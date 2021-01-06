Is Kim Kardashian Dating Van Jones? Why The Internet Thinks They're Already A Couple

Rumors that Kim Kardashian is divorcing Kanye West have sent the internet on fire in the last 24 hours but could the mom-of-four already be moving on?

Is Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones?

According to some wild internet theories, Kim Kardashian is dating Van Jones, a CNN commentator, author, and lawyer.

52-year-old Jones, whose real name is Anthony Kapel Jones, finalized his own divorce in 2019 after separating from his wife Jana Cater a year prior.

Kim, who is currently studying to become a lawyer, is said to have met Jones through her activist work fighting for prison reform. Kim and Van Jones are thought to have met in 2018 at the Rolling Stone Criminal Justice Reform Summit.

The following year, the pair, alongside a number of other lawyers, met with President Trump to seek the release of Alice Marie Johnson from prison.

Speculation that Kim could be moving on from Kanye with Van Jones seems to have primarily risen from a viral TikTok theorizing the reasons behind the Kimye split.

TikToker and podcast host Tefi Pessoa shared to her 350,000 follower, screenshots of an anonymous email sent to Instagram gossip page, Deux Moi claiming that the divorce rumors are true and that Kim is already dating someone else.

While the name of Kim’s new beau is redacted in the original screenshots, Tefi stated that many of her followers are claiming Van Jones is dating the 40-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

It is thought that Kim and Kanye have been living separate lives for some time now. Kanye spent most of 2020 at the family’s Wyoming ranch while Kim and their four children remained in Los Angeles.

The couple’s relationship seemed strained in July 2020 after a string of bizarre tweets revealed the extent of Kanye’s mental health problems.

Later in the year, Kim did share some photos with her husband at her 40th birthday bash in October and again the following month in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

But now, with unconfirmed reports that Kim has hired a divorce attorney, the famous pair are thought to be calling it quits.

Who is Van Jones?

While rumors of Kim Kardashian and Van Jones dating could just be another internet hoax, fans are definitely shipping this relationship.

Van Jones is a political commentator who hosts The Van Jones Show and The Redemption Project. He studied law at Yale Law School and has founded several non-profit organizations to advocate for criminal justice reform.

He is also a three-time New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award Winner.

Jones is father to two sons, Mattai and Cabral from his 14-year-long marriage to Jana Carter.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Alice Kelly is a writer who covers entertainment, news, and trending topics. When she's not writing about your favorite celebs, she's watching them on reality TV.