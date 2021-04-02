Your One Card Tarot Reading For The Week Of April 5-11, 2021

Your one card tarot reading for the week is here with a forecast for all zodiac signs starting April 5-11, 2021.

Hello, and welcome to the Weekly Tarot Horoscope reading.

What rules the week, for almost everyone concerned, is the idea that almost every card laid out here is reversed.

This means that we're all going to be living through some false starts and some unexpected twists. Not necessarily a bad thing - but a curious thing nonetheless.

Looking at the week we are now walking into, we are seeing a lot of opinions and frustrations, clashing and preventing things from happening.

It's a week where all of us need to listen more to our intuition, and less to the drama of opinion and arrogance. We will be feeling delirious joy - accompanied by dreadful doubt. Stick to the joy - if you can.

And so, we move forward, in positivity and in the hope of a smooth week, with very little drama, and a whole lot of hope. Here we have the Tarot reading for the week. Live long and prosper!

Here is your zodiac sign's one card tarot reading for the week of April 5, 2021:



Aries (March 21 - April 19): Five of Pentacles

For you, Aries, it's all good. You're in your world now, as Aries Sun is what's influencing all of us. This is your month, your time, and your power is on maximum.

This Five backs you up and tells you that everything you've been working towards is working out - and that it will be during this week that you'll start to see some material return on your investments - whatever they may be.

If you've put time into the family - you'll see the security and peace of the home front, and if you've been waiting on a promotion or raise - this very well might be the week you'll get that extra monetary lift.

And while this card is also about taking care of the people who need you, it also implies that you are more than able to come through and that you are both secure and generous. It's a card that says, "Welcome home" when you're away, and "We love you" when you need to hear it most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Queen of Swords, reversed

Be prepared for a setback this week, Taurus. The good part - you put that setback in motion, as you are the ruling principle in the message of this card. Perhaps you started something and you don't like where it's headed. This is the week where you'll halt progress on the project and reverse the course.

This is a positive move as you are avoiding disaster. You have the patience and the intelligence to make this unilateral move, although you may hear some lip service and complain about your choices.

You know exactly what is needed to right the wrong, or to set out on a new path - and while you are open to hearing other opinions on what to do with the mess that you're about to avoid, you'll also come to trust your own opinion more.

You will steer yourself and others out of a potentially miserable situation this week. You'll be thanked - next week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Four of Pentacles, reversed

This card comes with confusion, as it's generally a card that symbolizes opportunity - yet reversed, it's more about opportunity has gone stale. Interpreting this would suggest a plan that was halted in its tracks, stopped before it had a chance. This may be good, or it may be everything you didn't want - that one will be up to you.

There's a degree of perception that comes with this card, and for you, Gemini, it will play out as withdrawing from a plan suddenly, without care or concern for anyone else involved.

In other words, you're going to act in a very selfish way this week, and it will annoy some friends of yours - but you still won't care. You have your eye on a certain goal, and it has to be your way or the highway. This week, it looks like the highway.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ace of Cups, reversed

You may have just put someone on a pedestal only to realize they don't even come anywhere near the pedestal. This week, according to this card, is about love and delusion; you believed in someone, and now - this week - you're getting to see another side of them that is less than stellar, and you may not like it at all.

This is strictly related to another person - your living situation is just fine. What's really not working for you is this person - and you don't know what to do about it.

This card shows a lot about you, though, is a good way - it shows that you are a trusting person who believes in love. All the more reason this week should be eye-opening for you, as you'll be seeing things you didn't want to see, but you'll appreciate those truths because you really do crave honesty and upfront behavior.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Two of Swords, reversed

A decision needs to be made this week, and by the look of it, there's a good chance you won't be making the right one. You feel like you are being stretched like you are being asked to do things you are not willing to do.

While you are not shy about saying "no" when you mean NO, you are reluctant to put yourself in a position where you are disapproved of or disliked for your choice, and that is where you mess things up.

This decision hangs in the balance, waiting for you to do the right thing. Don't choose something because you think it will please another and make them like you more.

Choose what's right, and everything between everyone will smooth itself out. It may take longer than you expected, but that's OK. This card is about doing what's right, not what's popular, and will get you admired.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You are so close, yet so far from getting that financial boost that you so need. Do not worry though, it's just about a delay, not a cancellation. Things are looking up for you, in terms of job security and financial increase.

The only downside to this card is that it's not coming this week, as was perhaps planned. Patience is not a Virgo trait, so you may feel a bit more impatient and frustrated than usual, but it will just be a complaint, rather than something dreadful.

