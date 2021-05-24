3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Week, May 24-30, 2021

We are looking at some very intense cosmic influences this week, and most of them are highly disruptive, which means that if you're one of the lucky ones who gets a good week out of the deal - then you are indeed blessed.

A great week is up ahead for three zodiac signs starting on May 24th, 2021.

Several planets just moved into the money sector for Taurus. Gemini has some added support with the Sun its zodiac sign, and Virgo gets lucky when Mercury weakens due to retrograde season.

This week we're looking at the beginning of a Saturn retrograde system (beginning on Sunday, May 23) and the beginning of a Mercury retrograde (starting on Saturday, May 29). And smack in the middle of all that, on Wednesday, May 26, we've got a Full Moon in Sagittarius, with a Lunar Eclipse.

We all know what the retrogrades do - they mess with our schedules, our plans, our communications, all while destroying any notion we had about control. Retrogrades create discomfort, however, the Full Moon in Eclipse can, for some, act as a saving grace.

What this cosmic event allows is for an intelligent and spiritual retreat, and if you are one of the signs that take easily to honoring this kind of occurrence, then you will breeze through the retrogrades equipped with the knowledge, hope, and the complete realization that 'this too shall pass.'

With hope in your pocket and stress out of the way, the week can be completely transformed for you, and by you.

In other words - this week has stunning positive potential. It's up to the individual to seek it out and utilize it. Which signs are on the right track?

Here are the three zodiac signs who will have a great week starting May 24th to May 30th, 2021:

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's a very good reason that you, in particular, will be having a fantastic week and that is due to the natural traits that your sign comes with: stamina, endurance, stubbornness, and FOCUS.

Basically, Tauruses just don't have the time for failure or defeat, which implies that planetary retrogrades, such as Saturn retrograde at the beginning of the week and Mercury retrograde at the end of the week are things you just won't lay down and die for.

You are just too strong for this kind of 'lag' and what turns this into a positive experience for you is the idea of what you're going to be proving to yourself this week. You've been in trouble before - you dealt with it and came out smelling like a rose.

Well, trouble may be following you this week too - but instead of letting it get you down, you're going to rise so high above it that you'll hit an all-time spiritual high. What's great about this week?

Recognizing yourself as an enlightened being, in progress. You just came out of your own sign and are now in Gemini - all you see is opportunity.

While the world around bemoans the drag that comes with any planetary retrograde, you, on the other hand, will be celebrating the real and true fact that nothing - I mean nothing - gets you down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

We all love the power surge that happens when we are finally in our own Sun sign, and it's Gemini-time. This means you, Gemini, will be feeling good and ready for the good times ahead - which just happen to be coming this week.

Being born smack dab in the center of the year is part of what has created your dualistic nature - half light, half dark. This is one of the reasons people don't always 'get' Geminis - you guys are sort of inconsistent with your mood stability.

What makes this week an awesome one for you is that - your 'swing' is all LIGHT.

You've got a Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse coming at you on Wednesday, May 26, and that is essentially going to kick you out of any 'birthday blues' that you might be experiencing and right into some full-on happy times.

Because the eclipse is all about shadow and light, it's perfect for a Gemini, as you are all about shadow and light as well.

Consider this week a rebirth; your social calendar will be noticeably filled with activities, and there's an even better chance that if you are interested in love and romance - it's ON.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As a Virgo, you are naturally skeptical and doubtful of any idea that might imply you are about to have a very good week. Alas, you'll just have to grin and bear it because this is one of your best weeks this year.

This week puts us right in between two retrogrades - Saturn and Mercury - and you, like the rest of the planet, will be experiencing the standard retrograde confusion and communication difficulties.

So, what's good about that? Nothing, however, you don't accept this and you want clarity - and answers. Being the persistent and curious Virgo that you are, you're not only going to reject the retrograde drag, but you're also going to find a way to feel exalted during a week that may try the nerves of an ordinary, non-Virgo person, .

Your social life is back, and you have no intention of making anything but the very best of it, hell, you've waited long enough - and it seems you have a throng of buddies waiting for your return.

And return you shall, with bells and whistles. Sing, dance, get involved! You've never thought of yourself as part of the human race, so why start now, party animal? Rock on with your bad self - your peeps will love you for it.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.