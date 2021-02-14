Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, February 15-21, 2021

Your love horoscope for the week is here and there is so much in store for all zodiac signs from February 15-21, 2021, according to astrology.

The third week of February is the final week of this year's Aquarius season. So we are preparing for Pisces season, too.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Pisces season starts on February 19th, and it brings intense feelings and the desire to take action to move ahead with plans and into the new chapters that we’ve been dreaming of.

Often in love, especially when it comes to the big matters such as break-ups, proposals or even making it official, we tend to say that we are waiting for the perfect time, but this is only because we’re still believing that there is such a thing.

Perfect timing is different from divine timing because one makes us feel like we’re ready to take action and the other is the Universe guiding us to take steps towards our future.

During this next week with Mercury turning direct, the start of Pisces Season, and the Venus and Mars transit we will be wanting to take action.

Fueled by the New Moon in Aquarius last week, we will be feeling stronger and even restless at having to stay where we are when we already know that is not where we’re going to remain.

While everyone may not be able to make drastic changes this week, there is always some form of growth that we can take on.

Even if you are feeling more inclined to take big steps, look for where even the small ones can occur.

Sometimes during weeks like this, we can become frustrated if it feels like we can’t take action in the ways that our soul is asking us to, but every big change is made up of small ones.

Look for what you can do each day that will get you closer to your goal and the ultimate dream that your soul can’t forget.

There is a lot of passion ahead this week as well which not only means plenty of intense love time with our partner, but we can also become more frustrated and anger more easily, especially towards those that we may feel are blocking or hindering our progress.

Try to tune into what you are feeling and take as much action as you can, remembering that we begin our new astrological year at the Vernal Equinox at the end of March, which will be the tipping point for many of these changes.

For now, focus on where you’re being guided to take action knowing that it’s only a matter of time until you’re not just dreaming about that next chapter but living it.

Key astrological transits this week that affect your love horoscope:

February 15 — Mercury conjunct Jupiter in Aquarius

Good news and conversations around love, proposals, and pregnancy announcements possible

Mars in Taurus Sextile Neptune in Pisces

Romance is in the air, the feeling of fate is at play in relationships.

Saturn in Aquarius square Uranus in Taurus, Breaking free from tradition to define what love and commitment mean for you, also redefining your own idea of self-love.

February 18 — Sun Enters Pisces

Beginning of Pisces Season, Relationships become more romantic and committed.

February 19 — First Quarter Moon in Gemini

A time to take action and speak up on what you hope to manifest in the short and long term.

Venus in Aquarius square Mars in Taurus

Very passionate and intense energy for new and existing relationships

February 21 — Mercury Turns Direct In Aquarius

Ready to take action and make adjustments on plans from last year, moving forward with growth and authenticity.

Ceres Enters Aries

Focus turns on turning into our natural cycles, we more easily end outdated relationships and commit to what feels more aligned, marriage and pregnancy especially are highly likely around this time, a heightened sense of fertility.

Here's your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, February 15 through Friday, February 21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ready for love is your theme for the week. Ready in general as it seems you’ve finally gotten the clarity that you’ve been hoping would arrive.

You are known for not thinking everything through before taking action but because of that, you’ve been moving more slowly than normal lately.

That pause is lifting this week and with it the need to wait any longer.

Trust yourself, whether it’s wanting to end, begin or move an existing relationship to that next level - you're as ready as you’ll ever be for that next step.

Everything may not happen all at once, but it will all happen as it’s meant to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This will feel like a rest week for you. It’s not that you’re not going to be taking action or wanting to make changes in your life but a lot of what you’re doing this week is behind the scenes.

Let yourself move quietly through this week if you need to and move to what feels good.

Remember this simple advice; if it doesn’t feel good, then don’t do it. This isn’t the same as being uncomfortable from stepping outside of your comfort zone.

Take time to feel your way through this and don’t listen to anyone that has something to say about your process, it’s your life, not theirs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Lots of love and romance are in the cards for the coming week for you but you won’t be advertising it on social media.

As much as you love scrolling and posting, this new development in your love life is having you want to keep it quiet for a bit.

There’s nothing wrong with keeping certain parts of our life private to us, even if it feels weird that you aren’t craving that external validation.

This is what growth, especially growth in love feels like. When you are certain of your decisions, you don’t need anyone else to be. And this time, it’s your turn to simply enjoy love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There could be changes coming up in terms of family or that committed relationship. It feels more serious for you this week and could even mean that a pregnancy is upcoming in the next month or so.

