Love Horoscope For Wednesday, May 19, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 19, 2021.

The astrology on Wednesday encourages self-control.

Love moves forward, but sometimes it also needs to pull back a bit to figure out what is needed.

Venus in lively Gemini harmonizes with structured Saturn and this prompts wisdom in our emotional expression.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Friendship is the root of love that grows deeper with time. Sometimes the last person you expect to be your perfect match is right in front of you.

Going from friendship to more is not easy, and it does require taking a risk.

Don't avoid it just because you're afraid of ruining the good thing you already have. You might actually be surprised to see that you enhance it and make things even better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Don't rush things. Right now, rather than focus on what makes passionate love happen in your relationship aim to capture the things that build an unbreakable bond.

There will be plenty of time for you to foster the feverish emotion that makes you feel like you can't be without each other.

Right now, what you need to see is if you have what it takes not to tear down what you are starting to build.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You need a lover who understands why you think the way that you do.

You have compromised your thoughts and feelings enough in the past.

Now, it's plain to see that those choices didn't work. You want to be with someone who is like-minded and able to help you grow as a person.

Someone who shoots down your beliefs is teetering along the lines of a dealbreaker.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You can pull away just as quickly as you can draw yourself close.

Your relationships don't have to be all or nothing. You can give of yourself and still set healthy boundaries.

It's time for you to see how it feels to have the maturity to say 'no' and that you've had enough, but also know when to be vulnerable enough to tell a person, yes, but you also need them to give more.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're not interested in playing games, and you are ready to call the relationship over if a decision is not made soon.

Dating is fun until one person is ready to commit but the other person is not. You may find it hard to be in the middle, not knowing where things are headed or where you stand.

It can be tough not to push the matter with someone who you feel ought to know whether or not you're the person they want to spend the rest of their life with.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When you meet someone it's amazing to have a nice date out together, but there comes a point when you are ready to really see them in their own routine and daily life.

If you've been shy about letting someone you like to come over to hang out and get to know the real you, it's time to start breaking the ice and taking the relationship to the next level so that they can decide if who you are is what they need, and vice versa.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You've gotten beyond your fear of starting over and now you're ready to see what's out there in the dating world again. Start slowing.

Put yourself out there without fear of rejection. Create a dating profile online. Ask friends for an introduction. See if you like socializing a little bit. Be optimistic. You will do fine!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Family can be the hardest and worst critic of a new person in your life.

You made the introduction and now you're hearing all the constructive feedback and criticism about your partner.

This is a process you have to go through that requires a lot of patience. At the end of it all, what really matters is how you feel about yourself and your love for the other person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Deeply personal conversations help you to explore your wants and needs, but there is also a time when you have to go a step further and review the action.

You may be hearing a lot of big promises but seeing no delivery beyond the words. This could cause a rift in your relationship.

Your faith could waiver, and the process of feeling like you can't trust your lover could start. Instead of keeping all of this inside of yourself, it's time to bring it up and clear the air.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Money does not solve all problems. Sometimes love is the only thing that can make the pain go away.

The heartbreak caused by an X is not easy to move on from, but being around people you know love you unconditionally can help make the process easier and remind you that life is too short to sit at home and cry over someone that was not right for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Do things that you love and remind yourself of your self-worth. You have been down on yourself a bit lately, but it's time to stop allowing the negative self-talk to continue.

Even if you don't believe in your beauty or feel too positively right now, do little things that boost your self-esteem and image. Start exercising. Dress up a bit, and give yourself reasons to feel good about going out and meeting the world head-on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Rumors continue to spread, and your X is likely behind what's being talked about. You can't stop their negativity, but you can focus on what's happening in your life right now.

People in your past may still think they know you, but the truth is that you've changed.

You are no longer the person from their past. You have worked on your flaws to be a better person, and obviously, they have not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.