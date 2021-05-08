Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 9, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 9, 2021.

Mercury conjuncts with Venus in Gemini on Sunday, and it's easier to date and meet new people when Venus is in Gemini.

Just in time for summer, her bubbly energy ignites love and promotes an underlying sense of optimism for dating, relationships, and making friends.

Venus will square Jupiter in Aquarius, so have a plan b in place in the event that date plans fall through with fickle friends who may prefer to sleep in instead of going out after a night of fun.

Venus will trine Pluto in Capricorn, so this can be a wonderful time to make money instead of spending it.

If you have a side gig, free time, and want to give love to a growing business, Venus in harmony with the Midheaven promises to be productive.

This is an excuse to bow out of plans to stay home and do that, too.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love asks you to be honest, which is not always easy.

Even if you're not trying to hide anything from your partner, you may still feel reserved about sharing certain feelings (just yet).

There's some tension when it comes to opening up. If you can't tell what you need to say, then admit you are struggling. Patience can come easily when others understand the way you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's tough to talk about money matters, even when you completely trust the person you love.

Although it's not easy to discuss things such as bills or what's happening at work, it's best to start the topic.

Perhaps ask how you'd like to approach the topic as a couple, instead of diving right into it before either or you are ready.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love takes time to grow, and even if you feel ready, you need a bit of space to adapt and get comfortable.

Commitment is in the air, but for now, you're focused on yourself and your needs.

While to an outsider this may seem selfish, but to truly care for another person, you may feel like you want to be sure you have your own needs handled by yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You don't want to spend the day only focused on your problems but there are times when you just have to vent and get things off your chest.

You may feel such a relief when you unleash the stress you're feeling.

Make room for being human, even if talking causes you to shed a few healing tears.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Good friends know what you need - sometimes before you ask, and other times only when you do.

It's uncomfortable to be in a vulnerable position, but the doors are wide open for help from others, so if you're only letting pride get in your way, maybe set it aside to let others love on you when you need it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Balance is the spice of life, and even if you don't want to fall in love, at times it's hard to avoid it.

Work continues to be a primary focus at this time. You have so many things going for you that it's hard to think of anything else.

Perhaps, without intending to romance and love can find you at work, where you often shine the brightest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When you give yourself to love, you're all in. So naturally, you're guarding your heart.

Love is the ultimate teacher, and you have a chance to truly open your heart to spiritual and emotional lessons. You want a type of love that changes how you feel.

So don't settle for less than what you want. Date a bit longer. See more people until you are really ready to take the leap and remove yourself from being single.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're ready to share on a deep and personal level. You want to be with someone that has a desire to reciprocate all the attention and affection you long to give.

You may find it hard to meet someone that truly wants the same things that you do, but that doesn't mean you should stop looking.

Keep putting yourself out there to meet people. You never know when the right one will come along out of the blue.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

So much energy is taking place in your house of commitment that you may feel dizzy from all the thoughts and feelings you have about romance, love, and intimacy.

There are some conflicts to be expected as with all things love there is an element of expectancy.

Try not to take it all so intensely right now. If you're afraid of commitment with anyone, ease into the idea that maybe it's time to start again, slowly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is spontaneous at times, but there is room for bits of routine that makes your relationship a comfort.

Sharing your life with someone doesn't have to be boring, but you can make daily dates with your partner that you both look forward to each day and before you say goodnight.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Love is what you make of it, and it's always nice when you can be creative.

Try not to put so much pressure on yourself to perform that you no longer feel like you can enjoy things together naturally.

But, don't forget to make an effort when you have the chance to let your partner know how much you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you've been on the fence about expanding your family, the timing may still feel a bit off due to worries about finances or living arrangements.

You may still enjoy dreaming and talking about the changes a baby could bring to your life. So, even if you're not ready, enjoy imagining what could be.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.