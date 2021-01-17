Horoscope For The Week Of January 18-24, 2021

Your horoscope for the week is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting on January 18-24, 2021

What does your horoscope for the week have in store for your zodiac sign?

The Sun is entering Aquarius this week on Tuesday bringing a desire for innovation, inventiveness, and online networking with others.

The Moon will be in Aries on Monday.

This week all signs should be continuing to focus on bringing their long-term goals into reality as the sun continues to be in Capricorn until February 19th.

Be prepared on the 20th as Saturn forms a semi-square to Neptune, testing our faith in our visions for what we’re trying to attract into our life.

This may prove to be a challenge and may leave you feeling like you’re running on empty.

However, the end result of this will be a more defined vision for what we’re seeking and attempting to manifest.

While this may make your question your faith in yourself and your own worth, remember that you are allowed to fight back and question the intrusive thoughts that arise.

If there is anything you should be getting out of this, it’s that you will be finding what you really need and crave, disposing of things that are not necessary to your path.

Here's your horoscope for the week by zodiac sign starting on Monday, January 18, and ending on Sunday, January 24, 2021, per astrology:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

Be aware that you can utilize both your intuitive and logical sides of your brain to come up with ideas of how to start off your week.

You don’t need to be one with one or the other, the best results will come from using both parts of your brain coming together to make the best movements towards a more successful week.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

Be flexible with your partners today, especially if you’ve been committed for a while.

Try not to react from a personal standpoint and give anyone close to you in your life the space to have a human experience without yourself internalizing their emotions.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house. This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

Your friendships may become unraveled today, in a moment where you see their true personality and recognize that they no longer match your energy in a way that’s comfortable.

While you don’t need to end the relationship if it’s not necessary, you are allowed to draw more space between yourself and this person, to protect your energy.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

This is a great opportunity to take a look internally and ask yourself if your inner child is proud of who you’re becoming, or if you’re going in the right direction.

Take time to reflect on the movements you’ve been making to be the person you would want your younger self to be proud of.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

It might be time to take on a leadership role within your close connections, including siblings, closest friends, or anyone else you may feel responsible for.

This is a time to build trust with these people and to help them, as they may have helped you in the past.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

This might look like more of the connections we’ve had from the past, those that we are mourning.

Can you take some time today to reflect on what has been successful for you in past connections?

Even those that may have hurt you can be helpful. Try to apply those traits to the people you are seeking out to connect with in the future.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

A lot of this week’s themes have dealt with past connections, resulting in a lot of time spent looking at the past.

You may have spiraled into thinking that you’re not a worthy person because of who you used to be.

If you wish to be free, start forgiving yourself for the mistakes of your past and appreciate who you thought you were.

You don’t need to resent things when they don’t work out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

It will be important for you to draw upon your wisdom from your experiences along with how what you’re doing makes you feel.

Your emotions are just as important as your logic.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

You’ll be in a great position to help your loved ones solve any serious conflict that is arising in their life.

Be sure you’re getting plenty of sleep the night before to ensure that you’ll be able to provide support when asked for a shoulder to cry on.

But if you are unable to do such and feel low on energy, don’t hesitate to express a boundary and see if your loved one can match your energy level.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

This will be a day of confirmation on some instincts you’ve had about someone, likely proving that you were right to keep this person in your life despite what anyone else may have told you.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

This is an excellent time to address some of the negative thoughts you default to when you’re not in the position you want to be in life yet.

Remember you don’t need to be your picture-perfect idea of self to be worthy of a happy and healthy life.

You are ever-growing and ever-changing, be kind to yourself through this.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

You wish to be consistent with the people in your life.

And, while you may be able to be for a period of time, you need to make room for the expectation that you’re not a perfect being and some days you won’t be able to provide for others.

This does not make you a faulty person, but rather simply human.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

You might be finding that you’ve gone through many paths to be with the people you surround yourself with now.

