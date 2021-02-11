Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 12, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Your feelings can get in the way of how you'd like to do things.

The Sun continues to emphasize innovation while in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Sun in Aquarius brings a desire to break away from structures and restrictions that inhibit change.

And, while Saturn and Jupiter are in Aquarius too, growth can feel within reach but there's still uncertainty of how to approach the vision you have for the future.

Our feelings turn toward the spiritual side of things as the Moon leaves Aquarius to enter the sign of Pisces.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 12 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are a realistic personality type who does not mind taking on hard truths.

You often surprise people with your wit and sense of humor.

You see things for what they are and present your ideas in unique, understandable ways with the world.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln, English naturalist Charles Darwin, and comedian, actor, and talk show host, Arsenio Hall.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of spirituality. Listening to your inner voice is so important.

It's by hearing what your soul says that you know whether or not you're on the right path.

You might not see the value in a spiritual practice at this time.

You are so busy these days, but it's good for you to take a deep breath and slow it down. Give your mind a moment to relax and your body a chance to catch up with all that you're doing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships. There's a reason why people are in your life, even if it's not forever.

This is a wonderful time to celebrate the people in your life that make it so special.

A sweet way to remind yourself and your friends about the specialness of your relationship is to talk about how you met and when you realized they were in your life for a reason.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career.

Sometimes you have to trust that things will work themselves out, even if you're scared.

You may be thinking about taking the leap of faith and leaving a job to work on your dreams before you've made it.

These are decisions that only you can decide, but when you know it's time to jump, you may do it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of human interests. There's a sweet side of you that simply cannot see other people suffer without lending a hand.

You may be the one to pay it forward in a small way. It's a wonderful day for you to give of your time generously either through volunteering or by sharing the information to help promote awareness and what others can do if they have the resources or time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources. This is a great time of giving and taking.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Don't dismiss the act of taking. You often love to be the one to give when someone is in need, but you're missing out of the joy that you produce when you let someone else be there for you, too. Swallow your pride, Leo. It's for a good reason.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitments.

What you need will come to you in the most serendipitous way. Believe in the power of faith and the divine.

Go with the flow, even when you feel like nothing is happening. Things are, even if the path isn't as clear as you would like for it to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of daily duties. Find the joy in the journey even in the small, mundane aspects of life.

Not everything is going to be fun, and you already know that you have to fight for what you want at times. However, this day was made to count your blessings - both big and small.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity. Celebrate the little moments that make life sweet.

Do something artful. Enjoy a craft. Make time for pleasurable things that help you to also connect with your higher power.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and the family. You will enjoy being close to home and doing things for the people that you love.

Bake. Cook a homemade meal. Spend time in leisure looking through old family photos or making a collage to share with your loved ones.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication.

This is a great time for you to speak from the heart. You will wear your heart on your sleeve.

Your sincerity shines through in a beautiful way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money.

Be mindful of what you buy. Remind yourself that you cannot fill a hole in your heart that needs love.

Aim to connect with the highest part of your being.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity.

This is a wonderful time to do some personal changes, but don't forget to also celebrate your inner beauty, too.

See yourself as you are. Embrace your flaws as strengths because they make you unique.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.