Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For May 31 - June 6, 2021

We have all of these astrological occurrences going on this week - but how does your weekly one card tarot reading coincide, or does it?

Yes, the Tarot always works with astrology, and that is why I'm seeing a lot of affirmations in the readings here, for this week.

Several of the signs are on a chartered course for change, while others will be learning lessons.

Some folks may just be too arrogant for words this week, while others may be riding high on love and achievement.

One thing we all have in common is the fact that with one solitary card, we can get an immense amount of insight as to how the week will be going for us.

This week's Tarot card reading gives us this...

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, May 31 to June 6, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Nine of Cups

This card simply cannot be beaten in terms of joy, togetherness, and personal gratification.

In other words, it's going to be a very good week for you, and most of that will be due to who you get together with and how you proceed.

This could be a card of great, deep friendship or it could be a sign of deep and lasting romance.

What's most important about this card is that there's no surprise here; this isn't about a sudden 'good time' - this is about reaping what you sow.

If you've been really good and open with people you care about, there is no doubt that these folks will do the right thing by you, and it will be during this week that you'll be feeling the love.

If you ever asked the question, "What am I getting out of all this?" It will be during this week that you will find out, and what you'll receive is very special and extraordinarily loving.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Six of Swords

This card comes with an intimidating image - one could interpret it several ways, however, there is a root meaning here, and that is all about letting go of the past.

Now, this isn't just a glib self-help slogan; the past is more than likely a recent past, and whatever happened is just now hitting you as a truly dead end.

There is no reason for you to revisit, justify or harbor hope for. It's dead. If it's a relationship - and it probably is, it's time now to say buh-bye.

You have a world of freedom and love to be a part of, and during this week you're going to get a small taste of that freedom, and if you want to live in peace, you need to release that which chains you to the dregs of a lackluster past.

Whoever this person is - they read as super dull and annoying, and very worthy of being left behind as they exist simply to drag you down. Move on, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Two of Cups

You shouldn't be surprised to get this card as all of your readings lately have been pretty darned good - and the Two of Cups is very good. It's the card of love, of falling in love, of being in love - and really throwing yourself into it.

Whatever love brings in the future, well, that's not your concern right now. This week is about being in it and quite possibly tossing all caution to the wind.

This card is also about making a fool of yourself for love, which many people do when they find themselves smitten and in need of attention.

Attention you'll get, that's for sure. With this card, it takes two to tango, and so the upside is that - it's not just you who is in love; that other person is equally head over heels with you, too.

Make what you will of it, as love carries no promise or guarantee of a future; it merely feels FANTASTIC at the moment, and that's something you'll get to experience first hand, this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Queen of Pentacles

You are the Queen of Pentacles this week, meaning, you are the person in charge, with the money and the direction.

It refers not to gender, but to authority, and it will be during this week that you get to call the shots, execute them as you see fit, and reap the rewards of efforts well made.

This week is going to allow you to feel exceptionally able; your accomplishments will be precise and successful.

Whether you are dealing with other people - family or co-workers, or you're simply completing an important project, you are the one who will be benefiting from your actions, and happy to be in charge.

You are the boss this week, and you stand to learn a few new moves from your experience so that you can bring your newfound wisdom into the future with you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Two of Swords, reversed

What's going on this week is the idea that you're about to make the wrong choice on something you desperately need to make the right decision on.

Look, being human isn't easy, and oftentimes we are faced with tough decisions, and even more, often enough, we lock in on the wrong choice and we stick with it - which, in turn, comes back to bite us.

So - this is that week. It's not advised to do the opposite simply because you've read this reading, but it IS advisable for you to double-check your reasoning before you commit to something you can't get out of. What's good is that your options are limited; it's basically 'this' or 'that' and one of those is a good choice.

The cards suggest that you check twice, that you think very hard before leaping into something you might regret simply because it seemed 'cool' at the time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Page of Wands, reversed

What comes up here is obstinance and bratty behavior.

Perhaps you have found yourself in a regrettable situation; nothing horrendous, just someplace you really don't want to be.

Instead of doing what's best for yourself by leaving, releasing, or letting go of it, you, instead, decide to hang on for drama's sake, which leads to you throwing hissy fits and snagging all the negative attention you can possibly muster up.

This is the week where you get on your friend's nerves. It's a week where you absolutely refuse to take responsibility for your actions, while you carelessly blame everyone around you for whatever has gone wrong.