Please know you are finding safety after a time where those closest to you didn’t have your best interest.

Take a deep breath today and relax your shoulders.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

Routine bores you easily, however, you may find that the more you practice it, the less painful it is to establish.

Don’t discredit a healthier schedule because it’s difficult or uninteresting; this will help you grow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

You might be noticing you’re drifting off into your fantasy land instead of tackling the problems that are right in front of you.

This might be viewed as a coping mechanism, but you may be relying on this a little too much lately.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

You may be experiencing intrusive thoughts that you’re not good enough for your partner and that you’ll never measure up to be the person they want.

However, if someone truly believes this, they don’t deserve to be your partner in anything,

You are enough as you are, and like the person whom you’re growing into.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

You might find that the fundamentals you base your personality off of are being questioned today.

This will be abrupt and unsettling, but as you will find later in the week, growth is uncomfortable.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

This is an excellent time to ask yourself what is truly important to you versus what you’ve been told is an important part of life.

Remind yourself that you’re building a life you want to live, not a life someone wants you to live.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of the relationships that may be local.

It is difficult to admit, but some of the connections you’re holding onto may need to change.

If they aren’t making you happy or helping you feel comfortable, you shouldn’t be entertaining them.

Don’t be afraid to cut ties with someone that is making you feel uneasy.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

You may be quick to put life lessons into black and white categories (such as good versus bad).

But there are too many colors in this world to focus on just two.

Things can be both great and horrid, try to focus on the overall feeling and lessons they present.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

Allow yourself to follow any inspiration that strikes you.

Sometimes you may dismiss the wonderful ideas that flood your head because you don’t think they’re practical; that doesn’t mean they’re not worth exploring.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

Be aware that your emotional senses maybe a little heightened.

If someone approaches you on this day and appears to be cold, instead of retreating inward and thinking it’s an attack on yourself.

Remember that nothing is personal and that you may have just expected a warmer response.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

You’re feeling a little out of sorts with your partner, as though you don’t actually belong together.

You need to investigate these feelings instead of dismissing them, and ask yourself why you feel this way.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

You might be finding out some secrets about someone that has passed on today, and this is really disruptive to your process of mourning.

While this person may no longer be in your life or be the person you thought they were, you are allowed to hold onto the good memories.You don’t need to let anything that comes to light force you to resent them.

These emotions are complicated and should be approached with fragility and gentleness.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

You might be feeling as though in order to continue to grow, you need to make more physical change.

This might even be the only way you validate the changes you’re making in your life.

Meditate on the change before acting, especially in drastic physical changes.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closer local connections.

If you’re feeling as though you need to pull yourself back a little, or that you bit off more than you can chew, feel free to take a step back.

People around you have to learn to respect that, even if it means adjusting their expectations.

Don’t feel the pressure to rush into any commitments, be they platonic, familial, or romantic.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

As stated previously, this week you may be more focused on people who have passed, whether from this physical plane or in your life as a friend.

There is an important lesson to be recognized within the ghosts of your past. If you’re finding a recurring lesson, try to learn more about it, especially before making new connections.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

You’re a person who is haunted by the past. What would happen if you chose to let go, while still holding on to the lessons you’ve had to learn?

Are you ready to start the next week by taking a big leap forward?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

You will be struggling this week with the reality of time running out.

You may be hyper-aware of your existence and your future demise; the rationality of it all may feel crushing at times.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

This partnership might appear effortless to everyone around you, but it’s difficult to maintain.

Don’t fear any imposter syndrome; this is a common truth for many couples or partnerships.

Not everything is going to come easily for you or the people you associate with and you should give yourself a little grace while you figure it out.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

You might be coming to find that just because you’re happy and content with the people you surround yourself with, you still need time by yourself to be at peace.

People might take this personally, but it isn’t about them; it’s about maintaining your own peace of mind.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

Allow yourself space from outside influence to develop who you want to be.

