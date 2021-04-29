Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

We have quite a bit of earth energy coming through on Friday, which makes it a perfect day to plan ahead and get some work done.

The Moon leaves Sagittarius to enter the zodiac of Capricorn at 12:23 p.m. EST.

The last aspect the Moon in Sagittarius will make is with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius. You'll feel optimistic and prepared for whatever comes your way.

The morning is ideal for busy work and even an early workout, but by mid-day, you'll want to fill that coffee pot and have your calendar open and ready to face the day.

If your birthday is on April 30, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are goal-oriented and not easily persuaded to give up a dream once you've decided it is worth pursuing.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include Israeli actress, producer, and model Gal Gadot, American rapper, singer and songwriter Travis Scott, and former professional basketball player, Isiah Thomas.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Anticipate good things. It's a great thing when Jupiter compliments the Moon. Things start to happen. You can feel it. Right now, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status. It's time to get on the Moon.

Even though it will not be easy to push your way to a promotion or perhaps a new role in the company, thanks to challenging Mars in Cancer, that doesn't mean a turn of events could come - fatedly. The Sun in your money house speaking to Uranus promises that a crazy turn could be a change you need and will be glad happened.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have the chops to make things happen, so trust your mind and your abilities. Jupiter speaks heavily with the Moon as it enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning.

Things can be changing for you while the Sun joins zany Uranus in your sign. Perhaps what you thought interested you are changing, and you're ready to make an important change, despite any adversity you may face.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You can get a lot accomplished when you have the luck of Jupiter at your side, and it brings a gift, perhaps through another person.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources. What may have felt like a loss could turn around while the Sun and Uranus conjunct in your solar house of enemies.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want someone to decide that they will help you, ask. You may be in luck as Jupiter is pushing for you to get what you seek. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

A friend could pull through for you in a big way, and this may not have been predictable, but thanks to Uranus and the Sun joining hand sin your friendship sector, things change.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a busy time, so busy your head could feel like it's spinning, and the impact of Jupiter making everything bigger than life is heartily felt. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

Uranus and the Sun provide a lot of energy to support you to get things done, even if the timing isn't right for you. Multitasking, although not always helpful, is your friend all day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You're talented and even those latent skills you hide can be seen now thanks to Jupiter's chat with the Moon. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of creativity.

And it's time to try new things. Uranus and the Sun can help you to find what you'd like to study. Even if you feel like you're too old or busy to learn something new, try your hand at what interests you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's amazing how busy life can be when the family gets involved, and their presence is greatly felt when Jupiter pushes your life in the direction of the family.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of home. You may not understand what all the buzz is while your cell phone rings your messages remain busy all day.

The Sun and Uranus in your shared resource sector can help to highlight the strengths your relatives and you share, and how everyone pulls through for each other when one of you is in need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You've still got so much to say. You may not even feel like there's enough time to share all that you've been thinking and feeling, and this could be Jupiter helping you to open up.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

Prepare yourself, however, as you may receive some type of information or a secret could be revealed, while the Sun and Uranus are in your solar house of relationships.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You could overspend when shopping, so try to keep your frugal hat on when Jupiter and the Moon speak to each other all day. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of money.

Perhaps you've decided to invest in your health, but rather than buy a lot of things you won't use, pick long-lasting items that help you accomplish a fitness goal.

With Uranus and the Sun activating your solar house of daily duties, look at your routines. Build your home gym or splurge on membership for a fitness center now that you feel confident returning post-vaccination or things improving in your area.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You are confident, even more than usual. Jupiter brings with it a lot of strength that gives you the strength to believe in yourself. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of identity. Things change.

And, so do you. With the Sun speaking to Uranus in your sector of play, cut loose a little bit. Let your humor reveal itself. Give yourself permission to enjoy your day and have fun while doing work that you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You never know who will be the one that you thought you could trust but couldn't. Jupiter provides some protection, but the hurt may still be there when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies.

There are times when people in authority do things that you never would imagine that they could.

And, while Uranus is in your solar house of authority figures and it conjuncts the Sun, things can start to manifest that shows you the more human side of the leadership in your life. Try not to judge even though you feel disappointed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are in a solid position to meet the right people, but it's up to you to take advantage of Jupiter's energy today. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

It's good to talk about things that you need to get off your chest, and there is never a better time to share. your heart than when you have a good friend ready to listen.

With the Sun and Uranus joining forces in your solar house of communication, an important chat could be underway soon.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.