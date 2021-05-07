Love Horoscope For Saturday, May 8, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 8, 2021.

Love can be found everywhere you look as Venus leaves earthy Taurus to enter flattering Gemini - an air sign.

Venus in Gemini brings out the playful side to love. Curious and engaging her love nature is both insightful and contagious.

Even before her entry into Gemini, Venus had been communicating with Mercury who entered Gemini earlier in the week.

This can heighten our awareness about the ever-changing dynamics of love, companionship, and commitment all the way through Mercury retrograde which starts May 29th.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There are few things more bonding than a long-distance drive and some good music playing while traveling with someone you love.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of communication and short-term travel, and this is the perfect time to plan a quick trip or to just go off on an adventure to see where the open road may lead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's nothing better than to dote on someone you love, and as much as you love the finer things in life, you equally love to spoil your partner.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of money and personal property, and if you've had some luck and financial wins lately, you may find it hard to not buy something for your sweetie - just because.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Even if you don't like to focus on yourself too much, this is the time to do it. With your birthday coming soon, you are ready to put some time and attention on yourself.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of identity and personal development, so this is when you will want to set some clear boundaries - particularly surrounding your time.

Set some sort of goal that you'd like to reach within a year, and then set your mind to do it - with or without your significant other's approval.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People have a way of revealing who they really are when you least expect them to.

A slight of fate or some sort of slip of truth could start to show the cracks in what you thought was a friendship but it is not. Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of hidden enemies, and this whole month could be an eye-opener for you.

Trust yourself when you see a red flag before your eyes, and don't second guess yourself if a situation does not seem to add up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Who knew that your network could explode so rapidly.

Your charm, good looks, and ability to fit into any situation have you put in the right place at the right time all month. You may meet some VIPs or you could be introduced to a soulmate.

Now that Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of friendships, so many doors can open for you just by being yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Romance? What's that. This could take a back seat as you focus on other things like work, a new job, or even a leadership opportunity where you volunteer.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of career and social status, and big things can start.

You may find yourself rubbing elbows with some very important situations at work.

You could be making quite a good impression with people you need to know and this could land you a cushy role in a project or get you the visibility you need for a future promotion.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Faith and your inner life are important to you, so being with a person who respects how you feel and think is a priority.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of higher learning and spiritual beliefs, and even though you accept others for who they are, feeling like you aren't on the same page and judged for it could really become 'the dealbreaker' that holds you back from fully committing right now - at least until you see how deeply the problem runs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The internet could become your new best friend as you search for ways to get money to buy a house, new furniture or to invest so that your future is improved by the financial choices you make.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of shared resources, and things start to become accessible to you.

You might find that you're able to get something you thought was not possible by asking or applying online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be adaptable and perhaps something exciting could result. Of course, not everyone can handle an open relationship.

But the topic could seem to come up for you this month. Perhaps a relocation or a partner returning back to school could challenge how you define 'being together.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of commitment and partnerships, and this opens the door to a new way of looking at what it means to share your life with someone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is in the daily moments.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of health and daily routines, and if you've been feeling distant from your significant other lately, you can start to rebuild the bridge by taking time each day to reconnect in some way.

Start with a daily text or look at how you acted when you first got together and maybe try one thing you used to do to see if the spark returns.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Let your guards down. Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of creativity and romance, and this is the time to start looking at the overall picture of your love life.

From writing little love notes and hiding them in places to be discovered, to planning a candlelight dinner just because, there are so many ways for you to create moments that touch the heart this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Some love is unconditional, no matter how challenging the relationships can be.

Venus enters Gemini activating your sector of home and family, and you may start to accept your relatives and parents for who they are.

All the stress and strain the political turmoil had brought into your life could start to feel like a distant memory so that you are able to restore some communication with your loved ones.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.