Love Horoscope For Saturday, January 16, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, January 16.

We all need that one friend or human being who is a rock in our lives.

We don't have to be close to one another, but their presence, whether it be online or in-person makes all the difference.

That's Venus right now to a wayward Moon who is taking on quite a battle while in the sign of Pisces.

Emotions are being rocked. There's a lot of confusion.

If you've ever been there, you know what that involves, and it's no fun.

But while the mind of the Moon wrestles to grasp it all Venus and her loving arm reach out in a harmonious way almost to hug and say it will all be OK once this transit is done.

Venus and the Moon have kindred like energy.

Venus is exalted in Pisces and the Moon in Taurus which Venus rules.

Both of these energies are adaptable. So, shall we all try to be, especially in the area of love on Saturday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Spend time looking at love from the point of spirit.

Love can be beautiful and deeply connecting. Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of spirituality.

From soulmate connections to karmic relationships, you know what it feels like to connect and never forget the experience.

So, on Saturday get to know the people you love beyond the surface and make a memory that lasts forever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Friends make soul ties, too.

While Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of friendships, you are more sensitive and empathetic toward your loved ones.

Spend a little bit of time getting in touch with a long-distance friend or an X that you're still friends with. They may appreciate hearing from you and knowing that you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Make choices that boost your confidence and give you a sense of pride, especially in your work.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of social status and career, so be intentional in the area of your professionalism.

There's no limit to love and you can express it while you're at work or at home with ease on Saturday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Do you love to learn? Then, dive into something you find enjoyable on Saturday.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of higher learning.

You can take a deep dive into your personal needs and wants or learn from the mistakes of others through documentaries or romance novels with complex plots.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you have not been tending to your need for intimacy, then it's a good day to start.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of shared resources.

If you've felt lonely and have a strong need for companionship and support, then ask for it.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Don't limit yourself if you're single, ask friends or talk to loving family members, and anticipate that you will receive it abundantly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is work, but you have to also have fun. When Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of commitments you get the best of both worlds.

There are things that you may not understand about your relationship, but there can be a glimpse into what you need to work on this week.

So plan a date with your partner and try to see where you can start rekindling your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Being there for someone in a way that you ordinarily wouldn't can your heart to love.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of daily duties and work. Love can easily fit in with your routine.

Don't take your relationship for granted. Be intentional and do one thing that's simple but lovable each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

What is romance to you? What do you wish you had more of? The window is open to explore and to create the type of love you want.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of creativity, and it's the perfect energy for trying new things.

Bake a heart-shaped cake. Put on some sultry music or jazz. Set the stage for romance. Even if you're single, let your mindset be centered on love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Certain things start and end with you, and you can use this to your sweet advantage.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of home and family.

How might you motivate your loved ones to be kinder to each other and with themselves?

Set your standards high and be a loving example.

Be the catalyst to something beautiful in your home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Let your heart be brought to life by indulging in a tale or two of true love rather than watch negative news or listen to something that upsets you on the internet.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of communication. Share stories. The internet is full of romantic and heart-tugging stories of love. So, read a few.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be the peacemaker. You may be surprised by how much good your kindness brings into your life and others.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of money and personal property.

You never know what one simple action can cause. Take a step in a loving direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes there are days full of questions and doubts, but when you feel like you don't know the answers ask friends or all on someone close to hear words of encouragement that fill your heart.

Venus harmonizes with the Moon in Pisces, your solar house of identity, and there can be confusion for you. Don't rush yourself through this time. Be kind with your heart and avoid self-judgment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.