It can be really overwhelming when people tell you who they expect you to be and to have to perform in that manner. Remember this isn’t their life...it’s yours.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closer local connections.

You’re very serious about the direction you’re going, and others around you don’t appreciate your views as much.

That doesn’t mean they don’t love you, they just don’t see things from your perspective. Be patient; not everyone thinks like you.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

Be aware that you may have some hidden enemies.

These people don’t have to outright hate you in order to be conspiring against you; this could even be viewed as someone you care about gossiping about you.

Remember to set an example by not engaging in negative talk of others around people who you suspect are talking poorly on you.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

Expanding on yesterday, this is an excellent time to evaluate if you’re willing to entertain relationships that don’t actually connect with you.

Why would you want to stay friends with anyone who doesn’t actually like you?

You deserve better than this, and when you come to this conclusion and redefine self-worth, you’ll begin to feel more freedom being you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

This is likely a great time to be opening yourself up to new opportunities and allowing yourself to expand your own horizons.

Why would you want to stay in a box forever when your ideas and passions feel limitless?

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

Challenge yourself to listen to anyone you have a partnership with.

You don’t know everything and your assumptions are likely not based on any fact.

Give your person the benefit of the doubt and choose to be understanding rather than emotionally aggressive with your point.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

No matter what truths come out today, you’re allowed to still be friendly.

You don't need to change your entire person because someone isn’t who you expected them to be.

Treat people with the same grace you would like them to treat you with.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

Just as you were gentle with others yesterday, and that was a challenge within itself, now it’s time for you to be gentle with yourself.

You don’t need to be mean to yourself about what changes you’re struggling to make.

As long as you get up every day and face the world willing yourself to be better than you were before, that’s what matters.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closer local connections.

Some of the people in your life might feel a little risky. This is something you may not be in a place to put on the line quite yet.

Don’t take any major leaps until you’re sure, especially when involving another connection.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

This might be a time we want to take a more creative or liberal approach with those we hold close to our heart to make the connection more solid.

Ask yourself how this connection looks if you don’t take everything so seriously.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

Continue to take a more whimsical look at life. You’ve been pretty rigid lately. Your inner child is calling for a little play.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

You might be starting off the week beyond motivated, however, you may be feeling some energetic psychic attacks from yourself trying to sabotage what you’re working towards.

Put down the ideas of anxiousness that you’re feeling surrounding what you must do. These are intrusive thoughts and don’t truly belong to you or your soul.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

This is a great time to be communicating a way to bring in more money with your partner, especially if you are planning on living together or making any major investments together in the near future.

Put your thinking cap on and be sure to listen to them as well.

Planning for your future can be a lot of fun, but you should challenge yourself to not just daydream, but to be practical as well with these visions.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

You might be finding that you’re riding the same wavelength as the people you associate with when you didn’t think we're in the same groove before.

This is an eye-opening experience where you will recognize who is really on your side and who is simply wasting your time.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

Just as yesterday you were surprised by others, today you might find that you’re surprised with yourself.

Allow the person you’re becoming to take you off guard and to be a little impressed with them.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

You’re willing to do anything for those you love. Would they do the same for you?

People don’t have to match your energy, but it’s nice to know people care about you in the same capacity that you do them.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

If you’re unsure of where you stand with someone, try to have more open dialogue and communication.

This is difficult because you would rather let things come to light within time, especially if you might be facing rejection.

However, if this person is important to you, talk to them about anything that is bothering you.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

When you acknowledge that you need to have tough conversations, no matter the outcome, you might find that you’re seeking out higher vibrational connections than you are used to.

This is only going to create a healthier image of yourself in the end.

Choose to be with people who actively want to be around you, instead of people who only tolerate you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

This is a time to allow yourself to be a little vulnerable and to express your emotional and sentimental side more than you may typically allow yourself to.

