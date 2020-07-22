Did Kim Kardashian Cheat With Drake? A Look Into The Longtime Rumors — And Kanye's New Twitter Claims

Kanye West brought the rumors back to life in a recent Twitter rant.

Kanye West's now-aborted presidential campaign went out in a blaze of inglory. While a member of West's campaign team, Steve Kramer, says that the rapper's bid for the White House is all but done, he also just got his name on the ballot in Illinois. West also recently suggested — though didn't outright state — that he might suspend his presidential campaign until 2024, asking Twitter on Tuesday whether he should drop out of the 2020 presidential race. "I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???" (He subsequently deleted the tweet.) Where West's presidential aspirations stand right now are unclear.

Amid this series of now-deleted, incoherent tweets that ran the gamut of topics, one stood out: West's inference that his wife, Kim Kardashian, cheated on him with two very popular rappers.

Did Kim Kardashian cheat with Drake?

Kanye first inferred his wife cheated on him with Meek Mill.

In this set of now-deleted tweets, West claimed that he had been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian since she met with rapper Meek Mill to discuss "prison reform" at the Waldorf-Astoria, thereby inferring Kim Kardashian and Meek Mill were having an affair.

Here are all the receipts!

In a series of now deleted tweets, Kanye West says:

-Kim cheated w/ Meek

-he's been trying to divorce Kim

-he's worth 5 billion

-Kris Jong-Un is a white supremacist

-His fav rapper is lil baby

-they tried to 51/50 him

-and so many disturbing things pic.twitter.com/frFHskqL3d — lots of no (@whohasattention) July 22, 2020

But Meek Mill made clear, back in 2019, that he and Kardashian were just friends, and that he was a fan of the work she'd been doing on behalf of criminal justice reform. "Everybody that’s using their platform helps. Kim’s [a good friend]. I think she’s doing a lot of good work, more than other people who have platforms who might even [have come] from that situation. So, big ups to her and big ups to everybody that’s working for a better cause — not even just for reform,” Mill said.

Kanye West also may have implied that Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Drake.

In the same series of now-deleted tweets, Kanye West inferred (though didn't outright state) that Kim Kardashian cheated on him with Drake. He posted Drake's name with a "questioning" emoji face, which led many to believe that he was implying that Drake and Kim Kardashian may have had an affair — or at the very least, he had questions about the nature of their relationship. West also bizarrely claimed that the movie Get Out was about him, called his mother-in-law 'Kris Jung Un' and somehow got Anna Wintour in the mix, too. You can check out some of his many tweets above.

Drake was linked to Kylie Jenner at one point.

For a time, Drake was linked to another member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan: Kylie Jenner. The duo was reportedly "attached at the hip" at his 33rd birthday, which fueled speculation that they were an item. Drake even referred to Kylie Jenner as his "side piece" in an unreleased song, and ended up apologizing to her on his Instagram stories for the disrespect.

There's a theory that "When to Say When" by Drake is inspired by his affair with Kim Kardashian.

On Twitter, one fan speculated that Drake's song "When to Say When" is inspired by his affair with Kim Kardashian. The fan also speculates that the affair between Kardashian and Drake happened around the same time that the rapper Future had an affair with Larsa Pippen. However, there doesn't seem to be any evidence to support this claim.

There's another theory that Kim Kardashian is the "Kiki" mentioned in Drake's hit song, "In My Feelings."

Back in 2018, Drake dropped the hit song "In My Feelings" and inspired a viral dance routine on the strength of the song's success. However, it didn't take long for Twitter to begin speculating that the song was for her since she's previously admitted that "Kiki" is her nickname.

So, while Kanye West only recently revealed that Drake and Kim Kardashian may have had an affair, social media has been thinking as much since 2018. Even Nick Cannon speculated that "In My Feelings" was about Kim Kardashian. However, in a comment posted to The Shade Room's Instagram page, Kim Kardashian immediately cleared it up. "Never happened. End of story," she wrote.

Kim Kardashian recently broke her silence about Kanye West's troubling tweets.

In a series of Instagram stories, Kim Kardashian came out in defense of her husband and his controversial statements, noteably ending her statement using her full married name. Her full statement is reprinted below.

As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try. I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions. Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true. We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well-being and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West

If you believe you or someone you know is suffering a mental health crisis or other medical emergency, please contact the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.