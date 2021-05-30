Weekly Love Horoscope For May 31st To June 6th, 2021

As we prepare for a deceivingly quiet astrological week, we must remember that we are traveling down the rabbit hole a la Alice in Wonderland.

This means that not only is anything possible, it’s also a guarantee.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

The rabbit hole is what we describe as the two weeks between the Lunar and Solar Eclipse.

With our Lunar Eclipse having just occurred in Sagittarius on the 26th we’re now moving towards the Solar Eclipse on June 11th.

During this time whether it looks like a quiet week or not, a lot is happening.

Eclipses are the wild cards of the Universe. The time when we’re propelled ahead, thrown back on track, and given the not so gentle nudge towards newness.

This one is no exception.

With Saturn and Mercury having just turned retrograde we’re being asked to review those previous decisions and choices from our past.

Even our thought processes and internal cycles will come into play during this time all so that when we emerge from the rabbit hole we’ll have experienced enough to be changed forever.

But even with that, we’re still going to feel our love lives influenced in a big way when Venus, the planet of love, moves into the homey commitment-orientated water sign of Cancer.

This will have a huge effect on the Eclipse rabbit hole as well as the month ahead because we’re going to be focusing more at home. We’re going to be thinking about what that means and who makes it feel that way.

Colliding with the potent and unexpected Eclipse energy means that surprises will abound, as will sudden turn arounds.

Adding into the energetic mix is a grouping of transits that will encourage us to see what’s real over what is just an illusion-and encourage us to have conversations about just that.

While Mercury Retrograde is known for being a tricky time for communication, with this one occurring within Gemini, we may be able to speak on matters that we’ve previously struggled to find the words for-especially if it’s an issue from the past.

Whether or not fireworks happen in your life or bedroom this week, it’s one of those moments that will come to affect the rest of your journey for years to come.

Because sometimes the Universe really does step in so that we can finally step up.

Weekly love horoscope transits:

June 2nd

Last Quarter Moon in Pisces:

A great time to remove any blocks or obstacles that stand in the way of achieving what it is we are trying to manifest in our love lives and relationships.

Venus enters Cancer:

Our love lives take a turn for the more serious as we start to embody the homebody nature of this water sign.

We will be less likely to engage in hook-ups or even casual dating but instead are looking long-term and if we can’t envision spending our lives with someone then we’ll be more apt to move on to try to find someone that we can.

Our home environment becomes increasingly important and what that even means to us.

This may mean that we make physical moves or just take steps to make our current home feel more inviting. Enjoy this commitment-loving energy as it can be incredibly beneficial after current stresses.

June 4th

Sun in Gemini trine Saturn (RX) in Aquarius:

A time to work hard so that we can get things done but in reference to reviewing something from the past.

This may be what we’ve previously worked hard for, or a review of what we thought was important to us. (June 3rd & 4th)

Mercury in Gemini square Neptune in Pisces:

This is where the truth clashes with illusion. What is real versus what is something that we have orchestrated within our own minds.

Often, it’s the illusion that hurts the most, with this transit there is a push for seeing the truth and speaking it as well. (June 3rd through June 7th)

Venus in Cancer trine Jupiter in Pisces:

A great and beneficial transit for our relationships. The future should look very positive and stable.

We will be more drawn to having conversations about making plans and envisioning our future. A very fortunate aspect for relationships of all kinds. (June 3rd & 4th)

Mars in Cancer conjunct Pluto in Capricorn:

A sometimes challenging aspect that can cause us to release things that we’ve held inside of us including desires, wants, and needs.

Tempers may flare around this time but if we can work with the energy a greater level of clarity is possible in our relationships. (June 4th-6th)

Weekly love horoscope, May 31 to June 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Still feeling very much like the eclipse energy that we saw come in last week, be careful to not become overly distracted this week.

It may feel like suddenly your likes or plans that you had last week are no longer what you want.

While you owe it to yourself to change your current state of mind, it’s also important to not throw away something you’ve wanted for a long time for a momentary shift in perspective.

The love that you truly want won’t always be easy, but it will always be worth it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Shifting this week into different energy between fire and air eclipse means that you may struggle with a sense of hope.

This may come up in terms of an existing relationship or even in believing that you can find love again.

While it may be tempting to wallow and feel like nothing is happening for you this week, remember that things take time.

The best love takes time. Whether that means you’re being guided to move slowly or focus on your own self-love right now, try to find something to bring you hope this week.

And remember that just because it’s not happening at this moment, doesn’t mean it won’t ever happen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be tempted to fall back into some old patterns this week as you emerge into your prime time only to find that maybe life doesn’t look quite as good as you hoped it would.

Maybe this is reality, or maybe you have a belief that things should be different, so you have a reason to not feel fulfilled.

This may be in an existing relationship or even in one that you’re just starting to explore.

While it’s valid to have needs, especially during your birthday month, remember that people show up best when they’re allowed to show up as themselves. That way we know who truly aligns and who doesn’t.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your love life will get a big boost in the coming weeks with Venus moving into your sign. Enjoy it!

