Inside The Bizarre TikTok Theory That Kanye West Allegedly Had Affair With Jeffree Star

It’s been less than 24 hours since news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s impending divorce made headlines across the globe, and already, theories about who the other one is dating and what happened between the couple have been making the rounds on social media.

While it’s been alleged that Kim K. has already moved on and has been dating lawyer Van Jones, some social media users believe her alleged affair with Meek Mill was the cause of her and Kanye’s looming divorce, and that they’re already involved in a relationship.

Now, a TikTok user is claiming that Kanye West had an affair with makeup guru Jeffree Star, and to say the accusations of the alleged affair are wild would be the understatement of the decade.

The Kanye West Jeffree Star affair — what to know about the wild theory making the rounds on TikTok:

Read on for all the details about the alleged affair, including what social media users are saying across all platforms in wake of the Kanye and Kim K. divorce news.

@realavalouiise i can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred .... my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound - Ava Louise

The theory about Kanye West and Jeffree Star’s alleged affair originated on TikTok.

In a post that’s since gone viral, one TikTok user claims that Kanye has been hooking up with a popular male beauty guru. “I can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred .... my source is legit I promiss [sic],” she captioned the video.”

“Now that Kim’s finally doing this, I can spill the tea I’ve been holding onto for months,” the TikTok user started. “This whole divorce comes as no surprise. Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru — MALE BEAUTY GURU!”

“A lot of people in the scene have known for a while,” she added.

Immediately, social media users began guessing who the alleged “beauty guru” could be.

“It’s Jeffree. He’s been in Wyoming,” one TikTok user commented, while another said, “NO WONDER JEFFREE HAS BEEN IN WYOMING LATELY.”

It’s no secret that Kanye and Kim own property in Wyoming and frequently spend time there, and Kanye’s reportedly been there since the holidays.

One scroll through Jeffree Star’s Instagram profile will show you that the makeup mogul has in fact, been spending time in Wyoming since December, and although his latest picture geotagged in Casper, Wyoming is from Dec. 23, 2020, his most recent Instagram story on Jan. 5 showed him enjoying snow and the cold weather, so he may still be spending time there.

However, it is important to note that Kanye’s property is located in Cody, Wyoming, which is about a 3.5 hour drive from Casper.

Also, Star recently bought property in Wyoming, so he could’ve just been spending the holidays there to escape from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Kanye and Jeffree Star don’t even follow each other on Instagram, and Kanye hasn’t liked any of Jeffree’s Wyoming Instagram posts.

Regardless, social media users can’t help but wonder if the rumors are true.

Twitter users had a field day with the allegations, with one user writing, “Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones and Kanye West dating Jeffree Star rumors are so my specific brand of crack I am literally in bliss.”

Another Twitter user totally bought into the wild allegations, writing, “No because the kanye west jeffree star s*** makes so much sense... jeffree buying a ranch in wyoming and saying he’s had multiple hookups with ‘big names’ and kanye’s multiple breakdowns & recent religious obsession.”

However, some social media users don’t believe the hype.

Even though an old tweet from 2011 in which Star tells West “last night was fun” recently resurfaced and contributed to the affair rumors, with some people saying their alleged hookups started a decade ago, some people are calling BS on it all.

“Why am i waking up to the timeline saying jeffree star and kanye are hooking up.... it is 8:17 IN THE MORNING,” one Twitter user wrote, while another chimed in with, “kanye west & jeffree star hooking up wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card.”

Keep in mind that all of this originated from a TikTok user who allegedly has a “legit source,” and with no evidence or confirmation from either Kanye West or Jeffree Star, you can likely file this theory in the Bizarre Celebrity Conspiracy Theory folder until either one of them comments on it.

