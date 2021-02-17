Everything To Know About Melissa Kennedy, Best-Selling Author And Travis Barker’s First Wife

After weeks of romance rumors, Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram on Feb. 16.

Both A-listers posted the same photo of themselves holding hands, and naturally, fans went wild that #Kravis was officially … official.

And while 2000s pop culture enthusiasts may remember that Barker had an MTV reality show with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, they may not know that Moakler was Barker’s second wife, and he was briefly married before.

Who is Travis Barker’s first wife, Melissa Kennedy?

She’s a best-selling author.

Kennedy penned The Innovation Revolution: Discover the Genius Hiding in Plain Sight, which was released in 2017 and is a guide to building a successful business.

The book’s description reads:

“You are an innovative leader tangled in corporate red tape, facing intense pressure for growth amidst accelerating uncertainty. Put down your white flag with this ‘what to expect’ guide for leading in the 21st century. It delivers proven billion-dollar startup secrets reengineered for the enterprise to break up business log jams, stop internal dysfunction and create INTRApreneurs empowered to innovate at speed inside the corporate framework.”

The book has 30 reviews on Amazon, and all 30 reviews were accompanied by 5-star ratings. Bravo!

She has social media, but she’s not too active on it.

Kennedy hasn’t been active on Instagram since 2014, and although she has over 4000 followers on Twitter, she hasn’t been active since 2019.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kennedy currently works at Cisco and is the “Senior Manager of Digital Creative and Innovation, Global Virtual Sales and Engineering.”

It also looks like she resides in the greater Denver area.

Barker and Kennedy got married in 2001.

The young lovebirds got hitched on Sept. 22, 2001. However, their romance was short-lived, as the pair got divorced less than a year later on Aug. 6, 2002.

Kennedy appeared in a Blink-182 documentary.

The delightfully titled Blink-182 documentary, The Urethra Chronicles, which premiered in 1999. Her IMDb credit in the film is “self;” however, in the follow up documentary that premiered in 2002, she’s credited as “Travis Barker’s wife.”

She’s a fierce Leo.

According to her short bio on IMDb, Kennedy was born on July 27, 1982, which makes her a Leo.

She’s lived a relatively low-key life after her split with Barker.

After splitting with Barker in 2002, Kennedy seemingly focused on her career and her professional life rather than dwelling on the past, as told by her incredible accomplishments.