However, if that makes you uncomfortable, please take today to isolate yourself and to compose your thoughts before progressing through the rest of your week.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

It’s likely that you will be seeing a promotion within your close personal connections on this day, so be aware of this and work accordingly.

Go into your situation knowing that you're worth whatever is coming to you.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

Things with the people you thought you knew best are changing drastically.

You might not feel like you’re able to keep up with the shocking revelations coming to light today.

Try to practice some grounding and talk yourself through this with patience and security of self.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

As a result of yesterday’s shocking truths, you might find some internal knowledge about yourself that you weren’t necessarily ready to face. Brace yourself; you’re still you.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

You might find that even if you wish to express yourself from a palace of love, that you’re coming off cold.

Let the people around you know if you’re feeling off today. They should be providing you with support on these days, you don’t always have to be a strong friend.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

Are you noticing a pattern of always doing things on your terms, but rarely on anyone else’s?

You might be afraid to get to know people more intimately and play with the ball in their court.

This is likely a personal issue that you need to address.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

What if you gave a little control to others? Not surrendering your faith into someone else’s hands, but allowing yourself to step out of your comfort zone a bit.

This might help you grow into a person you didn’t know you could become.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

Don’t confuse your isolation for loneliness. Would you rather be spending this time with someone who doesn’t respect you or value you?

Or would you rather face it alone and truly start working on yourself?

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

If you’ve been working to manifest a solid connection, you may be seeing this come to life today.

It is a joyous day for union after a long time of wanting. You’re in the process of attracting a healthier life with you and someone you have your eyes on.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

Allow your intuition to be just slightly louder than what other people are telling you.

Your inclinations are likely correct and your third eye is trying to protect you from being bamboozled by someone you hold close to you.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

Recognize that your connection with yourself is unlike any personal relationship anyone in your life has with themselves.

That’s OK! You’re unique and you’re not meant to be like everyone else, especially with the way you view and love yourself.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

This might be difficult for you, but it’s your turn to be the responsible one of the bunch.

This might even be a little shocking to you when most of the time you would rather be a little wilder than you’re permitting today.

This is part of maturing.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

Draw upon past experiences that made you feel euphoric to come back into your life...just this time, with the right people.

You can recreate a feeling with someone else. Things don’t have to be exactly as they were to feel just as wonderful.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

If you accept that your connections will never be the same from person to person and that as you grow they’ll change, even more, you’ll find yourself to be much happier.

Don’t expect things to ever be the same. There are too many experiences that lie ahead of you that are shaping your person to be the same forever.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

Please understand that your instincts and your intuition are intact.

You don’t need to continue seeking for truth if you’re feeling a pit in your stomach that is trying to show you the truth.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

You might be in the mood to sweep your partner off their feet. Being this romantic may not be something that comes naturally for you.

However, trust yourself as you lean on these romantic emotions, and don’t be afraid to express this side of you.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

People may not realize that just because you are great at interacting with them, it doesn’t mean you trust or accept them.

Allow this to continue. People don’t need to know every thought you have, especially if you have suspicions about those closest to you.

Draw your boundaries, you’re entitled to that.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

Be aware that your finances may be a little unstable; this has been an issue that you’ve been working on for quite some time and feel as though you’re not in control of.

Challenge yourself to save rather than spend with your next paycheck. You don’t need to be mean to be rigid.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

This will be an excellent time to network and market with your local community, or to even get your name out in the business you wish to be a part of.

Don’t fear that you aren’t enough to take this leap, you were made for this.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

While you may resent some of the things that people you love have put you through, you recognize that these things shaped you into who you’re becoming.

Take these lessons, and ask yourself if you want to take the person who taught you with you further on your journey. You don’t owe anyone forever.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

You might find that you’re a little bored with all the growing you’re doing. Life may have been more exciting when you were not evolved.

Don’t worry; every day you’re becoming closer to that exciting, magical life you wish to be part of.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

Some of your ideas don’t appear to be practical.

