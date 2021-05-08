Your Weekly Horoscope For The Week Of May 10-16, 2021

Your horoscope for the week of May 10-16, 2021 is here with a weekly forecast for all zodiac signs in astrology.

What's going on in the great big cosmos above that has us feeling so excited?

May's kicking in with some style, and we're all feeling both eager - and a little intimated this week.

Well, the entire month is filled with astrological events - some are yet to come, and some - like the ones that rule this very week - are here, right now, in full force.

What we're looking at is the Sun, still in Taurus, until the 20th, when it begins its transit into Gemini.

We've got a fresh new start coming in work and finance on May 11, aka the Taurus New Moon.

Jupiter is taking a sabbatical in Pisces on the 13th, and later down the road, we're looking at a Saturn retrograde on the 23rd, and eclipse season, beginning on May 26. Phew!

And because there's always room for the antics of Mercury retrograde, we've got that, too, coming on May 29. What a month it's going to be!

Let's hone that info in and focus only on this particular week. What's up for the signs? Let's take a look now.

Horoscope for the week of May 3-9, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you're going to feel the most this week is a nagging desire to be involved - with something - anything!

The feeling is going to be akin to waking up, or breaking out of a shell - you want out, and there's nothing that's going to stop you.

You will feel the support of your loved ones, most especially your love interest.

You'll use that as fuel for your confidence, and you'll take that nerve and chutzpah to the next level by engaging in something huge - something that you feel need YOU, and you alone.

Ambition is the word of the week, and your health and a good attitude can only make that a successful reality. You will be welcoming of extra help, and you will receive it, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What you're going to find this week is that you can't decide on any certain thing, mainly because you keep on changing your mind.

You simply cannot commit to a choice, and while that might drive other people out of their minds, you feel it's your right to make your own choices - at your own pace.

You may also be misunderstood this week, as someone in your life is going to purposefully take your words the wrong way, simply because they're in the mood for a fight.

The thing is, you've learned this lesson already, so people who intend to mess with your head really don't get too far.

You've matured in this department, and so, you are secure in your own timing, pace, and decision-making.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

One of the things you've been beating yourself up over is the idea of purpose; do you have one? And, if not, is it really all that important to name something as huge - and limiting - as this so-called 'purpose'?

What this week will bring you is clarity - you know you have a sense of direction, and though you change your mind rapidly, you always tend to learn - even from your poor choices.

What's going to come over you this week is the idea that everything you believe in, right now - all your actions, thoughts, and plans - they are exactly what you should be doing now.

That's the fun realization: your purpose cannot be named, because you cannot be limited, and so your purpose is to exist, happily, as you are, doing the things only you can do, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

So, you're still feeling emotionally attached to something (or someone) you thought you let go of.

It's really getting to you, as well, and you're starting to feel guilty for being such a sap about it; you know yourself to be stronger, but this week, you can't help but slink back down into memory-ville and all it contains for you.

The biggest problem here is that it's all negative - and it also doesn't exist, except in the recesses of your mind.

So, you are holding on to ideas that no longer exist and you are making this ghost of a past into your every living minute during the present.

That's not fair to you. What's important for you to do this week is to envision a cut-off point with all of your nostalgia.

Think of those old memories as an indulgence, like candy - you take a little, savor it (knowing how bad it is for you) and then, you move along.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

During this week, Leo, you will come to the conclusion that if you want something done, you'd better do it yourself.

It's not that others haven't come through for you, nor is it about expecting others to do the work - it's about knowing that you have certain specifications that only you can bring to manifestation.

In fact, this whole week is about that for you. You will realize that nobody does it better than you, and that's because you are both client and producer; you are the one who demands, and you are the one who comes through - so why not expend that energy on your own self, your own projects?

There's always help available to you, Leo, just in case you want to shine your light down on the peons who coexist in your world, with you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

We might be talking about a big surprise this week, Virgo, the way things are looking for you - and while you're not one to love and adore BIG change, you might want to get used to what's coming, as it's only looking more and more positive as time goes by.

