Is Kim Kardashian Dating Meek Mill? Inside The Rumors That The Reality Star Has Already Moved On From Kanye

Jan. 5, 2021 is a day that will live in pop culture infamy, as news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s impending divorce started making the rounds online.

While Kardashian has yet to officially file for divorce from Kanye, the reality star has reportedly already hired famous Hollywood divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, to assist in her case.

And while it’s been reported that Kim Kardashian has already moved on with hunky lawyer Van Jones, some insiders and social media users think that Kim Kardashian is dating someone from her past — someone who Kanye accused his soon-to-be ex-wife of cheating on him with back in July.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Meek Mill?

Here’s everything to know about who Kim Kardashian is already rumored to be dating, as well as details about her and Kanye’s impending dissolution of marriage.

Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian of cheating on him with Meek Mill in July.

In a string of tweets back in July 2020, Kanye accused Kim of cheating on him with Meek Mill when they met to discuss prison reform at the Waldorf in Los Angeles in 2018.

"I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the [Waldorf] for 'prison reform,’" Kanye alleged in the tweet, later adding, "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog. Kim was out of line."

However, photographic evidence of the prison reform meeting surfaced shortly after Kanye’s accusation, and from the looks of it, Kim and Meek’s meeting was just that — a meeting with fellow philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai.

Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill are both extremely passionate about prison reform.

And that shared passion is likely what caused the affair rumors in the first place.

However, there were no trace of romance rumors between Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill before Kanye’s accusations, but after Kanye infamously took to Twitter to rant about everything from his wife to Kris Jenner, social media users ran wild with the baseless theory.

Meek Mill also denied Kanye’s accusations at the time, taking to Twitter to simply respond, “S*** is cappp cmon.”

That didn’t stop Kanye fans and social media users from speculating about their relationship, though.

At the time, tons of Kanye fans sided with him about the affair rumors, despite the fact there was no concrete evidence to support what Kanye had alleged.

And ever since news of their looming divorce started making the rounds online, Kim Kardashian/Meek Mill truthers are coming out of the woodwork in full force, blaming their alleged affair on the famous couple’s split.

“I remember seeing a year or 2 ago that apparently kim has been hooking up w van jones n meek mill so i lowkey believe it,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “However real heads know that Kanye has been trying to get divorced ever since 2015 when he suspected Kim cheated with Meek Mill.”

However, not everyone is buying into the rumors that Kardashian has already moved on.

“People saying kim kardashian is dating meek mill or van jones????? y’all need to go outside more,” on Twitter user wrote.

Neither Kim K. or Meek Mill have spoken out about their alleged affair since the original accusations, and there’s no concrete evidence that the two are already in a relationship together.

Guess we’ll have to see how this plays out in the coming days.

