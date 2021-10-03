The Most Lovable Thing About You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Photo: Look Studio / Shutterstock
Sometimes we all need a reminder about what's great about us. If you're lucky, your best friend, partner or spouse are there with the right words to say, and other times we need to our inner-positive voice that tells us, "You're awesome! Keep at it."
However, sometimes you need something outside of yourself to reinforce your sense of self, something that lets us know that our lives make a difference to the world and that we're appreciated. If your day sucks and it feels like everything is going wrong, you need a mental pick-me-up and may not have the time to schedule a therapy session or a girl's night out.
We have to do something because we need to feel as if we're worthy and special. Sometimes the littlest things can help, like participating in social media, online quizzes, and electronic games that make us feel as if we are skilled and lucky. There are times that we need to be reminded of our uniqueness.
One fun way to get a little self-appreciation is with astrology. It's fun to learn things about ourselves from the zodiac sign we are born under. Sure, not everything but your sign may relate to you, but it's surprising how much is dead-on.
When talking about astrology, we're basically talking about the position of the sun, stars, moon, and planets at the time of someone's birth, which is said to shape their personality, affect their romantic relationships, and predict their economic fortunes, among other predictions.
There's a lot that the stars can tell us, but sometimes we just want to be told how special we are and what thing is most lovable about us.
Here's what people really love about you, according to your zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
We love Aries because they're very caring and loyal to the bone. Once an Aries is on your side, that's where they'll stay, even if everyone around them tries to convince them to abandon you. Aries definitely have your back.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Taurus are super-lovable for their extremely loving nature and the ways they show their love. A Taurus will make sure that you're comfortable and happy, and if there's anything you're struggling with, they're there to help you with it.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
There are so many things to love about a Gemini, but the one quality that really stands out is how amazingly intelligent they are and how their intelligence makes them fascinating to talk to. They're also fabulous storytellers at parties. No Gemini has ever been called boring or dull.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
We love how Cancers are so intuitive and sensitive — they know exactly what you need, perhaps even before you do. Because they're so in touch with their own emotions, they're more than happy to help you with yours. If you're sad, angry or happy, they're a shoulder to cry on, support when you want to tell someone off, and help you celebrate when you're happy.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Leos are lovable for the way that they're so generous, not just with fabulous gifts but with themselves as well. When you're with a Leo, you feel as if you're with some magical being. It's pretty amazing how they are bigger than life, so extroverted, and yet you can tell they're listening intently to everything you say.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
We love Virgos because they know everything and they're not know-it-alls. They know that the more they learn, the more they have yet to learn. Also, they're humble about their knowledge which makes them hungry to learn more. They can help you with almost everything, and they're not going to be all braggy and annoying about it.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Libras are lovable. The end. OK, you want more? Libras treat people with kindness, and they're very fair and non-judgmental. They like to be around people and people like to be around them. Best all-around zodiac sign? Libra.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
"Scorpios are so half-assed, " said no one ever. We love Scorpios for their passion for everything they do. They're intense, but it's impossible not to admire how intensely focused they get with anything they do.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
We love Sagittarius for their eternal optimism. They have an incredible ability to see the bright side in almost every situation. The sun will come out tomorrow and Sagittarius will be there to help you see its brightness.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
You wouldn't think that individuals who are so practical and hard-working would be hilarious, but that's what you get with a Capricorn. Their most lovable trait is their fantastic sense of humor and how they can make you laugh when you need to the most. The thing is, their sense of humor is weird and different than most people's, which may be why it's so contagious.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Everyone loves that Aquarians celebrate uniqueness. They're very unorthodox and they appreciate the unusual in others. You can really be your real self around an Aquarius — no need to pretend to be something you're not.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
It's impossible not to love the compassion of a Pisces. They'll stop on the highway if they see an animal or a person in need. Pisces have such big hearts and are selfless when it comes to others. They're there for you when you need them, and even if you don't want to talk, they'll make sure you're comfortable so you can quietly chill.
