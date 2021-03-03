Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 4, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

We are still in the middle of sweet Pisces season, so there's lots of reason to get caught in the feels.

We have a lot of intellectual and talkative energy on Thursday, which means that the day comes with a warning - think before speaking.

The Moon will leave secretive Scorpio to enter blunt Sagittarius, making honesty a must for the next few days.

If you were born on March 4:

If March 4 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are an intuitive, generally soft-spoken, and empathetic listener.

You sense things before they happen and often carry the emotions of others with you.

You're a true counselor and friend.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include Canadian-American comedian and actress Catherine O'Hara and Cuban-American singer and songwriter Emilio Estefan.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, March 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure.

If you're not now, you will be in the mood for travel, reading, and exploring the culture of food.

This is a great time to dabble in your own kitchen and try to replicate your favorite cuisine or to plan a future trip when things are settled down after Covid-19.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

This is a wonderful time to let go of things you no longer want or plan to use.

It can be hard to finally let items you worry you'll need later to go, but if you know in your heart that you're unlikely to use them, dropping them off at a donation center or scheduling a pickup can give you back a part of your living space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of partnerships.

This is a great time to cultivate and learn from people that you work with and grow with them in some way.

Be open to listening more and really understanding how others feel.

Try to practice empathy and put yourself in their shoes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of work. The day is made for working smarter not harder.

Take advantage of some of the latest tools in technology to try to save time and energy with things you do for work at home and in the office.

If you have been struggling with time management, maybe now is a time to hire a personal VA.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of play, and work/hard play/hard is your middle name for the next few days.

It's time to cut loose and not be so hyper-focused on just your job.

If you've reached a new goal at the office, plan to reward yourself for a job well-done.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of authority figures.

Even if you feel like letting someone have a piece of your mind, it's advisable not to be overly confrontational with bosses or decision-makers at any time of the day.

You may be more in touch with your inner truth than usual, but that does not mean that others are ready to hear it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of local travel.

Even if you can't hop on the next flight out of town to satisfy your wanderlust, you can drive to the nearest national forest, park, or beach to capture a bit of nature and feel almost as good as you would if you took a trip off the grid.

Take plenty of photos, and try to add one new thing to your day this week so you feel like you've lived.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of personal property.

This is a great time to look at the value of the things that you own.

Article continues below

You might have a few collectibles that you didn't realize were treasures worth selling, restoring, or putting in a safe place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity.

This is a wonderful time for you to analyze and rethink things from a different perspective.

If you've been aiming to make a career change, find a way to pay off student loans, or make a brand, this is a great time to consider what that would look like for you on a vision board.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of spirituality.

Bring out your religious relics, healing crystals, tarot cards, and runes to plan your upcoming Full Moon cleanse.

If you've been hoping to make some essential oil blends to put on for a signature scent or want to start adding healing energy to your home, do a sage smudge and look up recipes online.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friends. Who are your funniest and craziest friends?

You might really start to miss the good times you had before the pandemic hit, especially if your life was altered and college life took a halt.

This is a great time to reach out to your sorority sisters or your fraternity brothers just to see how everyone is doing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career.

This is a great time to check out what type of training your company offers that provide a bonus or a salary increase.

If you've fallen behind on CEUs that you need for work or have to get a certificate renewed, aim to get done this month.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.