You may want to open yourself up to listening to someone else’s advice on the subjects you wish to pursue, especially if they have more experience than you.

Remember, while you’re intelligent, you don’t know everything and there is always room for growth.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

You might be feeling a little annoyed that you have to be almost a parent to the person you have in your life.

However, are they the ones who are perpetuating this, or have you not made a boundary clear enough for them to understand?

You don’t need to be in this role if you don’t feel you belong in it.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

You might recognize that people don’t understand you in the way you need them to in this connection.

While you may want to express this to them, be aware that their true nature may come out in this relationship.

They’re wishing you to change rather than themselves to accept who you are.

Are you willing to tolerate this?

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

You might feel a little detached from the world around you, especially if yesterday’s conversations didn’t end in a more favorable way.

This is your reminder that the only person you ever have to change for is yourself.

You don’t need to do anything that someone else expects from you.

May you have the strength to determine who you are and who you want to be.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

You may be asked to keep a secret today that you’re not very willing to keep.

If someone is in danger, then you’re going to have to talk to someone who can help them with what’s going on.

It may betray their trust, but their safety is the most important thing.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

None of the connections you’ve had are very conventional. When you’re comparing yourself with anyone else, this becomes amplified.

However, this doesn’t dismiss you from common human experiences. Don’t dismiss any trauma you’re feeling from a connection just because it’s not typical.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

When you choose to no longer conform to what people believe you to be, or what anyone hopes you to be, then you will find who you’re meant to be in a way that genuinely feels as though it fits.

You don’t need to be like anyone else; you need to actively seek out who you are, no matter how obscure that may be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Monday, January 18, 2021

Monday we start off with the Pisces Moon located in the 5th house, which controls our creativity.

This week is about adapting. You are a reminiscent person and you like what feels comfortable to you.

Challenge this and allow yourself to explore something new this week, with the same courage you face any other day with.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

On Tuesday we see Mars in Taurus, positioned in the 7th house, focusing on our connections and partnerships.

Before making any moves forward with the person in your life, challenge yourself to reflect on all aspects of your relationship.

Ask yourself if their faults that agitate you outweigh the happy memories.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Wednesday we see Mercury in Aquarius, located in the 4th house.

This can be seen as a time where conversations reveal the hidden truth behind what you thought you knew.

You might have a difficult conversation today with someone close to you and find that they blame you for things in their life that hurt.

Instead of shifting the blame, which would be much easier to do, try to accept that you may have actually hurt this person and see if you can reconcile without omitting responsibility.

Thursday, January 21, 2021

On Thursday we also see Jupiter in Aquarius, located in the 4th house, revealing what we need to know about who we’re becoming.

Today you might feel sad and have deflated feelings.

Remember that an off day (or a week, or even longer) doesn’t negate the changes you are trying to make in your life.

Your growth is not linear and you’re allowed to provide yourself some space on your more difficult days.

Friday, January 22, 2021

On Friday we find Venus in Capricorn in the 3rd house, asking us to look at some of our closest local connections.

Give time for people to warm up to you, especially with new connections.

You are sentimental and missing the connection you had with someone no longer in your life.

These people you’re meeting now are not them; give them time to get used to you and don’t place any expectation upon them quite yet.

Saturday, January 23, 2021

On Saturday we find Saturn to be in Aquarius in the 4th house, forcing us to take a closer look at the lessons we’re learning with those we love.

This may be difficult to hear, but a lot of the reason some people aren’t in your life is actually based on your actions, not on them. Take a little ownership.

Sunday, January 24, 2021

On Sunday, we see the Sun in its new position of Aquarius, nestled in the 4th house, addressing how we approach some of the freedom we’re seeking.

Following through with yesterday’s “Ah-ha!” moment, know that just because you’re flawed doesn’t equate to being unlovable.

You can make mistakes, but when you own up to them is when you will truly learn and grow from them.

Tea Jones is an astrologer, tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.