It’s likely things have felt a bit stressed on the home front lately with you maybe even wondering if it’s where you should stay. Between the eclipses and Venus, you’ll get your answers soon.

For now, just make it a point to keep your eyes and your heart open. In relationships, we can often ruin something by overthinking it.

There is a time to scrutinize our relationship and a time for enjoyment. Right now, you are entering a period of joy, so make the time to fully appreciate that sometimes after even the darkest of storms, the sun does eventually return.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try not to steal the show this week and make it about you. There will be a likelihood of you wanting to not just be center stage, but have your problem be the biggest. Don’t try to outdo either your partners’ issues or even those of people around you.

And it’s also possible for your partner’s issue to have nothing to do with you. Remember that you can only control yourself. This includes the words you speak and the action you take.

You are walking a fine line between making it to that next level and wreaking havoc in this one. While everything that happens does so for a reason, sometimes it’s because we’ve refused to learn a lesson.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As an earth sign, this can sometimes seem to be a challenging time for you with all the air, fire, and impending water energy coming in. But now you seem to be on the brink of greatness. The only thing holding you back right now is you.

Maybe you’ve had your heart broken one too many times and find it hard to believe it’s for real now. Or maybe you’ve finally seen that turnaround in an existing relationship that you’ve been praying for.

Whichever it is, when you remember what you’re worth and what you deserve this next week can be one in which you may receive everything you’ve ever been dreaming of.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When we think of letting go it often feels scary because inevitably, we’re creating space. Space in our lives is necessary for the next step in anything, but especially in love. Yet sometimes we rush to fill it.

Or we try to fill it with other things like work or even shoes because it’s better than feeling the uncomfortableness of empty space. But this week, lean into that space you’ve been creating.

Lean into just letting something be because while it may feel like an empty hollow space, it’s full of possibility. The thing is that something new can’t fully begin until we’ve made space for it, both figuratively and literally.

So, keep the space you’ve already made or let go of anything you’ve been hanging onto out of fear. The next chapter is here as soon as you’re ready to read it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

There’s nothing wrong with taking your time. There’s also nothing wrong with changing your mind or being wrong. There’s growth in those spaces and so this week, you’re getting ready to make a big jump.

The changes that you’re seeing will likely be all behind the scenes at least for a few more weeks until you’re ready to come out of hiding. It’s okay to still be learning that we can’t keep things the same.

It's okay to need time to adjust to what is instead of what we imagined to be real. But most of all it’s okay to admit that maybe you’re in a space of simple unknowing. Because that is the first step to knowing and is also the point that we can allow the Universe to step in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Surrendering can be scary. Surrendering can feel overwhelming but most of all it brings peace once we do it. As this being your moon and eclipse, get ready to be asked to let go in a big way.

More than likely you’re already aware of what you’re being asked to let go of and so now it’s the surrender to that process. With the energy ahead this week that means that the future you’re dreaming about concerns home more than some far-off distant horizon.

Allow yourself to be in that because sometimes the biggest adventure we can take is at home. Practice patience with yourself too because to say we’re going to surrender is one thing but to do it in situations that we’ve held so much fear against is another. Practice never requires perfection but only effort.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A new you awaits you on the other side of this rabbit hole and this week is a big one for you. Expect some big turnarounds in the career and relationship sectors of your life that have previously felt heavy and weighed down.

And when that happens don’t place the accomplishment on outside factors but instead own the fact that you have a hand in not just every bad thing that may happen-but in every good as well.

It may be easier at times to take the blame for things not going well, but that means that we’re equally responsible for the good too. Acknowledge how much work you and your partner (or crush) has been doing to ready yourselves for that next step on the romantic ladder because each one deserves to be celebrated.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It seems this is a week of fun for you. As much as those around you may feel like they're falling apart and having to answer for their previous choices (just tell them to thank Mercury RX), you on the other hand have never seemed more at ease.

While having so much air energy definitely helps you feel at your peak you’ve also overcome some massive tests within your love life over the past few months which is helping you not only see things clearly but also have greater confidence.

Enjoy this time but also make use of it. No one, regardless of relationship to you ever has the right to boss you around or make you feel less than. This is the week to remind others of this important lesson if they’ve forgotten and to enjoy the benefits of all the work you’ve previously done.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are two sides to any coin-but also to you. Usually in your life finding that balance between the two is incredibly important to you. Often creating the space between freedom and commitment, roots and wings.

In relationships, you can show up as flighty, unattainable, or overly clingy, but neither is truly you. As with anything we don’t know what we are until we know what we aren’t.

This only comes with experimenting in relationships, testing out who our true self is. But once we have, it brings balance into our lives. No longer are we either-or but both blended so beautifully the fish are no longer swimming in opposite directions but together in one.

This is the week where you realize just who you truly are in relationships and how it feels best for you to show up. Now, don’t be surprised when the Universe delivers.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.