Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 29, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, May 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We have so many fun things we can do on Saturday.

Summer is almost here, and there's plenty of outdoor activities to try now that the winter is gone and we are headed toward months of sunny days.

Some days you're fresh out of ideas, but on Saturday there's plenty of imagination to go around with the energy of a Life Path 3, the Creative.

Creativity is like therapy. Fresh paint on a room, a bit of color on the sofa, and suddenly your mind feels like the possibilities are endless.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there, better times are coming. You are building something new, and that makes this journey ultra special.

You have so much at stake right now, and there are times when you want to say goodbye, and leave this all in the rearview mirror.

The thing is that you're no quitter. So, you are going to hang in there and keep going until the end.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands, reversed

You want things to be exactly right but you're being too hard on yourself, and you need to allow room for errors. You're human, and that means you will have moments when you do something imperfectly.

No one is looking over your shoulder to judge you, even if it feels that way. Do your best every moment that you can, and then when you have the final results, you'll be so surprised at how amazing everything turned out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You're called the shapeshifter for a reason - you know when it's time to change and adapt to a situation. Right now, even though you know that there is a better way, you're being asked to take the high road and follow tradition, at least for a little while longer.

You can start to introduce your fresh perspective once people have gotten to know you better. Until now, showing that you can be respectful of what has already been established can give you miles of credibility when it's time to challenge everyone else.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

There is more than one way for you to get what you want. You have to pay your dues. You aren't quite ready to take on the level of responsibility that you think you are.

You have to still learn the ropes and make a few mistakes. It's a big, big world, and you have to prove yourself to your boss and all the higher-ups before they will be comfortable taking a risk with a promotion.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You've allowed things to fester and now what you were worried about has become a fear. It's going to take some time for you to mentally adjust and realize that you have nothing to be afraid of.

You're going to make it through this hard time with flying colors. Much of your concerns are workable. You're going to be just fine.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

You aren't certain that this new person in your best friend's life is the 'one' that she thinks it is, but try to be happy for her right now.

You don't want to create a wedge in your relationship. She's blinded by love, and it's hard for her to see things. Still, your support will keep the door open for when she starts to realize that maybe you were right.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You are trying your best to manage all the things you've got going on at the same time. And, you know that if you drop one ball, the rest of the project will sink along with it.

This is a stressful time, but just a little while longer is needed. You are so close to the finish line. When it's all turned in and done, pat yourself on the back and plan to reward yourself with something great.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

You don't want to cry forever, even though it feels as though the tears will not stop pouring down. All the sorrows of last year and this year have finally hit.

You feel them inside your heart with everything you have... but the good news is that now that the dam has broken, true healing can begin.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You have to do the right thing. Those bills aren't going to go away just because you didn't open the envelop or check your email.

It may require that you dip into your savings more than you like, but think of it as freedom. The type of freedom you won't forget because it hurt so much to get.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

A new beginning is something you've been fighting for and now here it is. You don't want to squander this one chance you get to have all that you hoped and dreamed for.

Don't let the timing of it turn you off. It's here. It's what you need, and you will work out the details. Just claim it as your own.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You thought you were truly prepared, but things that were above your pay grade happened, and now you realize you need a bit more training. Don't be afraid to ask for the help you need. Everyone starts somewhere. Your learning curve is normal and to be expected.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You managed everything up to a point, and now it's time to let this baby go.

It's time to let go of all the control and let someone else do the work. You don't have to be the superstar. Let another person have the chance to shine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.