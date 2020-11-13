Is Kris Jenner’s Hairdresser Khloé Kardashian’s Real Dad? The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Gather ‘round and grab some popcorn, folks, and settle in for yet another celebrity conspiracy theory from the dark corners of the interwebs.

For years, KhloéKardashian has faced rumors that she and her two older sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, have different fathers.

OJ Simpson — who was embattled in one of the highest-profiled murder trials of the century after he was accused of killing Nicole Simpson, Kris Jenner’s best friend — has long been rumored to be Khloe’s real dad.

However, a conspiracy theory about Kris Jenner’s former hairdresser Alex Roldan being Khloe’s real dad has been circulating the internet for years, and many social media users believe that Roldan may be Khloe’s real father.

Who is Khloé Kardashian’s real dad?

Here’s everything you need to know about the conspiracy theory that Kris Jenner’s hairdresser, Alex Rodan, is Khloé Kardashian’s real dad.

A Reddit user brought up a good point in a Khloé Kardashian Alex Roldan thread.

“So first thing I want to say is: Robert Kardashian is Khloé's dad. He raised her and loved her. They obviously had a very close bond,” the Reddit user started their thread.

“BUT in my rewatch and doing my own research there is a lot of evidence that he's not her biological father. Do you believe this? Who do you think her bio dad is?” they added.

Many social media users pointed to a name many might not be familiar with: Alex Roldan.

“I don’t think she is Robert’s [Kardashian], looking at family photos from when they were children and teenagers it pretty obvious, Khloé looked so different from Kim, Kourtney and Rob,” one Reddit user theorized.

“She looks alot like that Alex guy though I’d bet he’s the father,” they added. “I don’t see a resemblance between OJ’s daughter and Khloé at all.”

Nah, it’s Khloe Roldan. The side by side is of Alex Roldan, Kris’s ex hairdresser. Looks like Alex was doing more than just cutting Kris’s hair pic.twitter.com/Cd71vyrlvI — Britnee*SaVaGe (@BrittaniiStarzz) May 24, 2020

Twitter users also buy into the theory that Khloé’s real dad is Kris Jenner’s former hairdresser.

“The side by side is of Alex Roldan, Kris’s ex hairdresser. Looks like Alex was doing more than just cutting Kris’s hair,” one Twitter user wrote.

While the above tweet is from years ago, social media users still obviously believe that Roldan is Khloé’s biological father.

“Has true ever met her biological grandpa, Alex Roldan?” one user questioned. “You know, your real daddy, Khloé. Your dad is so cute. You have his eyes!!!”

Kris Jenner’s affairs play a role in the theory.

Obviously, if people are alleging that Khloé Kardashian doesn’t have the same biological father as Kim and Kourtney, it implies that Kris Jenner had an affair while she was married.

Here’s the thing: that part is true. Kris Jenner has admitted to having an affair with professional soccer player, Todd Waterman, during her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.

"I got married when I was very, very young. I met Robert when I was 18 years old," she explained on an episode of Diane Von Furstenberg’s podcast, InCharge with DVF.

"We dated for four years, got married at 22, sooner or later during my life when I was in my 30s, I had an affair and my biggest regret was the fact that it broke up my family."

“I think Kris said she didn't have an affair with him [Todd Waterman] until after Khloéwas born,” one Reddit user alleged, alluding to the fact that Kris Jenner may have had multiple affairs before her admitted tryst with Todd Waterman.

And they’re not wrong.

Kris Jenner didn’t just have an affair with Waterman. The momager cheated on former professional golfer Cesar Sanudo with Robert Kardashian Sr. before they got together.

Apparently, Sanudo walked in on them, and ended the relationship right then and there.

In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters took a DNA test.

One Reddit user pointed out that Kourtney and Khloé took a DNA test during an episode of KUWTK, and in the episode, the two sisters allegedly had “the same DNA,” and Kourtney even said, “OMG, so you’re really my sister.”

While that should’ve put the conspiracy theories to rest, some Reddit users weren’t buying it.

“I thought that Khloé looked really odd in that scene, as thought she felt uncomfortable. I think the results that they were making her say were not really her results,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another echoed that sentiment, writing, “I honestly think that that was all a fake ploy to attempt to silence viewers from talking about who Khloé’s biological dad is — Alex Roldan.”

Regardless, the Khloé Kardashian real dad rumors will most likely continue to run rampant.

Thanks to the internet and social media conspiracy theorists, these rumors may never be put to rest.

