Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The exalted Moon in Taurus works well with Mars in Cancer bringing emotional resilience and intuitive smarts, especially around 5:15 pm, EST.

Listen to your gut when you feel uncertain. Later in the evening, the Moon and chaotic Uranus will bump heads in the sign of Taurus, so there can strong emotions and some unsettled feelings about the economy, the real estate market, and even food sourcing.

It's best to be frugal at this time and not allow fear to guide your decision-making.

If your birthday is on May 10, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You have a soothing personality and are quietly kind. You sense things and have a strong perception of situations.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, dancer/singer/actor Fred Astaire, and singer Bono.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What's important to you? Your desires conflict with the wants, needs, and demands of the family but this can become a strong motivator for change and growth.

The Taurus Moon harmonizes with Mars in Cancer, bringing new insight into power dynamics involving your parents.

It can be hard to please others during this time, and you may feel like you need to focus more on yourself and what makes you feel comfortable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Open your mind to the possibilities. Changes are happening all around, and you have the drive and determination to make mountains move.

The Moon in your sign brings powerful feelings albeit some uncertain and indecisive.

The Moon speaks with Mars in your communication sector, thoughts, feelings, and important conversations need to be explored.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The past has little to do with the present, but it does help you to decide what you want. your future to look like.

The Moon spends a day in your sector of hidden enemies, so be careful not to allow negative thoughts or feelings to get you down. Everyone makes mistakes at times and despite your intention to move beyond toward healing,

Uranus conjunct the Moon can give you doubts about your ability to do so.

You may feel strongly motivated and perhaps comforted by things you have and hold dear. Focus on what's good, and try not to dwell on what's not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Taurus spends the day in your sector of friendships and something magical or miraculous can happen to a person you know, or even to you as a result of a connection you've made recently.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars who spends the rest of the month in your zodiac sign, so anticipate positive changes that are both personal and developmental specifically intended to grow you and inspire you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your self-esteem and feeling like you are where you need to be are all coming into a peak of intensity. So, you may feel tired and even tired as the Moon in Taurus conjuncts with chaotic Uranus in the same sign.

Be aware that feelings can become unclear when you are not functioning at your best due to lack of sleep or slightly less rest and relaxation this week.

With the Moon speaking to Mars in your hidden enemy sector, you could feel a bit on edge, even if there's no reason to put your guards up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

With Uranus conjunct the Moon, a true awakening can impact how you respond to other people's problems, and you may learn, and then you let go.

This is the dance you may decide to accept with the universe as the Moon works with Uranus in your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophies, things start to shift in how you think.

You may realize that your friends really need your love and support, but at the same time, there's a line to be drawn when it comes to how involved you need or want to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's hard to let others take the lion's share of the work, but sharing responsibilities and giving up some control can be beneficial when the Moon sextiles Mars in Cancer.

Letting someone else take over isn't a sign of weakness or a signal that you're not interested in doing a project. It can be exactly what they wanted to do.

You may be helping someone to see their capabilities and boosting their confidence.

You may find it really works out for you both when you allow things to take a turn in a new direction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Do something you feel passionate about to bring a little romance into your life.

With the Moon in your commitment sector working with Uranus, a little bit of variety is timely and necessary.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You never know what could happen or how you will feel when you allow the universe to bring unexpected surprises into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The day starts off feeling jam-packed with things you need to do, but not everything that demands your attention is a priority right now.

The Moon in your sector of daily duties harmonizes with Mars emphasizing that sometimes you have to let others help you, even when it feels like it would be easier just to do it yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your love of beautiful things comes alive and it's the perfect time to share what you enjoy with the right person.

If you have a chance to bring someone special with you to an event or to visit the family, you will have a chance to see how well you connect with each other.

Ther timing is perfect for being spontaneous and trying new things without worrying about what others will think of you - just have fun.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You truly feel the importance of home and family, and concerns about safety, stability, and wanting everyone to be happy and whole come to the surface for you.

The Moon conjuncts Uranus in the same sign, so pay attention to the signs that seem to indicate when someone needs a helping hand.

With the Moon speaking to Mars in your house of health and daily duties, whatever troubles are not within plain view may reveal themselves, allowing you a chance to be fully present and helpful in a big way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Talk openly and transparently about things that make you feel good and optimistic.

Do something fun, playful, and creative while the Moon speaks to Mars in your sector of play. Embrace unpredictability.

Try new things. Let yourself go a bit without having any expectations of how you ought to be spending your time every moment of the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.