Love Horoscope For Saturday, February 27, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 27, 2021.

Just when you think that you've finally let go of any strong or hurt feelings, a Full Moon in Virgo comes along and the intensity begins to grow to show you that well, maybe you have a little more healing to do.

The Full Moon in Virgo happens at 3:15 a.m. EST, and the intensity that affects your love horoscope begins three days before and ends three days after the Moon's light is released.

Virgo energy is about healing, and it's also about clearing away the old in order to make room for the new.

The Moon will oppose multiple planets on Saturday. Venus in Pisces, Mercury in Aquarius, the Sun, and loosely Jupiter and Saturn.

This polarized energy means that we have a lot of areas in our life that need to be managed in some way. And, they all affect our love life, too.

Venus? She's still working things out emotionally while she's just starting to get comfortable in the sign of Pisces. Her opposition with Mars is still strong, but not for so long. And, she's also opposing Uranus which brings some electrifying energy.

All this can be too much for her, and some zodiac signs could make decisions based on new information that gets unloaded during this weekend's Full Moon.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of money and personal property.

There can be a sudden disruption in your love life related to how income is used or attained that can be stressful to deal with.

However, this can be a great time for you to bond over the problem if handled with love and kindness. Try not to be divisive if you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of identity.

Love can shake your world when you least expect it, and you may feel like things are swirling around in your romantic life.

Out of the blue, you can meet someone that gives you a sense that there's a future. You might even catch a glimpse of it in your mind's eye and wonder where in the world did that come from?

Who knows, you may not be single for too much longer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies.

There are times when you are snowballed by a friend, and you didn't even realize it or see it coming.

Like a blindfold removed from your eyes, you may realize the truth about a particular person who was only getting close to you for their personal needs.

This can be painful, but try to see the bright side of reality. You don't want people to get the title of bestie if they are not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of friendships. Ever meet someone and you make fast friends instantly?

You may cross paths with someone under negative circumstances, but don't let that go unnoticed.

This could be the way the universe brings your two worlds together in a collision fashion so that you have no other choice but to notice one another.

Pay attention to the sparks, however, they may fly. You might find they are more like signals to a path for a reason.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of social status and career, and you may meet someone that is a soulmate at work, perhaps only to fall in love.

There can be noticeable sparks flying that even your coworkers feel.

If you have been wondering if someone feels the same way as you do, you may hear their confession soon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of higher learning.

It takes a lot of love to learn how another person is, thinks, and feels.

There are things that you may not agree about as much as you'd like, but sharing your thoughts and ideas can make this difficult season of life pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of shared resources.

A sudden gift can come to you, through a loved one receiving a bonus check or some prize money.

You may be so surprised by the good fortune that you can hardly imagine that they are telling the truth when you hear the good news.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of commitment.

A plot twist can come to your love life, and you may be in for a surprise.

A confession of love and a desire to see you more as a couple can come to you from someone special.

If you've been feeling like giving up on a commitmentphobe, you may be pleasantly surprised to hear that you really are the 'One'.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of health and routine.

Have you been neglecting yourself lately due to relational stress?

It can be hard to decide that you're not going to allow your needs to fall by the wayside.

It's time to make a U-turn and take care of yourself better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of romance and creativity.

If you get a sudden idea to do something that you know will make your loved one's heart swoon, do it.

A little spark in both of your lives can really bring you closer together and show that you're thinking of your partner in ways that they really want you to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of home, and the family.

Surprise! You may have sudden out-of-town visitors who come to see you for the weekend without notice.

Parents or friends who are in the area could stop by just to say hello.

If you were thinking about skipping the housecleaning, you may want to reconsider your position. You'll want things to look amazing, even if it's just for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, your sector of communication.

Try not to let something said out of tone get under your skin.

Sometimes people say things that they should not, and it's not your fault, but hold on to your self-worth.

Don't let an insult make you feel like you aren't amazing when you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.