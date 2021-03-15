Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 16, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 16, 2021.

Who you love matters, and how you express your care and concern for people are what you'll be known for on Tuesday.

Nurturing the things you love comes with a blessing.

Tuesday's number: Life Path Number 6 brings out our motherly side.

The Moon leaves the self-oriented energy of an Aries, so this change in focus is timely.

The Taurus Moon is about the comfort of home.

Taurus rules the Hierophant card, which is about tradition, what we know, trust, and respect.

We may find home a place of richness and safety.

There are times when we need to turn to what's familiar to give us a sense of belonging.

It's through belonging that we find our place in this world, and find common ground with others.

Search for these things as you go about your day, and may it bring all the blessings of love into your life.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Decisions are so hard to make.

Even choosing whether or not to go full-fat or skinny on your latte can be difficult when the options are so many.

But, keep in mind what you want later in life instead of what will give you joy now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Life moves on, and even the worst situations get better once in a while.

You don't have to worry about how to solve every problem.

This one that you're dealing with will take care of itself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

The hardest part about being an entrepreneur is knowing what to focus on and when.

You might want to do it all, but then get overwhelmed. Try to list what you have to tend to, and delegate what you can. Do what you're best at.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're multitalented.

You have a lot of things that you know how to do, and perhaps one area of your life is where you excel the most.

Maybe that's the sweet spot that can lead to a new business opportunity or give you the edge at work or in life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

So, you don't know what to do. Everyone gets confused at times.

That's part of the human experience, but the key is to not make any major life-changing choices when life is unclear.

Instead, stop and take a deep breath. Give yourself room to process and see things with more clarity.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

A fresh start is what you need, but you can't force people to give you what you want until they are ready.

This is something that you'll have to work for on your own.

Once people see how passionate you are, they will feel that way too and join you in this movement you're initiating.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Find a place where it's quiet. Give yourself room to think and to feel what's happening inside of your heart.

When life is too busy, or you're socializing more than you're spending time with yourself, it can feel impossible to really be in tune with your inner voice. Listen in.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgment

Trust your gut.

You have a strong sense of what's going on, so when you tell someone and they seem to disagree with you, don't let it ruffle your feathers.

You have thought this problem through fully, and don't need to let people cause you to doubt yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Life is a balancing act. You'll have some up days and some that aren't that great.

Until you have a handle on what you're working on now, think twice about adding anything else to your plate.

You might want to help, but this may not be the right time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You're getting more and more success with each effort you make. Stay persistent.

Every day is one more step toward your dreams, and you don't want to quit when you're so close to getting what you want.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

People argue when they are trying to control others, but mostly when they feel a lack of control over themselves.

See the problem for what it is. People may not like what you're choosing to do, but it's your life, not theirs.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

If you're feeling suspicious or sense that something is off, believe your intuition.

You don't need to ask your friends, parents, or Google what you think it is.

There are so many answers that conflict with one another.

You have the answers in your heart. You need to trust yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.