your toes, Cancer, know that miracles happen for you when you least expect it.

And, with Jupiter giving a loving dose of energy into your life. What do you wish for Cancer, pray and ask for it. With faith, you may be surprised by how what you ask for is gifted to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The end is closer than you think. You are so used to being in survival mode that you can't imagine life being anything else but hard work, drama, and problems.

And, with trouble coming to a head, you may feel like this is it, you have nothing else to give, but the truth is you're getting nearer to the end than you realize.

The Cancer Moon in your sector of enemies brings a victory over them when Jupiter harmonizes with trines Jupiter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You need a good friend, and they can feel so hard to find. this is not an impossible dream.

Good people are hard to find, but you are going to get lucky and meet someone who just clicks with you.

The Cancer Moon trines Jupiter brings an amazing blessing in your life when it comes to this area of your life.

While this gift is out there for you to claim it does come with a catch - you have to socialize, get involved, and spend time with others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've been hoping for a job that fits your hopes, dreams, and needs. You want to work from home, and it's been impossible to find a remote job at this time.

The competition has been fierce, but things are about to take a turn for the better.

Great things are going to happen for you, Libra. The Cancer Moon trines Jupiter elevating your presence to hiring managers and someone may be in touch with you about a job you had applied for a few weeks ago.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have had your doubts about the afterlife and the spiritual realm.

Your faith has been tested and tried, and it's been hard to believe that there is anything good coming into your life at times. Even though you gave up on your faith at times, the universe did not forget you.

A nudge or something transcendent may urge you to do something bigger than life.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The only way you can explain it is a supernatural experience, and this can be the message of Jupiter in harmony with the Moon today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's so hard to find people who want to partner with you in the same way you want to be there for them.

But humans need each other, and sometimes a person doesn't realize their vulnerability until they are the one in the asking seat.

The Cancer Moon trines Jupiter bringing your ability to care for others to someone's awareness.

You may not have imagined that a relationship could grow so close in such a short period of time by being there for each other.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Things turn around in a big way when you experience a Cancer Moon in harmony with Jupiter.

Your love life takes a turn for the better, Capricorn, and this is just one of the many good things you have to look forward to today.

Relationships improve. Productivity goes up. You may meet a partner that works out well for your business or working situation.

Opportunities open for you. You see a reason to explore what else is out there.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Fulfillment in your work is what the day brings when the Moon in Cancer speaks with Jupiter in Pisces.

Keep your nose to the grindstone and don't allow yourself to procrastinate.

Your efforts could result in a payoff later, and in monetary forms such as a bonus check, an extra day off, or a chance to do something you find meaning in this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

A little bit of love comes your way, Pisces, and it involves all the good stuff.

Romance, dreams, and passion are all things to put at the top of your life when the Moon harmonizes with Cancer.

Your sentimental side is one of the things that's been love-starved lately, but this astrological energy can touch your heart in all the right ways giving you a reason to feel hopeful and optimistic about the future.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.