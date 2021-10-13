JoJo Siwa And Girlfriend Spark Breakup Rumors After Opening Up About ‘Personal Struggles’ During DWTS

JoJo Siwa may be killing it on “Dancing With The Stars” lately but there seems to be something going on in her personal life that’s making her time on the show bittersweet.

Siwa has been sharing the highs and lows of training for the show with her dance partner, Jenna Johnson.

And some of her recent posts and statements have fans speculating that Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, are no longer together.

Did JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, break up?

Break up rumors are swirling as Siwa and Prew seem to have stopped sharing posts of one another and sweet messages online.

The couple went Instagram official on their one month anniversary in February and fans have been obsessing over them since. But now, all that may change.

JoJo and Kylie have not posted together recently.

The couple, who typically share frequent snaps together, have been quiet on social media.

Siwa did not comment on Prew’s most recent Instagram and neither of them posted for their recent 9 month anniversary — even though they have posted for every other monthly anniversary.

The couple are still following each other on social media so they may still be going strong.

Kylie Prew did not attend DWTS this week.

The couple have not been seen together since Prew supported her girlfriend at a previous taping of the show and visited Disneyland on September 30.

Prew did not attend this week’s Disney-themed “Dancing With The Stars.”

The pair are in a long-distance relationship and Prew appears to be back home in Florida, which may explain the absence.

JoJo Siwa says DWTS has been an ‘escape.’

Siwa told “Us Weekly” that she went through something “extreme” this week, ahead of her DWTS performance.

She also mentioned on Instagram that she has faced some personal issues recently.

“My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life,” the former “Dance Moms” star wrote over the weekend.

Siwa mentioned having an emotional week.

Her “extreme” personal issue seems to be taking its toll.

“Somehow I’ve smiled the most ever this week, while also setting my crying record,” Siwa opened up in another Instagram post in which she showed love for her dance partner and thanked her for her support.

Of course, this could all be referring to a whole range of other issues. Here’s hoping Siwa and Prew are both happy, whatever their relationship status might be!

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.