This is more than likely a financial turn of events for the better, and who balks over something like that? Not you, Virgo.

We're looking at a payoff in investments, or an inheritance that's finally been made available to you.

What's really good here is that your love life is in top shape as well - that means if you're partnered, expect massive love and support, and if you're single and looking - this is the week where you meet someone of quality and respect.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Creativity is the calling for the week - and that's fine, because it's your calling, in general. A genuine feeling of being refreshed and renewed as part of your fate for the week, and you have never been one to turn down the muse.

You may find yourself being pulled towards travel - or travel plans for the future. In the same way, you may find yourself with an overwhelming need to create something visual - a painting, or something to do with crafts.

You won't be bored, that's for sure, as you simply cannot do anything that doesn't take your mind on a grand adventure.

You'll be getting rid of the old and welcoming in the new, so make room in your headspace for the idea of doing things you've never done before.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

We all know you love to be in the position of power - and nobody loves being there more than you.

However, this week is more about retreating and catching up, so that you can actually hold all the power you crave. What's needed is a safe mental space for you to process things.

This means you need to clear your head of clutter so that you can bring in all the bright new ideas you have stirring around in there.

Another great idea for you to get into this week is exercise. Your mental world is directly tied to your physical health, and if you want to launch some of those outstanding Scorpio ideas, you need to be in bodily good shape.

Get outside, get some air, and take a nice long (though-filled) walk.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This could very well turn into a week of gratitude, Sagittarius.

What's going to take place is a wake-up call of sorts, which implies that you are suddenly going to realize how good you have it.

You may feel a pang of guilt here or there when you realize how much you've taken advantage of, and how much has come your way so very easily.

It's wonderful and you have a lovely life to live - and this week is going to jog your memory in terms of just how fortunate you are for merely being here on earth.

While your initial feeling of being disconnected might feel jarring, you'll slowly but surely reclaim your spirit and get back to the business of being the awesome, creative, independent Sag that you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have spent too much of your time invested in work and making money, that you may be starting to forget that other things in life exist.

Well, this week may provide you with a reminder - in the form of a loved one who seriously wants your attention and claims that you've forgotten about them totally.

That's how it works, Capricorn; we actually have to show people that we love them, and if we don't, they don't automatically assume all is good simply because they're supposed to take your word on it.

In other words, don't phone in your love; express it in real words, to real people, and don't carry around this fear that if you spend too much time feeling love - or feeling good, in general, that it takes away from business.

You need to find a way to split the difference, Cap - this life has room for both love and money-making.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are one of the beneficiaries of the blessings of the week, and your gifts will show up as ideas that need to be worked on.

I am talking about creativity, yes, and those ideas you have banging around in your head: it's time to make them into realities.

Whether you've been interested in writing a book, or starting a group on Meetup, this is the week where you have the golden touch, and everything you put your hands on tends to give you back exactly what you want from it. Why is it important to take this seriously?

Because times like this - this week for you, Aquarius - they don't last.

You've got a good week here - get involved, play the lottery, write that magnum opus, take up oil painting - it's all you, and fortunately, for this week at least, it's all yours.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

It may finally be time to release the need to get attention for all the wrong things and try to redirect the focus of others on to what you can do and achieve.

That's right, Pisces - you don't want to be known as the Pity Party Royal Party - you want people to recognize you for your kindness and compassion, your great imagination, and your ability to help others.

Take the week to remember who are you, and stop making yourself into less than you are. You have been demeaning yourself for weeks now - that's not necessary, and it's a supreme waste of time.

Time is precious, and so is life, so take that gift called life, of yours, and start to believe in yourself again. No more pity party, no more "I can't."

"I can't" has started to become your mantra, and that's just so beneath you.

Rise up and stand with the rest of the brilliant and beloved Pisces of the world. Show us all what you're made of!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.