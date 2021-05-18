Why Alabama Barker Blasted Mom Shanna Moakler For Criticizing Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker, daughter of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, has been making headlines recently after she put her mother on blast for being absent from her life.

Alabama seems to have had enough of her mother, Shanna Moakler, commenting on dad Travis’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Who is Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker?

Alabama, who many of us haven’t seen since she was an infant on “Meet The Barkers,” is now making a name for herself on social media, aided partially by newfound attention from her father’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

She was born on December 24, 2005, making her 15 years old and a Capricorn.

She seems to be very close with her father, even doing fun Instagram makeovers with her famous dad.

In the screenshot reshared by Alabama, mom Moakler blasted the “sexualization” of her teen daughter, blaming her ex, who she says controls the teen's social media accounts.

“How does a father allow her to act like that?” Moakler wrote.

However, Alabama later said that she is “of age” and that Travis does not run her accounts.

Travis previously came to the defense of his daughter back in 2019 when he blasted Echosmith drummer, Graham Sierota, for sending Alabama messages and inviting her to a party at his home when she was 13 and he was 20.

Travis said he was “disgusted” and labeled the messages “predatory.”

Graham later apologized and said he didn’t know Alabama’s age.

Alabama Barker is also a TikTok star.

Alabama has been making a name for herself on social media and has amassed a following of 1.1 million followers on TikTok.

She often shares videos showing off her style and dance moves or having fun with friends — and she even posts an occasional appearance from Kourtney Kardashian.

Alabama Barker is best friends with Jordyn Woods’ sister.

The world is small but Calabasas must be even smaller, because Alabama is linked to the Kardashian clan in more ways than one.

She often posts photos with her best friend, Jodie Woods.

Jodie is the younger sister of Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods who infamously kissed Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, resulting in a catastrophic fallout.

Who is Alabama Barker named after?

Alabama, whose full name is Alabama Luella Barker, was named after one of the leading characters in the 1993 film, “True Romance.”

Her mother revealed that her daughter was named after Patricia Arquette’s character in the movie — while she was, of course, criticizing Travis and Kourtney’s relationship.

"The movie, 'True Romance,' that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie,” she said. “Stuff like that... I just think it's weird"

Alabama appears to be close with Kourtney Kardashian.

Alabama seems to approve of her father’s relationship with Kourtney. Travis and Kourtney are long-time family friends whose kids have been around each other for years.

She shared images with Kourtney while the families were on a ski trip together, as well as a TikTok featuring Kourtney’s three children.

Even her mother took a break from criticizing her ex’s new relationship to compliment Kourtney’s relationship with her kids.

"My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key," Moakler said. “As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

Alabama is the youngest of two siblings.

Her older brother, Landon Barker, is 17 and a budding musician like his father.

She also has an older half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya, from her mother’s relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Atiana appears to have remained close with her stepfather, Travis, even after his separation from Shanna. She still vacations with him and her siblings and even shared a tribute to him on Father’s Day.

What was the recent drama between Alabama Barker and mom Shanna Moakler about?

In the upsetting Instagram story mentioned above, Alabama shut down people who call Shanna an “amazing mom” and appeared to claim Travis was mainly alone in raising his children.

Alabama took aim at her mother after Shanna made a series of allegations against her ex-husband Travis while messaging someone.

In the screenshot messages allegedly sent by Shanna, she also wrote that she "left Travis because he was emotionally abusive," and claimed that he purposefully tries to alienate her from their children.

When sharing Shanna’s claims to her story, Alabama added commentary of her own.

"Everybody thinks my mother is amazing. Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” she wrote in reference to her mother’s boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

“My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother's Day? 'Cause mine didn't.”

Alabama later also posted a TikTok and wrote, “I cut off family too. They do you the dirtiest.”

Did Travis Barker date Kim Kardashian?

Shanna also wrote, “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he's in love with her sister. It's all gross. I'm not the bad guy!"

Travis and Shanna finalized their divorce in 2008 after several years of an on-again, off-again marriage.

Alabama, needless to say, did not address this particular claim, which is perhaps the most curious of them all considering Travis’s current relationship status.

In his 2015 memoir, Travis did say that he and Kim Kardashian had gone on a number of dates after his marriage dissolved, but nothing further.

However, a source close to Kim diminished these claims this week, saying, “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship" and that "They were friends who met through Paris Hilton and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.