You'll bitch and moan about this and that - nothing really different for you, Virgo, but you can also know that once this week is over, things will go very smoothly and positively for you.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

It's a good week, albeit frustrating, and it will blossom into something much, much better during the following week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Four of Swords

You may experience a feeling of defensiveness during this week, Libra as if you've been personally attacked and need to stay alert in order to prevent anything further.

This isn't to say you'll be attacked, but you will 'feel' as though you need to defend yourself. This could be paranoia, but it might be based on some past event - one that you wish could just go away.

This card is about aggression, even nastiness. There may be an argument coming this week, one where the words will be charged with ugliness - and most of those words will come from you.

You just aren't in the mood for being taken advantage of, but the heads up here is in the advice to NOT look for problems, as you will continuously find them if you do.

Your best bet would be to take note of what isn't working, and work on those things, rather than beat them down before they get a chance to show what they're worth.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Eight of Wands, reversed

When we get this card in reverse, it's not that bad - in fact, in this case, it's rather good. What you can expect is an old memory that comes back - one that suddenly inspired you to do something in the present.

An old inspiration hits you - but then wasn't the right time, yet, now seems completely appropriate and now you feel ready for this kind of undertaking.

You've spent way too much time ruminating over the past, in fact, you resent how much time you give to things that are over and done with...but this, this new-old memory - it's just what you needed.

This memory reminds you of what you wanted, once upon a time. It gives you new hope and as you forge your new direction, you'll have the benefit of age on your side.

Article continues below

You might have been too young to have seen your dream through, back then when it first hit you. But now - the timing is right for success, especially for new ideas and projects.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Four of Pentacles

You are all inspiration this week, Sagittarius. No one really understands how you work, but you know that if you spend enough time researching, planning, thinking, rethinking - well, that's just your style, and it never fails you.

Nor will it this week, as you will - no doubt - come up with some incredibly creative idea. The great part is that your idea is also a moneymaker - as shown in the Pentacles - and the money you can make here is substantial.

Do not do the Sag thing and get lazy - see this project out to the end, stick with it. You may be one who does things differently, but you certainly do get the job done. It's also a good week to trust your gut instincts - listen to your heart and believe in yourself more than ever.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Eight of Pentacles, reversed

OK, the home front is in turmoil - but it's nothing you can't handle. Neglect is what got you here, and the only thing that's going to better your home situation is by paying close attention to what's needed - and taking care of it.

So, it's not just about recognizing the problem this week - it's about doing something about it. It looks like you've done a lot in terms of home improvement - or family improvement.

What's happening is that you did your work in a hasty way and you didn't pay attention to certain key factors - whether it's about keeping a family member happy, or keeping the plumbing going - it's home related, and it needs your attention, now, this week.

The time for procrastination is over; you need to complete what you've started, no matter how bored or 'over it' you may be. Take care of business now, so you don't have to be bombarded with it in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): King of Swords, reversed

What was looking like an 'all clear' for an idea you had, is now being blocked by someone who has seemingly taken over everything. There's a person in your life - this King of Swords, and he's disruptive.

He, could also be a she, and whoever this person is - they are in the way, and they need to be moved out of the way if you are to achieve what you want.

You have trusted this person in the past - and that's OK, they're a very smart person. However, they tend to throw their weight around and when that happens, they expect everyone to bow down and do what they say.

Yet, that's not what you wanted for your week and it's going to bother you deeply. What's more important is how much you let them get to you...you're in control with this one.

OK, they are being obstinate; that doesn't mean you have to drop to the floor and whimper. Get yourself up and tell them to please mind their own business.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Ten of Cups, reversed

It's basically a very good, very profitable week for you - but with this kind of 'good time' also comes confusion and the possibility for mistake-making.

It's a heads-up that says "keep your eyes open, Pisces," as if trouble is right round the corner, waiting to sabotage you. Your week is going to be filled with love - and doubt.

Don't worry, let the love rise and the doubt sink into the tar pit where it belongs. This card also warns you to focus, as you may be so deliriously happy this week that could might do 'anything' and that's not always a good idea.

Don't act on impulse, in other words. Enjoy the beauty and kindness of the week, but don't become so carefree that you end up walking into traffic.

You're still vulnerable and you can still be hurt; the good part is that you won't be - still, that doesn't mean go nuts with wild adventure. Have fun, but don't go crazy.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.