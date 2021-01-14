Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Dating? Romance Rumors Heat Up After Flirty Instagram Exchange

They say that opposites attract, and in the case of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, that just may be the case!

Barker and Kardashian have reportedly been friends for years, but the Poosh founder and famed Blink-182 drummer have been sparking romance rumors since fans caught their flirty exchange on social media recently.

Now, fans are convinced that Kourtney and Travis are the hot new “it” couple of Hollywood, especially after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Barker’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, was gifted the same rare Prada bag that Kourtney gave her sister, Khloe, for Christmas this year.

Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dating?

Read on for all the details about the pair’s rumored romance, including why their friends are “desperate” for them to get together and make it official.

I just found out that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have romance rumours and honestly I need it — S I C K S A D W O R L D (@nottully) January 13, 2021

A source revealed that the chemistry between Kourtney and Travis is palpable.

"Kourtney and Travis are very close and they have unreal chemistry," said a friend of the pair. "They talk almost every day and everyone around them is desperate for them to get together."

The source also revealed that despite their outward appearances, Barker and Kardashian have a ton in common.

“Travis and Kourtney have so much in common," the insider added. "They’re dedicated parents, and she relies on him for advice on everything from work projects to family rows.”

"They’ve both been in on-off relationships with former partners for years. But that also means they have a lot of baggage - they have five kids between them!” the source dished.

She reportedly gifted his teen daughter, Alabama, the same rare Prada purse she gave Khloe over the holidays.

"It was a very interesting gift for Travis’s 15 year old daughter — it’s the same bag Kourt bought Khloe for Christmas," the source said.

Fans also noticed a flirty Instagram exchange between the two.

After Kourtney posted screenshots from Barker’s favorite movie, True Romance, on her Instagram page on January 5, Barker commented, “You’re So Cool,” which is a quote from the movie.

The comment was all fans needed to fuel romance rumors between the two of them.

Barker’s comment garnered just under 1700 likes at the time of this publication, and fans everywhere were desperate for the two to get together.

Social media users are going wild over the possibility that Kourtney and Travis are an item.

“Date her please,” one Instagram user commented on the aforementioned post, while another wrote, “I think it would be so cool if you guys dated :).”

Twitter users were having an absolute field day over the speculation.

“Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?!” one Twitter user wrote, adding the “mind blown” emoji to the end of their tweet.

Another social media user echoed that sentiment, writing, “I just found out that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have romance rumours and honestly I need it.”

Scott Disick is reportedly jealous of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s budding relationship.

While Kardashian, 41, has recently dated a string of younger men, Barker is closer to her age at 45 years old. However, the source alleged that Kardashian normally keeps her relationships casual because she’s afraid of getting her heart broken again

"There’s a reason that Kourtney normally dates younger guys with no kids who keep things casual — she’s scared of getting her heart broken again like with Scott,” the source dished.

“Plus there’s the drama of Scott being around too — he acts very jealous of Travis, and is always asking about what’s going on."

This isn’t the first time Barker and Kardashian have been the subject of romance rumors.

In 2019, rumors about Travis and Kourtney started making the rounds, but he shot them down pretty quickly.

“Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it,” he said at the time. “I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.