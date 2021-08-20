Owen Wilson Allegedly Has A Daughter He Has Never Met — And Pays $25,000 A Month In Child Support Fees

Owen Wilson gave a rare interview about life as a dad ahead of his new movie "The French Dispatch."

Speaking to "Esquire", the actor discussed raising his two sons — but there seems to be one person missing from his conversation about parenthood.

Wilson's daughter, 2-year-old Lyla, who he reportedly has never met despite allegedly paying $25,000 a month in child support fees.

Why does Owen Wilson not see his daughter, Lyla Wilson?

Wilson reportedly checked a "no visitation" box months before Lyla was born and has never looked for custody of her.

One of Wilson’s representatives addressed reports of Wilson relinquishing custody, saying, “This is a private matter and it’s not appropriate to comment further.”

Lyla was born in October 2018 and Wilson had taken a voluntarily took a paternity test in June which confirmed he was likely the father of the child.

In 2019, Lyla mother — Varunie Vongsvirates — criticized the actor for not visting his daughter.

"Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter," she said.

Varunie Vongsvirates is the mother of Owen Wilson's daughter.

The mother of the Wilson’s child and ex girlfriend is Varunie Vongsvirates. The two dated casually for five years, but were first spotted together in 2014.

In 2017, Vongsvirates walked the red carpet alongside Wilson for the "Father Figures" premiere.

It was also reported that Wilson did not contact Vongsvirates during her pregnancy or after she gave birth. Some sources claimed that Wilson knew that Vongsvirates was pregnant “all along.”

Her Instagram is flooded with pictures of her and her loving friends and her adorable baby.

Owen Wilson's daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, was born in 2018.

In October 2018, their daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson was brought into the world.

Sources confirmed that Lyla Aranya Wilson is a spitting image of Wilson.

“The baby looks just like Owen,” the source confirmed. “She has fair skin, blonde hair, and blue eyes.”

Her mother had one heartbreaking message to Wilson when asked about his lack of involvement in 2019.

"You should see your daughter, she's incredible, you're really missing out. She looks just like you."

Owen Wilson has two other sons.

Wilson has two sons and plays an active role in their lives. Wilson and his ex-girlfriend, Jade Duell, share a 10-year-old son named Robert Ford.

He also is the father of Finn Wilson, who is currently 7 years old.

Caroline Lindqvist, Wilson's ex-girlfriend and mother of Finn, is a personal trainer.

“Owen has been a great father to his two boys and has maintained a warm and close relationship with their mothers,” a source said of Wilson's parenting skills in 2018.

Sources said that Wilson, “lives right around the corner” from Finn, “and comes by for a little bit of time each afternoon. He is planning to be a part of the baby’s life and providing financial support.”

Izzy Casey covers pop culture, entertainment, and news.