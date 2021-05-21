Love Horoscope For Saturday, May 22, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 22, 2021.

Keep your ears open on Saturday as the truth may be hard to find while Mercury trines Neptune in Pisces.

Without action, words mean very little on Saturday, and there may be some charming characters trying to get people to believe things that aren't necessarily true, especially on the dating scene.

Red flags get raised when big promises are offered but there's little evidence that a person is able to deliver on what they say, so it's best to look at what a person does more than what they say or even how they make you feel at that moment.

How will this affect your zodiac sign personally?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, patience may be a virtue but it's still not one of the things you're most comfortable with doing.

When you're ready to take something and move it forward, you want to do it now.

But the problem is you are a bit intimidating when you take charge. Perhaps it will be sweeter for your significant other to take the lead - even if it's just for today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have been toying with the idea of caring for someone in a way you have not done in a long time. This is your defining moment.

Once you move past this fear, you have finally put the past relationship behind you. It can be hard to let go of the memory or loyalty you felt about an X, but at the same time, that's why that person is in your history and not your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are in a beautiful place now. Your confidence has increased and you know what you want. You're not into this to play games.

In the past, it was fun to just flirt and see where things lead but now you would like to be intentional. Giving your heart is risky but there's so much good in loving someone well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, sometimes love is so disappointing, but when one relationship lets you down don't assume that it is you. Your picker isn't broken just because you had bad judgment.

The heart sometimes picks the love it thinks it deserves. Now, that you see how wrong this situation was for you, you can choose better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, being with someone you love is so good for your heart and your health. This is like you are being given a new chance at life. You have so many new opportunities to enjoy.

There's nothing better than to see the world with fresh new eyes, and to have your heart filled with love and what you know is the best type of potential.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you can be romantic. It's just that what makes you swoon is different from others. You have a desire to be loved in both practical and magical ways.

You're not interested in just the fancy things unless it comes with some dedication and a commitment. For now, don't compromise your wants for the sake of someone else's comfort. Maybe they should work a bit for your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, being comfortable with someone isn't always going to make your heart skip a beat and give you that feeling of longing that you want to experience.

You are sticking close to home for a reason, but there can be someone so special out there that you'll make an exception to your 'no long-distance relationships' rule.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, there are things in life that bring you close together and then there are situations where you know that the relationship will fall apart.

Things may be a bit rocky right now, and you don't want this relationship to be strained or to end.

Spend time with your friends who can show you support during this time. Getting your love cup filled with friendships is going to be the strength you need now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you don't have to give up all of yourself in order to be with another person.

You can explore ground rules to find out what is best for you, your mate, and your relationship.

You can work on forming an identity as a couple that you both appreciate, love, and are proud to grow together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, having little things that you do as a couple can become the building blocks that foster faith and a sense of belonging.

Give your significant other a sweet pet name or do something that they know means you are still in love and OK.

Give hugs when you come home and don't forget to give a kiss when you leave the house. It's always the little things in love that count and add joy to your love life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, romance is never underrated, especially when you know that you have so many things that you both enjoying doing for each other and together.

Give your partner a reason to want to rush home to be with you. Let them know you're paying attention and appreciate what they bring to your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, build a home together. You have been dating for some time and now it's obvious that the timing is right to move in together to start a family or to just be in the same home each day.

Schedule a dinner night to explore what your options are and to see how you can make it work without putting much strain on your relationship or finances.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.