If possible, make this indulgence last for as short a period of time as you can, because this kind of behavior will lose your friends.

You may not care this week who stays or who goes...but next week you will.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Queen of Wands

This week is about logic and doing the right thing, as it's supposed to be doing. Libra, you like doing things by the book - which is usually followed by some break-out rebellion. It's a helluva balance when you're a Libra, but that order and control really works for you

. The Queen here is patient and steady - and so are you. You have been working on new ideas and ways to conduct yourself for the rest of your life; life seems to be working for you, you have a vision of yourself and you plan on seeing it through.

This card affirms your stability. Go for the money, go for the security. Stay strong and keep active - do the work, and avoid procrastination and laziness.

You are a worker - and a leader, and you will find your ideas have potential and positive growth this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ten of Wands, reversed

Before you have an opportunity that's about to end. This one's on you, Scorpio - if you want to change your life, or if you have a really good feeling that if you take a chance, you'll get what you want - then take that chance this week.

This is a clear sign for you: open the door, make things happen. This is also a lesson in the making, one that tells you with no uncertainty that if you blow it now - you blew it. It's not opening up for you again - whatever 'it' is.

There's a door of opportunity that's opening to you right now - this isn't the time for fear or trepidation.

This is the time to act; whatever got you to this place is what's going to get you to the next place, so trust that the process is both good and forward moving.

This is not the week to shrink back down into some shadow version of yourself. This is the week to shine - but to shine brightly means you need to take the first steps.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Seven of Wands, reversed

Here's where that wacky brand of Sagittarius individuality comes in. This week you are going to make progress at something, in spite of everyone's disapproval and disbelief.

In other words, once again, you're going to do that 'thing' that no one thought you could do, and the only way it's going to happen is if you do it your way and your way alone.

Sometimes that's how it goes with Sagittarius; you know how to achieve success, and it's usually in a way that nobody on earth would approve of, or do themselves.

But you don't really care what others think, do you? And that kind of arrogance/hubris is exactly what's going to propel you to the next step in life.

This week you're going to break out of your shell and proceed in a way that will shock everyone else - simply because they are all too fearful of making the kind of progress you're about to make. Stay true to yourself and carry on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ace of Wands, reversed

Newness is definitely in the air for several of the signs this week, and you are part of that circle. What we're looking at here with this Ace is the idea of you forging through to 'get the job done' - while doing it in a completely irregular manner.

In other words, success is yours to have, but how you get it is another matter altogether. You're very one-pointed and when you know what you want - nothing stands in your way.

What's curious about how this card plays into your week is in the idea that you're going to be working as a solo player here, meaning, it's you alone who is going to make this effort, and you, personally, do NOT care if you step on someone else to raise yourself up.

Not cool, Capricorn - and you'll pay for it too, especially because your brilliance can tackle just about any situation, which implies that you should stick to doing things by the book. Get what you want and need, just don't hurt people along the way - that's the advice here.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Four of Swords, reversed

This card delivers a situation that is here to teach you a hard lesson. No matter how you look at it, reversed or upright, the Four of Swords means business, and that business is all about reaping what you sow. So, if you've been 'bad' - guess what?

You're up for payment this week. This card is like karma; you'll get what's coming to you because you created what's coming to you.

On the other hand, you may be a sainted angel - alas, you may also be tempted to be a devil, and fate is going to intervene before you get a chance.

This isn't the week where you need to state your opinion or tell someone off; that's actually dangerous for you, as karma is out there, scouting for you.

Don't cheat or you'll lose. Don't steal, or you'll be stolen from. Karma is working on a fairly even scale this week, so don't press your luck. Stay cool, and do the right thing, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ace of Cups

The more I throw cards for Pisces this week, the better it gets. Love is what the week is about, and that will cover giving it and receiving it.

It doesn't get higher than the Ace of Cups when it comes to love and happiness, and when a super compassionate sign like Pisces receives this card - it's usually well deserved.

This card is a gift, and not everyone gets this particular reward this week.

But you do, Pisces - and you will float on a wave of love, thanks to this bit of good luck.

Your family life will be in order and all the loves of your life will be more than willing to show up for you.

You might even say that everyone loves you - at least, this week. It's also a good time for you to make plans and commitments.

Stay in the moment, don't complain, and enjoy the good times while they last.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.