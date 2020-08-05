Who Is Jennifer DeLonge? Details About Tom DeLonge's Ex-Wife & Why They Divorced

They had been married since 2001.

Tom DeLonge, the former co-lead singer and co-founding member of the hit band Blink-182 is back in the spotlight with a show about aliens.

He's producing a new, limited, six-part, one hour series on the History Channel titled "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation." The show will feature interviews with former military official and Special Agent-in-Charge of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) Luis Elizondo.

This is the second show about aliens that Tom has recently announced. In December 2018, he announced "Strange Times," a fictional series for TBS based on Tom's graphic novel of the same name.

With Tom being back in the spotlight, people are wondering more about him and his family.

So who is Tom DeLonge's now ex-wife? Here's everything we know about Jennifer DeLonge.

1. They have filed for divorce.

The couple separated at the end of 2017, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation. In the divorce, he is asking for joint custody of their children.

Tom and Jennifer have been married close to 20 years and he is leaving it up to the courts to decide about spousal support. There is no indication that they could resolve their problems or stay together.

For Tom and Jennifer, their marriage is over.

2. She's multi-talented.

Jennifer DeLonge — formerly known as Jennifer Jenkins — attended San Diego State University where she received her bachelor's degree in fine arts. She ran all kinds of businesses, such as her own interior design company, a high-end letterpress store called Papier Moderne and remodeled homes under her company Jennifer Jay, Inc.

In 2004, she also started her own namesake company with her own line of high-end children's furniture, which she created after not being able to find children's furniture for her own home that didn't have cartoon characters, denim, toile or ruffles.

She sells that furniture online and in stores such as Barney's New York, Bellini and FAO Schwarz.

3. She continued to style more things for children.

In 2011, she teamed up with Snugli to design baby carriers that came in prints referred to as "funky styles that hip babywearing moms and dads will love."

4. She started an app.

In 2014, Jennifer launched Reissued.com, an online curated marketplace where people could sell vintage items through a mobile app. The shop includes one-of-a-kind works, furniture, music, art, and fashion.

Curators on the app are big brands like American Rag, Decades, A Current Affair and Ascot&Hart. A set list from Blink-182's first ever gig — as well as handwritten lyrics for the song "Carousel" — were sold on the app.

Her work has been featured in over 200 publications and books, and she's also given commentary on design for publications like PEOPLE, The Today Show, and Ell Decor.

5. She married Tom DeLonge in 2001.

Jennifer and Tom were married at Coronado Island in San Diego Bay on May 26, 2001. He told PEOPLE that he wasn't too emotional about their wedding day until he found out that she had booked Jimmy Eat World (his favorite band) to play a couple of songs during their reception.

"I was in tears," Tom said. "I cried more than any girl ever cried. That was the gnarliest thing that ever happened to me."

During the wedding, he also gave his groomsmen silver yo-yos from Tiffany & Co.

6. They have two kids

Jennifer and Tom have two children together: Ava Elizabeth, born in 2002, and Jonas Rocket, born in 2006.

7. She's the inspiration behind some of his songs.

Sweetly enough, Jennifer is the inspiration behind a few of Blink-182's hit songs such as "All the Same Things," and "First Date," which was inspired by their first date at SeaWorld San Diego.

"I was about 21 at the time and it was an excuse for me to take her somewhere because I wanted to hang out with her," he later said.

He also wrote the song "There Is" for his wife as a part of his side-project, Box Car Racer.