Love will be feeling more serious and rooted this week as we are starting to feel that we can start to make changes. While so many are having to let go of old relationships and lovers, you are just adding to the already existing life you already have.

The one thing to be mindful of is that things could change pretty quickly and even when you’re happy about it, you still tend to withdraw a bit. This time try to stay present for the good that is happening.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This will be a very intense love week for you. There will be opportunities for you to speak your mind about a current but long-lasting love affair.

This may be one of those situations that you're not quite sure about for some time, or even that it’s been an on again off again situation.

Clarity is coming and so is the courage to stand up, ask for what you need, and express what it is you’re feeling.

This is also about being a bit more balanced in your approach to challenging love conversations like this.

Rather than being deflective or protective, you’ll be able to be more vulnerable which means you’ll also be getting a different result.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While passion is high this week, it’s also one to incorporate more healing into your love life and relationships.

For you, it’s likely going to be realizing that you may have misjudged a love situation either by writing off a prospective partner or even giving an umpteenth chance to someone who hasn’t even asked for another.

Let yourself see all the changes and feelings this week as a portal for greater healing and peace for yourself.

You often heal others with your tender attentiveness towards their innermost needs but that means you also can do the same for yourself. Heal yourself and you also heal your relationship.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

If you feel like escaping real life this week, you’re not alone. There are many opportunities for you to get back to what matters most and to focus on why you love your partner (or love interest) the way that you do.

It’s okay to sometimes abandon other projects, to put something off for another day and to stay in bed all day with your lover. It’s okay to not be on top of it in every facet of your life.

While you can overly stress yourself out about making sure everything gets done, if you want love to grow, if you want your relationship to deepen then you also have to be prepared to give it the energy to do just that.

Let yourself put other things aside and enjoy just how good love can feel when we let it be our priority.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may have to realize that there is a whole world of reality you’ve been trying to ignore. While so many are starting to enjoy the throes of passion and love this week, it seems you’re getting the reality check you’ve been trying to avoid.

But you have a choice, just like you always have. You get to choose whether to keep avoiding what needs to be dealt with or to face it head-on.

Sometimes you forget that real life can be just as romantic and intense as your fantasies, but you have to put the work in to make them that way.

Don’t be afraid to look at the reality of the situation because it’s going to pave the way for more of those surreal amazing moments that you just can’t get enough of.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can overthink your way out of the best thing that has ever happened to you. This week don’t look at what is trying to manifest and unfold in your life.

See what’s real but also don’t try to talk yourself into things not being as good as it seems they're becoming.

Sometimes we get so used to struggles or challenges, even to things not going according to a plan that we have a hard time when things actually start to become better than we could have imagined.

You can ruin your dreams by expecting them to turn into your worst fears, but the problem isn’t that they are but with you being able to accept when things are just good or even amazing. Let yourself enjoy love without trying to tell yourself it won’t last.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This week will be about going over the details in the plans that you’ve already been making.

It doesn’t mean that it won’t be about taking steps to change your life in major ways or even enjoying more private romantic moments with your partner but you do need to make sure that your plans have a strong foundation.

Normally this isn’t an issue of yours but with the energy this year being a bit different, you haven’t spent as much time as you normally would have going over everything and planning.

The one difference though is that instead of steamrolling through everything and you handling all the details, plans, and how-to's, this time involves your partner. Allow yourself to embrace the strength that comes from having a true partnership.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be mindful of old lessons that may come back up this week. Instead of questioning things when they feel so good and begin to detach yourself from a person or the feelings you have, lean in.

Your default is usually to back away and self-protect if you sense danger or the chance of being hurt, but if you do that this time then you’re going to miss something that you’ve always wanted and needed.

The big change for you this week isn’t necessarily going to be some big event outside of yourself but in making sure that you’re taking on the internal changes necessary to welcome in and receive that big love you’ve been dreaming of.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

As big as you love, relationships are about the small things for you.

Open your eyes this week and see all the small and meaningful ways your partner is demonstrating their love for you and the ways that you are able to embrace on your journey to love yourself more deeply.

You often get so stuck in the pattern of being a martyr for love that you don’t know what to do when someone takes your hand and pulls you up and out of the darkness.

Allow yourself to enjoy this phase and embrace the changes that are happening without fearing how, why, or what it all means. You are in this moment for a reason and if it feels like love, that’s because it is.

