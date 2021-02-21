Love Horoscope For Monday, February 22, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 22, 2021.

The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

We are thinking and feeling all at the same time while Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius, and it is during times like these, as clear as you imagine yourself to be, logic can still feel clouded.

The heart and mind aren't always on the same page, and this is felt strongly as the Sun in Pisces encourages unconditional love that gets lost in others, but Venus pulls back while in Aquarius saying don't give up what's precious about yourself. These are trying times, still, and Mars is driving home the tension. The square between fiery Mars in Taurus continues to battle Venus who only wants to do what feels right at this time, as we all do.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies and it speaks with Venus in Aquarius, your friendship sector. Sometimes it's not easy to listen to what others have to say about your relationship. Often they can be wrong, and there are also times when they may have an insight you missed. Pay attention to the cues and read into statements accordingly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of friendships, and it speaks to Venus in your social status sector. You are who you hang around with, but you might also be influenced by the way that others love. If you are around people who are happy with their partners, you may try to find new ways to be as well, or their love can highlight how you're selling yourself short and give you the courage to divorce or breakup with a partner that's not a good match.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of social status, and it speaks to Venus in your belief sector. It can take a lot of faith to see the good in a person that may have disappointed you. You may be the one struggling to see the long-term picture. Lean on your best friend or significant other during times when you're feeling down and need an encouraging word.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of higher learning, and it speaks to Venus in your shared resources sector. You may be learning your significant other's communication style, which is not easy. Not every partner can be approached in the same way. Some prefer directness and others like it when you make a suggestion, and they have time to think about their decision. Take time to observe, but not assume.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of secrets, and it speaks to Venus in your commitment sector. Before you make the decision to give away your whole heart you may feel like there's something more that you need to find out about. You may sense that something is held back or you may need to come clean about a situation you haven't shared, but want to before taking a relationship to the next level.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of partnership, and it speaks to Venus in your daily duties sector. Doing things together can be the building blocks of your relationship with one another. A slight modification of your routine can foster closeness and a sense of oneness that you want but also helps you to get things done in a timely and efficient way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of pets, and it speaks to Venus in your creativity sector. This is a wonderful time to consider bringing a furry friend into your home. If you're single, you might love having a dog or a cat that you can enjoy and spend time with. If you can't adopt an animal, you can share some love by donating items or helping your local shelter in some way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of romance, and it speaks to Venus in your family sector. There can be some sweet and sentimental things that you used to do in childhood that you can start to do with your significant other at home, too. Perhaps having a weekly spaghetti night or a date at home where you watch movies or do an art project together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of home and the family, and it speaks to Venus in your short-travel sector. Sometimes trips are inevitable and necessary. This might be where you see an opportunity to travel and see the world. You can start to plan travel to visit with family or to go see relatives this summer or fall.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of communication, and it speaks to Venus in your money sector. It's hard to talk about finances with a significant other, but there's no way around it. It has to be done. Setting aside some distraction-free time to talk about income, bills and other matters can be successful and drama-free this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of money, and it speaks to Venus in your identity sector. What you own does not define you, and what you don't have doesn't detract from the love that you share in a relationship. You may want to invest in something, but your partner doesn't. These arguments can feel personal to you and heated, but separate yourself a bit from the overall situation. Try to see things from the outside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun spends the day in Pisces, your sector of self, and it speaks to Venus in your past sector. You may still be carrying around guilt or some form of negative energy from the past because you haven't forgiven yourself for something you did. It's time to let go and give yourself some grace. You have paid your dues. Learn to let yourself enjoy life without carrying this burden around any longer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.